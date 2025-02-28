Rick Steves' Go-To Strategy For Cheaper Hotel Stays In Europe
It's no secret that traveling to Europe from the United States can be expensive. Some people save for years to take a dream vacation there, so any way to pay a bit less for things can be really helpful. Travel expert Rick Steves has been giving the world advice on European adventures for decades, and he informs travelers on his website, "What matters is how well you manage your travel budget, and how you use those skills to create a better trip." To that end, Steves has a great tip to help you save money at European hotels.
He explains that dealing with a hotel directly when it comes to booking is the best way to go. Simply asking them for a deal might actually get you a discount, especially if your dates fall in line with the off-season, which is October through April. (Steves' top secret tip is visiting Europe in the winter, which can give you a more authentic glimpse of what life is really like in the place you're visiting.)
Steves also recommends you offer to pay the hotel in cash, which can sometimes help get you a further discount. (Just make sure to keep your eyes open for ATM card-skimming scam red flags.) When discussing the room rate, you can inquire if cash payments are preferred and could grant a better deal. Yet another idea is to ask if there is a rate discount if you stay for at least three nights. Moreover, if you happen to be a student traveler, there may be discount rates for that, too — the same applies to families and seniors.
More ways to save on hotels in Europe, per Rick Steves
Those aren't the only lodging discount tips Rick Steves has for us. Certain European hotels have an interesting setup: Some rooms may have a private bathroom, while others have a shared bathroom or shower in the hall. Steves says you can get a less-expensive stay by choosing this type of shared accommodation. One thing he cautions is to look at the hotel's cancelation policy, just in case you have to switch things around. It's also a good idea, he says, to confirm your reservation with the hotel two days before, just to have all your bases covered.
You can also choose to stay in a hostel, which will likely be less expensive for students and young people, but again, it's worth asking for a senior discount as well. They sometimes have kitchens to cook in, which can save you money, but one thing you may want to bring to a hostel, according to Steves, is your own bed linens, in case they don't have them. (It can double as a picnic blanket.)
Additionally, Steves suggests looking at bed and breakfast stays. You may find a great deal, and it's likely to have better food than a hotel chain's breakfast (which might even cost extra). Even if the deal is about the same as that hotel you were looking at, you may find someone wonderful to chat with who has experience in the area. They can help you skip tourist traps, which can also save you money. Finally, if you're traveling as a family, it's worth looking at budget hotel chains, according to Steves. The room price is likely to be the same whether you're booking solo or with the entire family, which means it's less per person.