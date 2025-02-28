Tucked Away In Idaho's Panhandle Is A Wildly Underrated Waterfront City With Enchanting Views And Charm

The tip of Idaho's panhandle has some of the most unique and beautiful recreation areas in the United States. For example, on the Western side lies the state's crown jewel, a glistening and secluded lake. And on the east, you'll find the gorgeous riverside city of Bonners Ferry. This small, underrated destination is just a handful of miles from the Canadian border, yet is full of country charm, calling itself "Idaho's most friendly town."

Bonners Ferry was founded during a gold rush in British Columbia as a transit point for sending miners and supplies north along the Kootenai River, the "Nile of the North." The site quickly boomed and became a transportation hub and town serving nearby mines. Bonners Ferry later transitioned, with timber and agriculture being the traditional mainstays of the local economy. Over the last decade, tourism has blossomed as the city has revitalized the riverside downtown area, added parking, and even developed a casino resort. The town has something for everyone, whether you are looking for a slice of civilization, beautiful golf course, or true solitude.

As you head toward the city, the beauty keeps coming. On your two-hour drive from Spokane, you'll pass Coeur d'Alene, an idyllic mountain town where you can ski and hit the beach on the same day. Continue heading north on US 95 past Sandpoint for about 40 more minutes until you reach Bonners Ferry, the closest city in the state to the U.S.-Canada border. If you are coming from Glacier National Park, you have three hours of beautiful country ahead.