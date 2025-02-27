'America's Greenest Hotel' Is A Premier East Coast Landmark Boasting Iconic Brutalist Architecture
If you're heading down the I-95 through New Haven, a pretty coastal city in the south of Connecticut, you'll catch glimpses of its picturesque shoreline, university campuses, quaint restaurants, and stunning foliage (especially in the fall). But as you continue along, you'll pass an unusual landmark in the historic Long Wharf District: a giant cubic structure made of concrete emerging nine stories above the ground. This is Hotel Marcel, part of the Tapestry Collection By Hilton.
It was designed by Hungarian architect and hotel namesake Marcel Breuer, an artist and innovator in the Bauhaus style. He later became an important figure in the Brutalist architecture movement, which is characterized by modernist, functional design and massive yet simplistic structures. And rather than concealing the construction materials, Brutalist structures showcase them — in this way, they are more "truthful" to the building process. But other than its iconic design, it stands out for another reason: Hotel Marcel is completely sustainable, operating entirely on renewable energy. Because of this, it has been called "America's greenest hotel" by media outlets like CNN and is the nation's first fossil-free hotel.
But regardless of whether you're an eco-conscious traveler or not, a stay in this serene East Coast spot is highly recommended. You'll be surrounded by lush greenery and close to entertainment venues, nature preserves, boutique shops, and diverse eateries, as well as New Haven's city center. The hotel is also within walking distance from Yale University's verdant campus and storied halls. Wander through the many impressive buildings, like Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, which is one of the top TikTok-approved libraries in the U.S. There are also plenty of art galleries and special collections open to the public on this historic campus, including The Cushing Center, a free neuroscience museum holding hundreds of brain specimens.
Sustainable hospitality at Hotel Marcel
Looking up at Hotel Marcel's imposing exterior, you may not be able to see what covers the building's parking bays and rooftop — but they are dotted with over 1,000 solar panels. Indeed, the entire facility is zero-carbon and all-electric. VRF heat pumps provide all of the hotel's hot water needs, and they heat and cool the building; induction cookers are used in the kitchens; washing machines run on electricity; and the elevators are specially designed to generate power every time they brake. Even the airport shuttle is a converted electric vehicle. All of these measures have nabbed it a certification from Passive House, an international standard recognizing energy-efficient construction and design, making it the largest certified hotel in the U.S.
These sustainability features are intentional and meant to be noticed, as the hotel takes what it calls a "please disturb" approach to the climate crisis through disruptive measures like its Climate Wake-Up Calls. It has partnered with experts and activists, including CBS Sunday Morning correspondent David Pogue, to provide guests with facts about the warming planet and steps that they can take to mitigate the crisis. You can schedule a literal wake-up call when you check in, or you can call Hotel Marcel's Climate Change Hotline — but don't worry if you'd prefer to sleep in; you can also listen to the call from a telephone placed close to the elevators.
When you stay here, part of the room cost is donated to the New Haven Climate Movement, a local, grassroots coalition that takes action to address the current climate emergency. Through these various measures, Hotel Marcel is a model for the future of the hospitality industry, where properties can be both sustainable and profitable without compromising travelers' comfort.
Staying at Hotel Marcel
There are 165 rooms for you to choose from in this expansive property and four different types: standard, premium, suite, and accessible. The standard rooms are the most affordable and cozy. Premium rooms bring in tons of natural light and are warm and inviting. Suites are open and spacious, with separate living areas and sleeper sofas — the corner suites provide exceptional panoramic views of the waterfront. Accessible rooms, meanwhile, come with a number of features for guests with varying needs, including grab bars in the bathrooms, wheelchair access, visual alarms (for hearing-impaired guests), strobe alarms, and more.
Overall, the style of the rooms is Bauhaus, the vibe is minimalist, and the effect is calming. Each room is decorated with contemporary art pieces, often showcasing the work of emerging, local, and women artists. Each room features a Cesca chair, an homage to Marcel Breuer's famous, oft-reproduced design named after his beloved adopted daughter, Francesca. The rooms are non-smoking and pet-friendly, and all stays include free parking and access to the on-site fitness center. One previous visitor who stayed in January 2025 shared their positive experience on Tripadvisor, "My room and all the design details were beautiful. The windows are triple pane, meaning you cannot hear a single sound ... despite the fact that the highway is there, making the experience quite cinematic with the view of the water behind it."
Standard rooms start at around $150 for a one-night stay, with suites priced higher. Rates may vary significantly depending on the season, day of the week, and any special promotions offered. There are discounted rates for Hilton Honors members, seniors, travel agents, military personnel, government employees, and others. Check Hotel Marcel's website to view the latest promotions and see if you qualify for special rates.
Planning your visit to Hotel Marcel and New Haven, Connecticut
If you're flying into New Haven, the closest domestic airport is Tweed-New Haven (15 minutes away), and the closest international airport is Bradley (about an hour away), just outside of the state capital of Hartford. A shuttle service is available free of charge to guests coming from within a 5-mile radius of the property. For electric vehicle drivers coming to the hotel, there are 12 Tesla and 12 Universal charging stations available.
While there are plenty of dining options around the hotel, BLDG, the on-site restaurant specializing in modern American cuisine, is the most convenient. As is expected with the hotel's focus on sustainability, BLDG serves up farm-to-table dishes, with all ingredients sourced from within 250 miles of the hotel and selected from suppliers who do not use chemical pesticides. The restaurant also changes its menu to reflect the foods grown in different seasons. Order Mama's Lasagna for excellent handmade pasta that tastes like home or the aptly named Sustainabowl for a gluten-free, vegan option that's wholesome and tasty. You can also try one of the many New Haven eateries outside of Hotel Marcel. If you're looking for a side of historic charm with your meal, then head to Louis' Lunch, a family-owned Connecticut staple and the birthplace of the hamburger sandwich, according to the Library of Congress. This vintage lunch spot, which opened in 1895, is just over a mile northwest of the property.
Hotel Marcel is centrally located and near many of the city's best attractions. Explore Long Wharf Nature Preserve for a nearby escape into nature. Listen to a classical music performance by the New Haven Symphony Orchestra watch a ballet, comedy show, or play at the Shubert Theater.