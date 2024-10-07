Scotland's Wildly Underrated 'Big Tree Country' Is A Fall Foliage Paradise Of Majestic Forests
Without question, the U.S. has some fantastic places to see fall foliage. However, that hardly means that it's the only place in the world where you can indulge in some quality leaf peeping. As it turns out, Scotland puts on a pretty phenomenal autumnal show, if you know where to go. Perthshire, a massive county of 2,500-square-miles in central Scotland, is known as Big Tree Country, thanks to its 200,000 acres of woodlands amidst rolling hills and moors. When the weather starts to cool, the scenery here is almost impossibly picturesque. However, even with all its natural beauty, it's often overlooked as a Scottish destination. But for those in the know, Perthshire is a must-visit fall destination.
It's a bit over an hour's drive to Perth, the main city in the county, from both Edinburgh, with its iconic castle at the end of the Royal Mile, and Glasgow, another of Scotland's most underrated destinations. That makes Perth the ideal spot to stay when visiting Scotland — close enough to its big cities but with easy access to Perthshire's incredible forest landscapes.
About a 20-minute drive from Perth, near the villages of Dunkeld and Birnham, is The Hermitage along the River Braan. The forest here was sculpted over the years for the enjoyment of the Dukes of Atholl, starting in the 1780s. The massive Douglas firs here don't change color, though they are some of the tallest in the U.K., but there are plenty of deciduous varieties, like the oak, rowan, and sycamore trees, to brighten up the forest during autumn. Visit Ossian's Hall while you're here — the circular building in the forest overlooks Black Linn Falls on the site of an 18th century summer house.
Pitlochry in Perthshire, Scotland, is particularly pretty in fall
Another well-known Perthshire spot for prime fall color is Pitlochry, about 30 miles northwest of Perth. (Pitlochry is also one of the best whisky destinations in Scotland). For some of the best views, take a walk along the nearby Loch Faskally; a 3.2-mile trail takes you all the way around much of the loch. You can also take a kayak or a paddleboard out for a unique perspective with rentals available from Pitlochry Boating Station & Adventure Hire. And if you prefer exploring on two wheels, you can rent bikes and e-bikes from them, too.
To continue your foliage tour around the Pitlochry region, visit the Linn of Tummel. It's a protected section of land a few miles from Loch Faskally at the convergence of the Tummel and Garry rivers. As you walk through the woods here, you'll basically be in the footsteps of royalty; an obelisk along the path commemorates Queen Victoria's visit here in 1844. Other highlights here include a tall suspension bridge, an old salmon fish ladder, and a series of waterfalls.
The Linn of Tummel borders the Pass of Killiecrankie, a tree-lined gorge carved by the River Garry. Make sure you take in the view from the bridge; it is a hugely popular photo spot. There's a cafe and a visitors center where you can learn more about the region's flora, fauna, and history, as it was an important battle site in 1689 during the Jacobite Rebellion. There is a range of trails, depending on how far you want to walk, but if you're in the mood for a longer adventure, you can make a big loop from Pass of Killiecrankie through Linn of Tummel, around part of Loch Faskally and back, over the distance of about 9 miles.
Crieff and Aberfeldy in Perthshire are both strikingly beautiful
About a 30-minute drive west from Perth is the town of Crieff, home to Lady Mary's Walk, which follows the River Earn. It got its name from a young woman who loved walking there in the early 1800s, and if it was as pretty then as it is now, we can see why she loved it so much. The beech trees are the real showstoppers, though the colors of the oak and sweet chestnut trees add to the autumnal atmosphere along this 2.5-mile trail. It's a multigenerational family-friendly trail, accessible for both wheelchairs and strollers.
If you like to combine your autumnal adventures with a dose of literary history, the Birks of Aberfeldy, about 45 minutes from Perth, were named for a 1787 poem by Robert Burns. There's even a statue of the Scottish poet along the 2.25-mile loop trail, which takes you through dense forest along a gorge to the Falls of Moness. While you're in Aberfedly, stop by the Cluny House Gardens, along the River Tay a few miles from the town center along the River Tay. Every way you look here, you'll see something beautiful. The six acres of organic woodland gardens here on the grounds of Cluny House were cultivated first in the 1950s. There's a unique combination of trees from around the world here, like a giant sequoia (not as colorful, but still impressive), Japanese maples, and Scottish rowans (both of which are always showy in fall).
So, if you're someone who loves the outdoors and particularly enjoys marveling at the changing of the leaves, don't make the mistake of skipping Perthshire. You'll be sure to come away with some magnificent photos and even better memories.