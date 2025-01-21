Right In The Heart Of Wine Country Is Arizona's 'Biggest Little Town' With An Idyllic Year-Round Climate

Distinguished by its arid climate and desert expanses, Arizona likely isn't a place you'd expect to find under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype as Napa. However, in the cooler center of the Grand Canyon State, the Verde Valley is home to a thriving wine country dotted with small towns like Jerome, a picturesque haven for artists once called "The Wickedest Town in the West," and Sedona, a gorgeous and popular desert oasis.

Cradled by the red rocks of Sedona and the majestic Mingus Mountain, Cottonwood is a small town with big adventures. Boasting a charming Old Town neighborhood, tasty wine trails, delicious dining spots, and endless outdoor opportunities, it's rightfully deemed "The Biggest Little Town in Arizona" and is the perfect place to sip in all that the Verde Valley has to offer. If you're in the area and want a gorgeous setting to taste some of Arizona's best wine, look no further than Cottonwood.