Situated Between Flagstaff And Downtown Sedona Is Arizona's Ultimate Glamping Getaway In Luxe Cabins

There's nothing like relaxing on a porch with a coffee in hand and seeing a Sedona sunrise surrounded by orange deserts and four large energy vortexes. Visitors looking to stay out in nature and away from the hustle and bustle of the city while still kicking back in style should not miss an opportunity to visit TinyCamp, Arizona's ultimate glamping getaway hidden deep in Oak Creek Canyon in Sedona. The best thing about TinyCamp is that it offers an unmatched opportunity for visitors to see the impact of sustainable development within the construction and tourism industries. The resort builds a stronger sense of community amongst visitors while providing a truly unique opportunity to unwind and reconnect with one another and nature. TinyCamp is beloved by renowned national and local travel publications as well as hundreds of visitors who wrote about their experience on Airbnb and Google reviews.

The resort is located just two hours north of Phoenix, between Downtown Sedona and Flagstaff. This highly rated sustainable travel destination is also less than 30 minutes away from some of the best hiking and nature photography opportunities in Northern Arizona. Just down the road from TinyCamp, visit the Indian Gardens Cafe and Market and grab a bite before beating the desert heat in one of Oak Creek's many natural swimming holes, one of which is located in one of the most underrated state parks in Arizona.