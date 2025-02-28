Why Your Frequent Flyer Status Can Make Or Break Your In-Flight Experience With Flight Attendants

Frequent flyer programs are not just about racking up points for the perks. To airlines, they are a way of keeping customers loyal, and that includes getting to know individual customers better — quirks and all. Flight attendants are on the front end of that relationship, especially considering that noticing things about you while you're on the plane is part of their job.

If you've ever been pleasantly surprised by a thoughtful flight attendant who knows your name and even your favorite drink or snack, it's probably because of the little list of notes tied to your frequent flyer number. The good news is if you've been a helpful customer, it might be noted in your account, depending on the airline. On the flip side, if you've been rude to flight attendants or caused a problem on a previous flight, that may also be jotted down beside your name. That information is available to the next flight attendant who serves you. Karma is real when you fly on a loyalty program! So, what else do flight attendants know about their passengers?