Indiana's Highest Point Is A Surprisingly Easy Hike In A Secluded Forest With Serene Views

It would be wrong to call Hoosier Hill a very easy hike because it is not a hike at all. In fact, the 0.3-mile trail is barely even a walk. However, a trail is what you make of it. You can run up and down and in and out of the trail at will, although please respect landowners' posted guidance on this otherwise public-spirited land. Besides the pleasures of this Midwestern landscape's open and airy ambiance, Hoosier Hill is inviting for the completionists out there who can say they've been to the top of Indiana. Also, there's a picnic table and firepit waiting for you, so consider an evening trip in the summer sun.

Hoosier Hill is conveniently located, too. The point is about 90 minutes east of Indianapolis, the state capital which is also a hidden gem of art and music. There is plenty to keep one busy here, namely a scenic district full of shops and historic establishments such as The Rathskeller, Indianapolis' oldest restaurant. Hoosier Hill is also about one hour west of Dayton, Ohio, a city of shopping and dining that has some of America's lowest costs of living. Nearer than both of those cities is Richmond, Indiana — known for its small-town life and historic architecture.

Again, Hoosier Hill isn't even a warm-up for outdoorsy types. However, Indiana's highest point is an interesting novelty in a quiet, easygoing, and overlooked region sandwiched between two up-and-coming metro areas.