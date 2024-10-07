Scotland's Wildly Underrated 'Big Tree Country' Is A Fall Foliage Paradise Of Majestic Forests

Without question, the U.S. has some fantastic places to see fall foliage. However, that hardly means that it's the only place in the world where you can indulge in some quality leaf peeping. As it turns out, Scotland puts on a pretty phenomenal autumnal show, if you know where to go. Perthshire, a massive county of 2,500-square-miles in central Scotland, is known as Big Tree Country, thanks to its 200,000 acres of woodlands amidst rolling hills and moors. When the weather starts to cool, the scenery here is almost impossibly picturesque. However, even with all its natural beauty, it's often overlooked as a Scottish destination. But for those in the know, Perthshire is a must-visit fall destination.

It's a bit over an hour's drive to Perth, the main city in the county, from both Edinburgh, with its iconic castle at the end of the Royal Mile, and Glasgow, another of Scotland's most underrated destinations. That makes Perth the ideal spot to stay when visiting Scotland — close enough to its big cities but with easy access to Perthshire's incredible forest landscapes.

About a 20-minute drive from Perth, near the villages of Dunkeld and Birnham, is The Hermitage along the River Braan. The forest here was sculpted over the years for the enjoyment of the Dukes of Atholl, starting in the 1780s. The massive Douglas firs here don't change color, though they are some of the tallest in the U.K., but there are plenty of deciduous varieties, like the oak, rowan, and sycamore trees, to brighten up the forest during autumn. Visit Ossian's Hall while you're here — the circular building in the forest overlooks Black Linn Falls on the site of an 18th century summer house.

