A Park With Breathtaking Views, Cherry Blossoms, And An Olympic Pool Is A Hidden New York Haven

The neighborhood of Sunset Park in Brooklyn, New York, is a great destination for travelers looking for delicious, authentic Chinese and Latin American food. But after an afternoon of snacking on hot and sour dumplings and bistec tortas, the park that gives this neighborhood its name is the perfect place to stretch your legs. While it might be a little off the beaten path — you'll have to leave the tourist traps of Times Square behind and spend about half an hour on the N to get there — it's well worth the subway fare, especially in spring when the cherry blossoms are in bloom.

Brooklyn has plenty of beautiful parks to escape the NYC hustle and bustle, but Sunset Park is special. This spot has been a city park since the turn of the 20th century. It has all the green grass and wide walkways you'd expect from a city park, but it also boasts some of the best views of New York City's skyline. You can even catch a glimpse of the Statue of Liberty. Most excitingly for those looking to beat the summer heat, it has an incredible, massive swimming pool.