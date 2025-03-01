California's Largest Public Cave Is An Underrated Hidden Adventure Park With Otherworldly Views
Subterranean adventures are numerous in California, and for those who aren't afraid of the dark and want to unleash their inner Lara Croft or Indiana Jones, the Golden State is your go-to for all your cave-exploring, tunnel-trekking, and deserted mine desires. As stunning as above-ground natural wonders like the awe-inspiring Sequoia National Park can be, caverns and caves dot the Californian landscape, featuring unreal phenomenons like Black Chasm Cavern, home to millions of twinkling crystals and a gorgeous blue lake, and Bear Gulch Cave, East Pinnacle National Park's safe haven for bats. Moaning Caverns Adventure Park is one of the region's most underrated excursions and boasts the state's largest underground chamber open to the public.
Unique for the main cavern's 235-step descent on a man-made spiral staircase, which passes by otherwordly stalagmite formations that reach as high as 25-feet and bottom out at 165-feet below ground, a tour of this underrated adventure park is truly something to behold. A mix of minerals gives the caves' stalagmites a range of colors, and twinkling crystals known as "cauliflower" give visitors much to marvel at. Adding to the gorgeous cave drapery and uncanny atmosphere, haunting sounds stemming from dripping water echo from the entrance, hence the reason why the cave is said to be "Moaning."
Explore this California cave at your own pace
Although exploration of the cave is generally okay for all ages, there are varying levels at which you can choose to discover it. A 1-hr spiral tour, costing $22 for adults and $15 for children, grants you the opportunity to walk down the spiral staircase, leading you to the aforementioned depth of 165 feet. Gazing up at the vertical chamber from this far below the Earth's surface hits you with the vastness of the distance. In fact, The Statue of Liberty would stand comfortably there, but as a caveat, she would have to step down from her pedestal.
For those who are free of claustrophobia, a $130 expedition and spelunking tour takes you ever deeper into the caves' crevasses, 280-feet below the main chamber, to be exact. Equipped with a lighted helmet to pierce the dark, this tour ventures through the caves' natural passageways but without the use of stairs or walkways. You'll have to climb, crawl, and wriggle your way through the journey like a real cave-exploring pioneer, and monikers like Meat Grinder, Pancake Squeeze, and Birth Canal give you a good clue about how narrow the passageways are.
Glowing Google reviews praise the tour guides for their enthusiasm and knowledge about the history of the cave, which enhances an already fascinating experience. Gold miners, for instance, first flocked to the cave during the gold rush era in the late 1840s and lowered themselves down in an ore bucket with only whale oil or candles to light their way. Artifacts have also been found at the site, with the oldest being a necklace estimated to be 8,000-years-old.
Go above ground for more cave-related activities
Head to the Moaning Caverns Visitor Center and Gift Shop and get some hands-on experience at mining for precious metals. There, you can purchase a rock to split open to unveil thousand-year old crystals that sparkle inside, and similar to other destinations with enchanting, underworld adventures boasting interactive cave-related activities, you can pan for colorful gems at their sluice station. If sluicing isn't enough to jumpstart your early pioneer spirit, then axe-throwing might just do it. Aim for the bullseye at the park's two lanes for safe axe-throwing to top off a day of thrilling adventure, but don't stop there. You can always return another day, as the caverns also host events such as field trips, birthdays, and weddings.
The temperature in the cave remains steady, at about 61 degrees Fahrenheit, so long sleeves and shorts are fine. However, if you're the type to catch a chill, a light jacket may be in order. As a precaution, consider suiting up with elbow and knee pads for those tighter spaces. The park is open year-round, but the best time to visit is early spring to late fall to avoid crowds, whereas Memorial and Labor Day are the busiest. Hours are from 10. a.m. to 4 p.m. (when the last tour leaves) Thursday through Monday, and is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.