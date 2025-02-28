Tucked Away In Idaho's Panhandle Is A Wildly Underrated Waterfront City With Enchanting Views And Charm
The tip of Idaho's panhandle has some of the most unique and beautiful recreation areas in the United States. For example, on the Western side lies the state's crown jewel, a glistening and secluded lake. And on the east, you'll find the gorgeous riverside city of Bonners Ferry. This small, underrated destination is just a handful of miles from the Canadian border, yet is full of country charm, calling itself "Idaho's most friendly town."
Bonners Ferry was founded during a gold rush in British Columbia as a transit point for sending miners and supplies north along the Kootenai River, the "Nile of the North." The site quickly boomed and became a transportation hub and town serving nearby mines. Bonners Ferry later transitioned, with timber and agriculture being the traditional mainstays of the local economy. Over the last decade, tourism has blossomed as the city has revitalized the riverside downtown area, added parking, and even developed a casino resort. The town has something for everyone, whether you are looking for a slice of civilization, beautiful golf course, or true solitude.
As you head toward the city, the beauty keeps coming. On your two-hour drive from Spokane, you'll pass Coeur d'Alene, an idyllic mountain town where you can ski and hit the beach on the same day. Continue heading north on US 95 past Sandpoint for about 40 more minutes until you reach Bonners Ferry, the closest city in the state to the U.S.-Canada border. If you are coming from Glacier National Park, you have three hours of beautiful country ahead.
What to do when visiting charming Bonners Ferry
Despite being a small city of approximately 3,000, Bonners Ferry has everything a traveler would need for a day in the Idaho panhandle's backcountry with big city comforts. Start your day off with a coffee from Far North Coffee Lodge and get any last-minute gear or local insight into what the fish are biting. If you plan to throw a line in the water, you can also pick up a fishing license here. Safeway and Super 1 have a full selection of groceries to keep you fueled as you explore.
Once you're ready for civilization again, head downtown. The walkable downtown area hosts many of the city's festivals, and has blocks of local bookstores, clothing, and gift shops wrapped in beautiful views of three mountain ranges. Reflect on your unforgettable day outside or unwind at the locally acclaimed and award-winning Kootenai River Brewing Company. If you need pampering in the wilderness (or a little Vegas action), the Kootenai River Inn Casino and Spa's full range of treatments will rejuvenate both your body and mind.
Travelers interested in the town's history should visit Boundary County Historical Society, which operates a museum for travelers interested in the town's history three days a week. The town's historic Northside School Bed and Breakfast adds a slice of charm and hospitality whether you're looking for a quiet retreat or a romantic weekend away.
An Idaho wildlife adventure in Bonners Ferry
Much of the Idaho panhandle is an inland temperate rainforest, with unique plant species and diverse animal life. Visitors looking to get out and see Mother Nature at her finest can't miss a day at the Kootenai National Wildlife Refuge, just six miles west of Bonners Ferry. This attraction is a must-visit on spring and fall mornings for incredible views of local wildlife.
Your wildlife trip will take you around a 2,774-acre habitat inhabited by wild deer, birds of prey, waterfowl, and even elk and bears. Whether you choose to drive, bike, or hike, stop and spend a few moments in peace at one of the many viewing areas around the auto tour route or along several hiking trails throughout the refuge. Keep in mind that the main auto tour route and Riverside Road will be closed during the summer of 2025; however, a few trails will remain open.
Around Bonners Ferry, some of the best fishing and outdoor views can be found at the three small, secluded lakes deep in the remote Selkirk Mountains. The picturesque Roman Nose Lakes sit below the towering 7,260-foot Roman Nose Peak, an incredible backdrop to your camping, fishing, or hiking trip. The area may be crowded during the summer season; if you are looking for more seclusion and solitude, hike the 4-mile Roman Nose trail to the two upper lakes which have better fishing and stunning views every step of the way.
Some of Idaho's best views, trails, and waterfalls
If you came looking for potato fields, you're in the wrong part of the state. Boundary County's 800,000 acres of wild provide endless days of incredible hiking and serene views from the trail, without a spud in sight.
Bonners Ferry is a major stop on the International Selkirk Loop, the only scenic loop in North America crossing multiple countries and states. This 280-mile route is perfect for an unforgettable journey by car, motorcycle, or bicycle through an untouched corner of the inland Northwest. Late summer and fall are optimal times of year to take one of the top 10 road trips in the northern Rockies, one where you feel far away close to civilization.
If you're heading north to British Columbia, don't miss the turn-off to Copper Creek and Copper Falls before crossing the border. At over 220-feet in height, Copper Falls is taller than the state capitol in Boise and is one of the best-kept secrets of the panhandle. The trail leading up to the waterfall takes less than two hours round-trip and is a great option for families to enjoy a day in nature.
If walking isn't possible, don't miss the majestic beauty of the panhandle right outside your vehicle's window. Just northeast of town off US 2 is the spectacular Moyie River overlook, including Idaho's second-tallest bridge; the tallest bridge spans a majestic canyon in the Magic Valley.