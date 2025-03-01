The Coastal Hawaiian Town With Ocean Views And Lush Trails Is The Perfect Alternative To Honolulu
Honolulu is the gateway to Hawaii from the mainland U.S., a vibrant, exciting city with a dynamic vibe and loads of great places to eat, drink, and dance. It's also one of the 10 cleanest cities on the planet and bears the designation of being the world's safest. Its sweeping crescent of golden sand backed by palm trees and glitzy resorts is its landmark attraction, while the impressive, foreboding sight of the Diamond Head Crater adds a majestic note to the atmosphere. For many, Honolulu is the beginning and the end of their Hawaiian vacation, but sticking close to the big city means missing out on some of the island chain's most beautiful hidden gems.
For travelers looking for a relaxing tropical retreat, there are plenty of ways to escape the tourist crowds. If the hustle, bustle, and glamor of Honolulu leave you a little cold, you might prefer the calm tranquility of Laie. This charming coastal Oahu town is the ideal alternative to Honolulu, offering a different but no less delightful view of island life. It's a pleasantly traditional, effortlessly charming spot surrounded by gorgeous scenery and some of the best hiking trails on Oahu.
Laie lies on the north shore of Oahu, opposite Honolulu. Most visitors will arrive at the gateway airport to Hawaii's tropical paradise, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, and from there, it's about an hour's drive across the island and up the eastern coastline. The journey itself is pretty spectacular as you travel along a road sandwiched between lush, jungle-covered mountains and the dramatic Pacific Ocean. You'll enjoy fantastic views of Kaneohe Bay, Secret Island, and Ahupuaʻa ʻO Kahana State Park, before arriving in Laie.
Volcanic landscapes, towering cascades, and challenging hiking trails
As with almost everywhere in Hawaii, Laie's main draw is the stunning scenery and gorgeous natural beauty of the region. The town is a stone's throw from Laie Point State Wayside Park, a tiny but perfectly formed viewpoint flung out towards the ocean at the end of the Laniloa Peninsula. With the rugged peaks of the Ko'olau Mountains in the background and the glorious majesty of the Pacific raging against the small islands and unusual rock formations, it's a delightful spot, and it's even better at sunrise — if you can handle an early morning alarm!
Further away from town, you'll find Laie Falls, a stunning cascade with a charming pool at its base. Getting there is something of a challenge and not for the faint-hearted, as it's only accessible as part of an out-and-back trail hike. This journey features plenty of steep sections that can be difficult to manage, particularly after rain, but the stunning coastal views and beautiful tropical jungle surroundings make it well worth the effort. Hikers, bikers, and runners who wish to use the trail need to apply for a permit online before heading out.
If you're after something more challenging, the Laie Summit Trail will give you all you can ask for and more. A 13-mile out-and-back route that requires a whole day to complete, this fantastic trail takes you right up to the top of Laie Ridge, where you'll get absolutely glorious views of the ocean and the island. Be warned, though — the trail can get extremely muddy and fairly overgrown, so serious hiking boots and long sleeves and pants are advised.
Native traditions and Hawaiian cowboys
While its spectacular scenery and great hiking are Laie's main attractions, it's also one of Hawaii's prettiest small towns and is worth visiting just to relax and soak up the laid-back pace of life. It is also one of the best places on the islands to immerse yourself in their traditional culture and to learn a little more about the indigenous peoples of the South Pacific. The Polynesian Cultural Center, an amazing open-air museum that recreates a range of traditional Polynesian cultures, is a highlight of any Hawaiian vacation. It's also a great place to shop, with the Hukilau Marketplace offering one of the best selections of local arts and crafts, perfect for gifts for the folks back home. It's also a great place to try the local cuisine with a range of eateries serving up classic Hawaiian dishes.
Although they're less famous than their Wild West equivalents, Hawaiian cowboys, or paniolos, have been herding cattle and roping steers since the beginning of the 19th century. Gunstock Ranch, located just outside of Laie, is an amazing spot for travelers who want to step into the boots of these island cowboys. They offer a whole host of equestrian adventures available for guests to enjoy.
Another highlight of this delightful little Hawaiian town is perhaps its most unusual. Laie is the home of the first Mormon temple to be built outside of the continental U.S., and while entry to the inner sanctum is only available to worshipers, the grounds and the exterior are worth a visit on their own. The area sports a picturesque setting, a dramatic palm-lined approach, and a beautiful series of reflecting pools and water features.