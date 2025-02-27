Arizona's Natural Water Park Is A Breathtaking Waterfall Canyon Trail With Pools, Slides, And Streams

As with all backcountry recreation, it's best to go into the wilderness with at least one other person and to let someone know your plans in case something happens to you. Discover Gila County, the local tourism board, recommends contacting the Pleasant Valley Ranger District before heading out to ensure the area is open. If you're going with a group, keep in mind that parties must be fewer than 15 people to help reduce the wait times for everyone along the trail.

The best time to hike this slot canyon is in spring or fall when the weather is warm but not too hot, though the water levels might not be perfect. Avoid summer, not just because of Arizona's extreme heat but also due to the risk of intense monsoon storms. Being in this canyon during a flash flood is extremely dangerous. For your visit, you'll need to carry in and carry out all your drinking water and trash, along with a dry bag to protect anything you don't want to get wet. Sturdy, water-friendly shoes with good traction are essential for navigating slick surfaces. Some hikers also recommend wearing a wetsuit in early spring since the water is runoff from snowmelt — that'll prevent you from getting too cold.

In addition to being a strong swimmer, you'll need to be prepared for a strenuous hike. The trail covers about 5.6 miles round trip, with an elevation gain of nearly 1,000 feet. Along the way, you'll encounter sections that require scrambling, technical climbing, and challenging jumps. Near the end, you'll face a roughly 30-foot drop, where you'll need to either rappel into a deep pool or use a fixed rope to jump into the water below.