Nestled Atop An Alabama Mountain Is An Artsy Town Brimming With Natural Beauty, Markets, And Adventure

If you're looking for the creative heart of this mountain town, the best place to visit would be the Mentone Arts and Cultural Center, which is a hub for local artists, displaying rotating exhibits of fascinating artwork as well as holding interactive workshops and classes. There, you'll find a gallery with regional talent showcasing paintings, pottery, and even handmade crafts. It's a great way to explore the local and regional art scene and get familiar with these incredible talents that have so much to offer.

In fact, this venue is a must-visit for art enthusiasts looking to explore the taste of Appalachian creativity or even those looking to surround themselves with handmade beauty. However, before you visit, make sure to check the website for opening hours as they vary based on exhibitions available.

Apart from the cultural center, one of the best places to explore artwork and local talent is the local artisan markets. As Mentone holds seasonal craft fairs and farmer's markets, it is possible to find a variety of handmade crafts, vintage finds, and even local produce that makes it a great experience to dive deeper into the culture and artistic background of Mentone. One specific event that is not to be missed is the Mentone Fall Festival, at which the whole town comes alive every October with live music events, local crafts, and seasonal food that adds a great authentic touch to the entire experience.