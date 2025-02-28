Rick Steves' Go-To Strategy For Cheaper Hotel Stays In Europe

It's no secret that traveling to Europe from the United States can be expensive. Some people save for years to take a dream vacation there, so any way to pay a bit less for things can be really helpful. Travel expert Rick Steves has been giving the world advice on European adventures for decades, and he informs travelers on his website, "What matters is how well you manage your travel budget, and how you use those skills to create a better trip." To that end, Steves has a great tip to help you save money at European hotels.

He explains that dealing with a hotel directly when it comes to booking is the best way to go. Simply asking them for a deal might actually get you a discount, especially if your dates fall in line with the off-season, which is October through April. (Steves' top secret tip is visiting Europe in the winter, which can give you a more authentic glimpse of what life is really like in the place you're visiting.)

Steves also recommends you offer to pay the hotel in cash, which can sometimes help get you a further discount. (Just make sure to keep your eyes open for ATM card-skimming scam red flags.) When discussing the room rate, you can inquire if cash payments are preferred and could grant a better deal. Yet another idea is to ask if there is a rate discount if you stay for at least three nights. Moreover, if you happen to be a student traveler, there may be discount rates for that, too — the same applies to families and seniors.