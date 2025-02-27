The Most Vegan-Friendly Airline In The World Offers Over 300 Impressive Options

Airlines are far from perfect, but surprisingly, some of them have been stepping up their game when it comes to giving passengers what they want — or at least making them forget about all the ways flying can be miserable. United Airlines, for instance, is modernizing in-flight tech with seatback TVs and free Wi-Fi. Southwest, on the other hand, wins over passengers with big seats, simple rules, and tons of nonstop flights. And then there's Emirates, proving that miracles do happen by excelling at something airlines usually fail at: airplane food. Specifically, vegan airplane food.

Everyone and their mother know that most in-flight meals are an insult to taste buds. Even Gordon Ramsay, who's literally designed menus for airlines, refuses to eat airplane food. Now imagine how much harder it is for vegans, whose options are usually some variation of a sad piece of fruit and a mystery grain. But Emirates is determined to change that. In January 2025, the Dubai-based airline announced a massive upgrade to its vegan menu, collaborating with top chefs to create plant-based dishes that even non-vegans might actually want to eat. "Emirates continues to expand its portfolio of vegan cuisine by workshopping new dishes made with innovative ingredients, such as a lookalike solid egg substitute made entirely from legumes, which packs a tasty and nutritional punch for Emirates customers, as well as adding curated vegan meals for children, and new dishes onboard and in lounges," they said in a press release.

They've nearly doubled their plant-based offerings — from 180 dishes in 2022 to over 300, served on rotation across 140 destinations. And the best part? This expanded menu is available across all classes. Who knows, maybe one day, airplane food won't just be tolerable — it might actually be good.