Right In The Heart Of Wine Country Is Arizona's 'Biggest Little Town' With An Idyllic Year-Round Climate
Distinguished by its arid climate and desert expanses, Arizona likely isn't a place you'd expect to find under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype as Napa. However, in the cooler center of the Grand Canyon State, the Verde Valley is home to a thriving wine country dotted with small towns like Jerome, a picturesque haven for artists once called "The Wickedest Town in the West," and Sedona, a gorgeous and popular desert oasis.
Cradled by the red rocks of Sedona and the majestic Mingus Mountain, Cottonwood is a small town with big adventures. Boasting a charming Old Town neighborhood, tasty wine trails, delicious dining spots, and endless outdoor opportunities, it's rightfully deemed "The Biggest Little Town in Arizona" and is the perfect place to sip in all that the Verde Valley has to offer. If you're in the area and want a gorgeous setting to taste some of Arizona's best wine, look no further than Cottonwood.
Discover Cottonwood's historic Old Town
If the free-flowing Verde River winding its way through Cottonwood is the town's artery, then Old Town is its heart. Stretching down Main Street, the historic district is lined with an abundance of charming shops, sip-worthy tasting rooms, and eclectic eateries. Discover local gems like Cat's Meow, a quirky antique shop overflowing with vintage treasures and curios, or Bananas in Old Town, a chic firsthand store neatly stocked with unique gifts. For even more antiques, dig through a mountain of collectibles at J & J Antiques, housing 35 different vendors under one roof.
Foodies rejoice — there is an array of dining spots to choose from in Old Town Cottonwood, from upscale taverns to casual pizzerias. Tucked inside a historic building that was once home to the local Rialto Theater, you'll find the Tavern Grille. Cozy up in a booth or grab a spot on the patio, choosing from a menu of mouthwatering burgers, creamy pastas, and street tacos. For a slice of Italy in the heart of Arizona, dine at Pizzeria Bocce, serving home-cooked dishes made from traditional family recipes and international wines. Don't forget to try the tasting rooms. Visit Da Vines Vineyard Wines & Bistro, which pours 100% Arizona wines alongside French bistro fare, or sip an authentic Arizona wine flight on the peaceful garden patio at Arizona Stronghold Vineyards.
Explore wine trails and hiking trails around Cottonwood
Resting comfortably between the hot desert and the Arizona High Country's cooler temperatures, Cottonwood's year-round idyllic climate is ideal for outdoor adventures and wine-forward journeys. Hop out of the Old Town tasting rooms and onto the Verde Valley Wine Trail, where you can stop and sip at 10 different destinations. Around Cottonwood, you'll find spots like Cove Mesa Vineyard, a family-owned winery creating Old World-style wines, and the Southwest Wine Center tasting room at Yavapai College, serving student-crafted Arizona blends. Download a Verde Valley Wine Trail Passport to see how many vineyards you can check off the list.
For a different kind of excursion, hike Cottonwood's Jail Trail. Beginning at an old jail building in Old Town, the easy 1.6-mile loop hugs the Verde River, passing through River Front Park and into Dead Horse Ranch State Park. As a nature-filled gem, Dead Horse Ranch State Park boasts towering cottonwood trees, peaceful fishing lagoons, beautiful wildlife, and even more miles of scenic hiking trails to explore. If you want to get out on the water, you can access the Verde River Paddle Trail from the park and float peacefully downstream by kayak or canoe. With a bustling Old Town and the best of the verdant Verde Valley in its backyard, Cottonwood is an Arizona gem in the midst of the desert. If you're searching for another place to explore Arizona's beauty in an underrated town without Sedona crowds, check out the quaint Clarkdale.