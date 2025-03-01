Avoid The Crowded Treks Of Nepal For Unspoiled Mountain Adventure In The 'Yosemite Of Pakistan'

The Himalayan Mountain Range extends through some of the most romantic and swoon-worthy destinations in Asia like Bhutan and Nepal, but the natural beauty of Pakistan's Karakoram Range (which connects to the Himalayas) and the Nangma Valley is still relatively unexplored by foreign visitors. This is partly due to travelers' impression of the safety of visiting the country as well as an undeveloped tourism industry with trails that are mostly unmarked and difficult to find reliable maps of. However, the beauty of trekking in this area of Pakistan was brought into the spotlight by local guide, Umer Latif, who started exploring the valley during and after the 2020 pandemic and knew it had to be shared with the world.

Located within the region of Gilgit-Baltistan, Nangma Valley resembles Yosemite National Park with its high granite walls reminiscent of El Capitan and Half Dome — one of the world's most iconic hikes and natural wonders. However, Nangma Valley is much higher and more remote. Starting at an altitude of around 11,000 feet, hikers follow the Nangma Valley trail through the green meadows, across glacial streams, and over rocky passes. As you go, you may see a few cows grazing in the lush fields. Along the way, you will camp in areas like the Amin Brakk Base Camp, which sits at around 14,700 feet above sea level and is the starting point for advanced rock climbers who plan to scale the steep walls of Amin Brakk. Almost the entire way, you will be surrounded by beautiful vistas and the gargantuan peaks of nearly 20,000-foot-high mountains.