The UK's First 'UNESCO City Of Craft And Folk Art' Is A Picturesque Scottish Gem Full Of Character
Known as the "Gateway to the Highlands," Perth plays a vital role in Scottish history, from its Neolithic roots to its medieval prominence and royal connections. Once the Scottish capital, this city, located along the River Tay, was the site of important coronations and home to monarchs who shaped the nation's past. Today, it serves as the administrative center of Perthshire County, home to Scotland's most majestic forests, making it an ideal destination for those who love both heritage and the outdoors. Food lovers will also find much to enjoy when visiting; Perth was crowned the Food Town of the Year in 2018 by the Scottish Food Awards. But beyond its landscapes and restaurants, perhaps Perth's most distinctive feature is its dedication to the arts.
In 2021, Perth became the UK's first UNESCO City of Craft and Folk Art, a testament to its thriving artisan community. The city hums with creativity, featuring a wealth of art galleries, museums, and hands-on workshops. It's also home to the Perth Creative Exchange, a collaborative space where artists work and showcase their creations. The Perth Museum and Art Gallery — one of the UK's oldest — boasts a collection of around 500,000 artworks and artifacts, all available to see with free admission. Whether strolling along art-filled streets, visiting centuries-old castles, or experiencing the city's museums, travelers find Perth magical in all seasons (though it is one of the best European cities to visit in the fall).
Perth's creative spirit spans centuries
You might begin your exploration of Perth's deep-rooted history at the Murrayshall standing stone, a monolith whose origins remain a mystery. This ancient relic is just one of many prehistoric standing stones scattered across Perthshire, reminders of the region's early inhabitants. But you don't need to venture far to see ancient relics — just head to the Perth Museum, where you'll find Neolithic-era carved stone balls and a 3,000-year-old log boat, artifacts that prove that the region has always inspired craftsmanship. Perhaps most famously, the museum is home to the Stone of Destiny, a symbol of Scottish monarchy used in the coronation of kings. With free daily admission, it's an unmissable stop for history enthusiasts.
Open Thursday through Monday, the Perth Art Gallery features works by influential modern Scottish artists and includes an interactive family area called Hands on Art. Perth's artistic spirit thrives in the city's many independent galleries, too, from the wildlife ceramics of Julian Jardine at Jardine Gallery & Workshop — where visitors can even take a class — to the contemporary exhibitions at Frames Gallery. At Boo Vake, a quaint craft and homewares shop, you'll find handcrafted goods like wool throws and artisanal candles, making it the perfect place to pick up a locally made keepsake.
No artistic tour of Perth would be complete without a walk along the River Tay Public Art Trail. This scenic, 2.5-mile path features over 25 sculptures inspired by the natural beauty and cultural heritage of the region. Situated next to the river, you'll find the Black Watch Castle and Museum. The castle, dating back to the 12th century, was once home to the Black Watch regiment, an elite Scottish military unit. Though it has been renovated over the centuries, the castle's historic appeal remains.
Scenic journeys to and within Perth
Perth offers plenty of opportunities to explore the great outdoors. Kinnoull Hill Woodland Park is a must-visit for nature lovers, with multiple trails, deer sightings, and red squirrels darting through the forest. The park's highlight is its namesake hill, topped with a historic tower. The most popular trail, the Kinnoull Hill and Deuchny Wood loop, is about 4 miles long and offers glorious views of the River Tay. Nearby, Branklyn Garden is a botanical staple on the side of Kinnoull Hill. Spanning two acres, it's known for its rhododendrons and alpine flowers. After wandering through the colorful blooms, visitors can unwind in the garden's tea room.
Reaching Perth is easy, whether traveling domestically or internationally. The nearest major international airport is Edinburgh Airport, just under an hour's drive from the city. Most visitors within the UK can get to Perth by train, too. From Edinburgh, you can board the Aberdonian steam train to Perth — taking a nostalgic journey through the rolling countryside is one of the best activities to do on a visit to Scotland, after all. Once in the city, travelers will find plenty of accommodation options, with 4-star hotels typically ranging from $150 to $200 per night.