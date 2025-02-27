Arizona's Natural Water Park Is A Breathtaking Waterfall Canyon Trail With Pools, Slides, And Streams
When people think of Arizona's wild side, they often picture the Old West: cowboys, outlaws, and abandoned ghost towns where you'll literally find Nothing. But Arizona's wilderness isn't just a thing of the past. The Grand Canyon State has more federally designated wilderness than almost any other state. With 4.5 million acres of protected land, some of the state's most scenic areas remain untouched. So though Arizona is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, there are still many places to plan adventures where you might not see anyone at all.
Venturing into the wild requires careful planning — out here, losing cell service could mean the difference between adventure and disaster. But for those with backcountry hiking and rock climbing experience, plus a taste for adventure, a canyon called "The Jug" in the Salome Wilderness near Phoenix offers the feel of a natural water park thanks to the slides, cliff jumps, and clear pools fed by snowmelt from Arizona's high country. Believe it or not, some parts of Arizona rank among the snowiest in the country — and all that water has to go somewhere.
Slip and slide through the the Jug with care
As with all backcountry recreation, it's best to go into the wilderness with at least one other person and to let someone know your plans in case something happens to you. Discover Gila County, the local tourism board, recommends contacting the Pleasant Valley Ranger District before heading out to ensure the area is open. If you're going with a group, keep in mind that parties must be fewer than 15 people to help reduce the wait times for everyone along the trail.
The best time to hike this slot canyon is in spring or fall when the weather is warm but not too hot, though the water levels might not be perfect. Avoid summer, not just because of Arizona's extreme heat but also due to the risk of intense monsoon storms. Being in this canyon during a flash flood is extremely dangerous. For your visit, you'll need to carry in and carry out all your drinking water and trash, along with a dry bag to protect anything you don't want to get wet. Sturdy, water-friendly shoes with good traction are essential for navigating slick surfaces. Some hikers also recommend wearing a wetsuit in early spring since the water is runoff from snowmelt — that'll prevent you from getting too cold.
In addition to being a strong swimmer, you'll need to be prepared for a strenuous hike. The trail covers about 5.6 miles round trip, with an elevation gain of nearly 1,000 feet. Along the way, you'll encounter sections that require scrambling, technical climbing, and challenging jumps. Near the end, you'll face a roughly 30-foot drop, where you'll need to either rappel into a deep pool or use a fixed rope to jump into the water below.
Plan ahead or get help when navigating the Salome Wilderness
The Salome Wilderness is in the Tonto National Forest, about two hours northeast of Phoenix. With Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport offering nonstop flights to 120 domestic destinations, getting here is easy — but reaching the trail itself requires a bit more effort. A high-clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicle, like an SUV or Jeep, is essential, as you'll need to navigate at least one river crossing near the town of Punkin Center. If you'd rather leave the logistics to someone else, consider hiring a guide. Phoenix Wilderness Adventures offers half-day trips starting at $220 at the time of writing, while 360 Adventures offers trips starting at $425. If you have time, make this a longer vacation by staying at Saguaro Lake Guest Ranch, a luxurious rustic ranch with plenty of outdoor fun.
Be careful not to confuse this area with the town of Salome, which is closer to the Arizona-California border, another reason meticulous planning is needed. To get on the right route, search for "Salome Wilderness Trailhead – The Jug" in Google Maps or "Jug Trail Salome Wilderness" in Apple Maps. AllTrails also has detailed directions and trail information. It's a great resource for checking recent reviews and guidance from other hikers, as conditions can change quickly. Even a few days can be the difference between gorgeous waterfalls and natural water slides or stagnant, algae-covered pools. The trip is definitely worth it for outdoors adventurers; on AllTrails, user Sarah Simmons declared Salome the "best natural water park there ever was!!" But to give you a sense of how quickly conditions can change in the Salome Wilderness, just days later, others had a different, far worse experience, saying they couldn't finish the hike and had to turn around.