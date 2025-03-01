The World's 'Most Famous Seafood Town' Is A Deliciously Fresh Foodie Haven On The Carolinas' Border
If you've ever been to the tourist destination of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, you know that many restaurants along the local highway offer "Calabash Seafood." As you might expect, this term refers to a particular style of fare; however, did you know that Calabash is actually a city in North Carolina? And that it, too, is home to world-class seafood restaurants? If you drive about half-hour north of the setting of Fat Harold's, the home of the shag, you'll be able to experience the most famous seafood town in the world for yourself.
Situated along the Calabash River, next to the South Carolina border, this destination doesn't necessarily look like much on the map. It's not as developed or "touristy" as Myrtle Beach, and it's not on the coast — yet Calabash is still a worthy travel destination, provided you like lightly fried fish and shellfish. Because the dining experience is so enjoyable, you'll want to pack a bib (or two), some stretchy pants, and a healthy appetite, so you can discover why Calabash is such a legendary foodie haven.
Why Calabash, North Carolina, is the world's most famous seafood town
For such a small city (with a population of roughly 2,000) to get such a notable name, there must be some history behind the moniker. According to legends, "Calabash-style" seafood started to gain popularity in the 1940s. Fishing boats would pull into the dock and batter and fry the day's catch, making each dish fresh and delicious. Today, restaurants far and wide replicate the style, which means lightly battering each item and flash-frying it to golden perfection. In fact, Calabash became so popular that it inspired 40s radio personality Jimmy Durant to create his catchphrase, "Goodnight, Mrs. Calabash, wherever you are."
If you go up and down the Carolina coastline, you'll see dozens of restaurants touting Calabash seafood. However, if you're going to try a Calabash-style meal, you might as well do it where they know how to do it best. Today, there are at least 10 world-class restaurants (according to Google Maps) where you can indulge your senses, and about half of them are along the river for a unique dining experience.
At the time of this writing, one of the most prominent (and oldest) spots is still rebuilding after a fire destroyed it in 2023. Ella's of Calabash has been an institution since the 1950s, along with the restaurant across the street (which is still open), Calabash Seafood Hut. Other places to enjoy this style of cooking include the Waterfront Seafood Shack, Captain Nance's Seafood, and The Oyster Rock Waterfront Seafood. Until Ella's returns, you can visit its sister restaurant, Beck's, which is just up the road.
What to do (besides eat) in Calabash
Probably the easiest way to get to Calabash is to fly into the Myrtle Beach International Airport. While you could spend some time in the city, keep in mind it attracts throngs of tourists and has one of the filthiest beaches in America. Instead, you can enjoy the sand at Sunset Beach, which is one of North Carolina's Brunswick Islands (which also includes one of the oldest and happiest coastal towns, Southport).
Oddly enough, although Calabash has more than its fair share of seafood restaurants, it's remarkably light on lodging. For hotels and resorts, you'll have to stay outside the city. You can either go back into South Carolina toward North Myrtle Beach, or you can head to the coastline and stay at Sunset Beach or Ocean Isle Beach. At the time of this writing, rooms cost between $100 to $170 per night.
In between meals, you can hit up one of the two golf clubs within Calabash, the Thistle Golf Club or the Pearl Golf Links. Also, since the city is next to the river, you can charter a boat (like with Lucky Strike Charters) and explore the water or catch your own seafood. If you're a whiz at frying (and have all the right ingredients), you can make your own Calabash-style meal. It doesn't get any fresher than that.