The Coastal Hawaiian Town With Ocean Views And Lush Trails Is The Perfect Alternative To Honolulu

Honolulu is the gateway to Hawaii from the mainland U.S., a vibrant, exciting city with a dynamic vibe and loads of great places to eat, drink, and dance. It's also one of the 10 cleanest cities on the planet and bears the designation of being the world's safest. Its sweeping crescent of golden sand backed by palm trees and glitzy resorts is its landmark attraction, while the impressive, foreboding sight of the Diamond Head Crater adds a majestic note to the atmosphere. For many, Honolulu is the beginning and the end of their Hawaiian vacation, but sticking close to the big city means missing out on some of the island chain's most beautiful hidden gems.

For travelers looking for a relaxing tropical retreat, there are plenty of ways to escape the tourist crowds. If the hustle, bustle, and glamor of Honolulu leave you a little cold, you might prefer the calm tranquility of Laie. This charming coastal Oahu town is the ideal alternative to Honolulu, offering a different but no less delightful view of island life. It's a pleasantly traditional, effortlessly charming spot surrounded by gorgeous scenery and some of the best hiking trails on Oahu.

Laie lies on the north shore of Oahu, opposite Honolulu. Most visitors will arrive at the gateway airport to Hawaii's tropical paradise, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, and from there, it's about an hour's drive across the island and up the eastern coastline. The journey itself is pretty spectacular as you travel along a road sandwiched between lush, jungle-covered mountains and the dramatic Pacific Ocean. You'll enjoy fantastic views of Kaneohe Bay, Secret Island, and Ahupuaʻa ʻO Kahana State Park, before arriving in Laie.