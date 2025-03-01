The World's 'Most Famous Seafood Town' Is A Deliciously Fresh Foodie Haven On The Carolinas' Border

For such a small city (with a population of roughly 2,000) to get such a notable name, there must be some history behind the moniker. According to legends, "Calabash-style" seafood started to gain popularity in the 1940s. Fishing boats would pull into the dock and batter and fry the day's catch, making each dish fresh and delicious. Today, restaurants far and wide replicate the style, which means lightly battering each item and flash-frying it to golden perfection. In fact, Calabash became so popular that it inspired 40s radio personality Jimmy Durant to create his catchphrase, "Goodnight, Mrs. Calabash, wherever you are."

If you go up and down the Carolina coastline, you'll see dozens of restaurants touting Calabash seafood. However, if you're going to try a Calabash-style meal, you might as well do it where they know how to do it best. Today, there are at least 10 world-class restaurants (according to Google Maps) where you can indulge your senses, and about half of them are along the river for a unique dining experience.

At the time of this writing, one of the most prominent (and oldest) spots is still rebuilding after a fire destroyed it in 2023. Ella's of Calabash has been an institution since the 1950s, along with the restaurant across the street (which is still open), Calabash Seafood Hut. Other places to enjoy this style of cooking include the Waterfront Seafood Shack, Captain Nance's Seafood, and The Oyster Rock Waterfront Seafood. Until Ella's returns, you can visit its sister restaurant, Beck's, which is just up the road.