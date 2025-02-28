Why Your Frequent Flyer Status Can Make Or Break Your In-Flight Experience With Flight Attendants
Frequent flyer programs are not just about racking up points for the perks. To airlines, they are a way of keeping customers loyal, and that includes getting to know individual customers better — quirks and all. Flight attendants are on the front end of that relationship, especially considering that noticing things about you while you're on the plane is part of their job.
If you've ever been pleasantly surprised by a thoughtful flight attendant who knows your name and even your favorite drink or snack, it's probably because of the little list of notes tied to your frequent flyer number. The good news is if you've been a helpful customer, it might be noted in your account, depending on the airline. On the flip side, if you've been rude to flight attendants or caused a problem on a previous flight, that may also be jotted down beside your name. That information is available to the next flight attendant who serves you. Karma is real when you fly on a loyalty program! So, what else do flight attendants know about their passengers?
How much do flight attendants know about passengers?
Ever wonder what that string of numbers and letters on your boarding pass is? It is a PNR, or passenger name record. Flight attendants can access your PNR through a tablet app that includes a list of basic information, such as your full name, seat number, flight record, and connecting flights. Cabin crew may also have information on your sex, age, and nationality.
While your PNR keeps track of information needed for your current flight, your frequent flyer number allows flight attendants working for some carriers to see your history with the airline, for good or for bad. For instance, it can be used to document a bad case of air rage you had on a past flight, which could cause flight attendants to keep a close eye on you during future flights. On the other hand, if you've built a good relationship with the airline, pursers and lead flight attendants may use your frequent flyer information to reward you for your loyalty with hand-written thank-you notes and other small gifts. It's part of a strategy that encourages not only customer loyalty but better behavior on board. To build rapport with the crew on your next flight, follow a few flight attendant tips on how to be the best passenger and stop doing the things flight attendants hate.