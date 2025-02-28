The Airport That Ranked Dead Last For Cleanliness Somehow Isn't The Worst In America

You don't need Lighthouse's natural language processing software to measure Orlando International's apparent hygiene issues — a quick search for the term "dirty" in Google Maps reviews unleashes a flood of negative customer appraisals. One traveler wrote, "All bathrooms have holes in walls and are desperately in need of cleaning." Another reviewer was even more harsh: "This airport is ghetto. There's hardly enough room for people to comfortably move about, the bathrooms are horrendous, and it smells like a super 8 motel room."

Alas, these Google review observations seem to be a feature, not a bug. During the first quarter of 2023, Orlando International's "dissatisfaction ratio" crept up, while JFK — Lighthouse's fifth worst airport in America — managed to improve its much-maligned facilities, as a result, perhaps, of JFK's bold $19 billion renovation project. However, Orlando appears to be catching on because authorities recently announced a $650 million plan to upgrade its baggage claim system. Hopefully, they'll get a few mops and vacuum cleaners, too.

If you're scheduled to land at Orlando International, keep positive. There are worse things than a dirty, frustrating airport. Once you're past the baggage carousel, you'll be in the city of Orlando, with its vibrant botanical gardens and fast, menacing roller coasters. If the thought of Orlando International is too much, then consider Tampa International Airport, just 80 miles away, which Lighthouse's report ranked as the nation's cleanest.