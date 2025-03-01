Situated Between Flagstaff And Downtown Sedona Is Arizona's Ultimate Glamping Getaway In Luxe Cabins
There's nothing like relaxing on a porch with a coffee in hand and seeing a Sedona sunrise surrounded by orange deserts and four large energy vortexes. Visitors looking to stay out in nature and away from the hustle and bustle of the city while still kicking back in style should not miss an opportunity to visit TinyCamp, Arizona's ultimate glamping getaway hidden deep in Oak Creek Canyon in Sedona. The best thing about TinyCamp is that it offers an unmatched opportunity for visitors to see the impact of sustainable development within the construction and tourism industries. The resort builds a stronger sense of community amongst visitors while providing a truly unique opportunity to unwind and reconnect with one another and nature. TinyCamp is beloved by renowned national and local travel publications as well as hundreds of visitors who wrote about their experience on Airbnb and Google reviews.
The resort is located just two hours north of Phoenix, between Downtown Sedona and Flagstaff. This highly rated sustainable travel destination is also less than 30 minutes away from some of the best hiking and nature photography opportunities in Northern Arizona. Just down the road from TinyCamp, visit the Indian Gardens Cafe and Market and grab a bite before beating the desert heat in one of Oak Creek's many natural swimming holes, one of which is located in one of the most underrated state parks in Arizona.
Charming cabins and sustainable solutions at TinyCamp
TinyCamp stands out from other resorts and hotels for its design. The Sedona resort's four unique cabins were constructed with a dose of mindfulness and have names such as Renew, Flow, Breathe, and Grow to remind visitors to take full advantage of not only the sights but also the deeper benefits of travel. Each home has a distinct theme for visitors to take to heart while on their journey and afterward. Furthermore, each residence at TinyCamp Sedona was constructed by students as part of their curriculum at the Construction Careers Academy. Moreover, as part of their mission, TinyCamp is taking steps to further improve sustainable housing and education in the community and within the state.
All four cabins are secluded from the main road, nestled on a hillside up a private driveway. Each lodging is approximately 300 square feet, though intricately designed to be big in character and full of modern amenities. Three cabins are intended for couples and have private hot tubs, stargazing decks, fire pits, luxurious linens, and all of the basics including a full bathroom, kitchen, air conditioning, and Wi-Fi. Add-ons include fresh flowers, wine, and chocolates to sweeten up your romantic getaway. The fourth cabin has two queen beds and sleeps four adults for an epic friends or couples trip. If the Sedona resort is fully booked on your ideal travel dates, TinyCamp's second project is located in Cottonwood, which is in the heart of Arizona's wine country and has an ideal climate year-round.
What else to do while staying in Sedona at TinyCamp
If TinyCamp is pulling you to visit Sedona, the local energy, dark skies, and limitless outdoor activities will keep you there for days. The glamping destination is also only a less than 10-minute drive from downtown. However, keep in mind that around 3 million tourists visit Sedona every year, mainly in the warmer spring and summer months. If you are looking for a quiet and peaceful weekend getaway to reflect amongst the towering red rocks, visit in the slower fall or winter months. despite being largely dry and hot, Arizona does have chilly winters. If you visit in winter and love skiing, simply head north on State Highway 89 to charming Flagstaff, one of the snowiest mountain towns in the country.
TinyCamp is also a great base for hiking in the Sedona area. Just up the road from TinyCamp is the start of the 10-mile-long North Wilson Trail — a true challenge with a rewarding view at the end. Just be sure to bring sunscreen and plenty of water. Arizona is also home to seven internationally recognized dark sky communities, Sedona being one of them. While here, don't miss your chance to gaze up to the heavens on a clear night. Also, don't be afraid to go local and dive into the regional food and art scenes; stroll through the Tlaquepaque for an unforgettable afternoon or evening topped off with delicious local cuisine.