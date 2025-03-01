A Park With Breathtaking Views, Cherry Blossoms, And An Olympic Pool Is A Hidden New York Haven
The neighborhood of Sunset Park in Brooklyn, New York, is a great destination for travelers looking for delicious, authentic Chinese and Latin American food. But after an afternoon of snacking on hot and sour dumplings and bistec tortas, the park that gives this neighborhood its name is the perfect place to stretch your legs. While it might be a little off the beaten path — you'll have to leave the tourist traps of Times Square behind and spend about half an hour on the N to get there — it's well worth the subway fare, especially in spring when the cherry blossoms are in bloom.
Brooklyn has plenty of beautiful parks to escape the NYC hustle and bustle, but Sunset Park is special. This spot has been a city park since the turn of the 20th century. It has all the green grass and wide walkways you'd expect from a city park, but it also boasts some of the best views of New York City's skyline. You can even catch a glimpse of the Statue of Liberty. Most excitingly for those looking to beat the summer heat, it has an incredible, massive swimming pool.
Visit Sunset Park's enormous swimming pool
Sunset Park's Olympic-size pool is one of the few completely free experiences in New York City, so if you're in the neighborhood and don't mind the crowds, it's the perfect place to swim with the whole family. You can even sign your kids (or yourself!) up for free swimming classes and be ready for a safe summer in the water, though note that registration operates on a lottery system. Even if you have no plans to get wet, the design of the pool is worth a look. Like some of New York City's best sights, including the gorgeous Chrysler Building, the pool has Art Deco and Neoclassical architecture that dates back to 1936.
Be prepared to wait in line if you arrive on a hot, sunny summer day. To avoid being turned away when your turn comes, make sure to wear a swimsuit, and if you feel more comfortable in a T-shirt, make sure it's a white one — hats and shirts in any color other than white are banned. Pack a lock, too, because you'll be expected to leave almost everything in a locker before heading inside. Don't worry if you forgot your sunscreen, as there should be some available for you to use for free. The pool is open every day in the summer from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., but it is closed for an hour at 3 p.m. for cleaning.
Explore the landscape in Sunset Park
From the playground for your kids to the off-leash area for your furry friend, Sunset Park is the perfect place for the entire family to have fun in the sun. If you want to really appreciate this park's poetic name, however, you should consider heading to the highest point of the park, claiming a bench, and watching the sky flush pink behind the New York City skyline.
If you find nature more awe-inspiring than urban views, consider heading to the park's central lawn. At the top of the hill you'll see an impressively large American elm. It is a designated Great Tree of New York City, and thanks to its wide branches, it's the perfect place to sit on the grass and enjoy the shade. If you've got homework to do, want to video call your family, or just need to check your mapping app and figure out the route to your lunch spot, you're in luck. Sunset Park is one of the many NYC public parks to offer free Wi-Fi.