Avoid The Crowded Treks Of Nepal For Unspoiled Mountain Adventure In The 'Yosemite Of Pakistan'
When thinking about impressive treks, many travelers might picture Mount Everest. However, if you don't want to climb Everest, you can always simply stay in the world's highest hotel with views of the Everest Range, or get out and explore the many other fascinating peaks and valleys in the Himalayas and nearby high-elevation mountain ranges. Second in maximum height to the Himalayas and located right next door, the Karakoram Mountains are home to the notorious K2, which is one of the most dangerous mountains in the world — even deadlier than Everest. The Karakoram Mountains also contain a little-known trekking region that has earned itself the nickname of "The Yosemite of Pakistan:" Nangma Valley.
Nangma Valley is an enchanting area in northwestern Pakistan that only very recently began running porter-assisted guided journeys — making hiking here similar to the trekking style common in Nepal and the Everest region, but without the crowds. Compared to other hikes in Pakistan, Nangma Valley is a more accessible destination where you can enjoy soaring snowcapped granite peaks from a beautiful green alpine valley. Here's everything you need to know about booking your trek to Nangma Valley and what to expect from this stunning and rugged trip to the clouds.
What to expect from a trek in Nangma Valley
The Himalayan Mountain Range extends through some of the most romantic and swoon-worthy destinations in Asia like Bhutan and Nepal, but the natural beauty of Pakistan's Karakoram Range (which connects to the Himalayas) and the Nangma Valley is still relatively unexplored by foreign visitors. This is partly due to travelers' impression of the safety of visiting the country as well as an undeveloped tourism industry with trails that are mostly unmarked and difficult to find reliable maps of. However, the beauty of trekking in this area of Pakistan was brought into the spotlight by local guide, Umer Latif, who started exploring the valley during and after the 2020 pandemic and knew it had to be shared with the world.
Located within the region of Gilgit-Baltistan, Nangma Valley resembles Yosemite National Park with its high granite walls reminiscent of El Capitan and Half Dome — one of the world's most iconic hikes and natural wonders. However, Nangma Valley is much higher and more remote. Starting at an altitude of around 11,000 feet, hikers follow the Nangma Valley trail through the green meadows, across glacial streams, and over rocky passes. As you go, you may see a few cows grazing in the lush fields. Along the way, you will camp in areas like the Amin Brakk Base Camp, which sits at around 14,700 feet above sea level and is the starting point for advanced rock climbers who plan to scale the steep walls of Amin Brakk. Almost the entire way, you will be surrounded by beautiful vistas and the gargantuan peaks of nearly 20,000-foot-high mountains.
How to visit the Nangma Valley
The small village of Kanday is considered the gateway to the Nangma Valley, but first you will have to fly into Skardu Airport and travel about five hours by car to get there. Because the tourism infrastructure in the region is still relatively new and the high-altitude conditions of the hike can be intense, it's best to undertake this journey with a reputable trekking company that can arrange for all the accommodation and transportation needed to get to this remote valley. Guided tours of the Nangma Valley offered by companies like The Natural Adventure and Intrepid Travel start their itineraries in the capital of Islamabad, then fly trekkers to Skardu before driving them into the mountains. These companies also stop in cities like Khaplu and visit smaller villages along the way. This gives travelers the opportunity for cultural experiences and to spend time in otherwise hard to reach architectural sites like the 19th-century Khaplu Palace.
Porters are generally used to help carry the equipment your group will need for three nights of camping, including food, gear, and tents. Expect to hike anywhere between two and seven hours at a time, gaining between 1,000 and 2,000 feet of elevation each day. You will need a good level of physical fitness to successfully complete the trek and should be aware that altitude sickness is a possibility.