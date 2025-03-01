The UK's First 'UNESCO City Of Craft And Folk Art' Is A Picturesque Scottish Gem Full Of Character

Known as the "Gateway to the Highlands," Perth plays a vital role in Scottish history, from its Neolithic roots to its medieval prominence and royal connections. Once the Scottish capital, this city, located along the River Tay, was the site of important coronations and home to monarchs who shaped the nation's past. Today, it serves as the administrative center of Perthshire County, home to Scotland's most majestic forests, making it an ideal destination for those who love both heritage and the outdoors. Food lovers will also find much to enjoy when visiting; Perth was crowned the Food Town of the Year in 2018 by the Scottish Food Awards. But beyond its landscapes and restaurants, perhaps Perth's most distinctive feature is its dedication to the arts.

In 2021, Perth became the UK's first UNESCO City of Craft and Folk Art, a testament to its thriving artisan community. The city hums with creativity, featuring a wealth of art galleries, museums, and hands-on workshops. It's also home to the Perth Creative Exchange, a collaborative space where artists work and showcase their creations. The Perth Museum and Art Gallery — one of the UK's oldest — boasts a collection of around 500,000 artworks and artifacts, all available to see with free admission. Whether strolling along art-filled streets, visiting centuries-old castles, or experiencing the city's museums, travelers find Perth magical in all seasons (though it is one of the best European cities to visit in the fall).