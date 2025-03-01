California's Largest Public Cave Is An Underrated Hidden Adventure Park With Otherworldly Views

Although exploration of the cave is generally okay for all ages, there are varying levels at which you can choose to discover it. A 1-hr spiral tour, costing $22 for adults and $15 for children, grants you the opportunity to walk down the spiral staircase, leading you to the aforementioned depth of 165 feet. Gazing up at the vertical chamber from this far below the Earth's surface hits you with the vastness of the distance. In fact, The Statue of Liberty would stand comfortably there, but as a caveat, she would have to step down from her pedestal.

For those who are free of claustrophobia, a $130 expedition and spelunking tour takes you ever deeper into the caves' crevasses, 280-feet below the main chamber, to be exact. Equipped with a lighted helmet to pierce the dark, this tour ventures through the caves' natural passageways but without the use of stairs or walkways. You'll have to climb, crawl, and wriggle your way through the journey like a real cave-exploring pioneer, and monikers like Meat Grinder, Pancake Squeeze, and Birth Canal give you a good clue about how narrow the passageways are.

Glowing Google reviews praise the tour guides for their enthusiasm and knowledge about the history of the cave, which enhances an already fascinating experience. Gold miners, for instance, first flocked to the cave during the gold rush era in the late 1840s and lowered themselves down in an ore bucket with only whale oil or candles to light their way. Artifacts have also been found at the site, with the oldest being a necklace estimated to be 8,000-years-old.