'America's Greenest Hotel' Is A Premier East Coast Landmark Boasting Iconic Brutalist Architecture

If you're heading down the I-95 through New Haven, a pretty coastal city in the south of Connecticut, you'll catch glimpses of its picturesque shoreline, university campuses, quaint restaurants, and stunning foliage (especially in the fall). But as you continue along, you'll pass an unusual landmark in the historic Long Wharf District: a giant cubic structure made of concrete emerging nine stories above the ground. This is Hotel Marcel, part of the Tapestry Collection By Hilton.

It was designed by Hungarian architect and hotel namesake Marcel Breuer, an artist and innovator in the Bauhaus style. He later became an important figure in the Brutalist architecture movement, which is characterized by modernist, functional design and massive yet simplistic structures. And rather than concealing the construction materials, Brutalist structures showcase them — in this way, they are more "truthful" to the building process. But other than its iconic design, it stands out for another reason: Hotel Marcel is completely sustainable, operating entirely on renewable energy. Because of this, it has been called "America's greenest hotel" by media outlets like CNN and is the nation's first fossil-free hotel.

But regardless of whether you're an eco-conscious traveler or not, a stay in this serene East Coast spot is highly recommended. You'll be surrounded by lush greenery and close to entertainment venues, nature preserves, boutique shops, and diverse eateries, as well as New Haven's city center. The hotel is also within walking distance from Yale University's verdant campus and storied halls. Wander through the many impressive buildings, like Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, which is one of the top TikTok-approved libraries in the U.S. There are also plenty of art galleries and special collections open to the public on this historic campus, including The Cushing Center, a free neuroscience museum holding hundreds of brain specimens.