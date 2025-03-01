The Most Sleep-Friendly Airport In America Is Also One Of The Busiest Out West
After a long day of traveling, you probably want nothing more than a nice meal, a shower, and to fall asleep in a comfortable bed. Unfortunately, if you have an overnight layover, you're probably going to have to settle for trying to find a quiet spot in a busy airport with a bench or a comfortable bit of carpet to stretch out on. Surprisingly, one of the busiest airports in the United States might be your best bet for getting a good night's sleep: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
Cpap.com, a company which specializes in technology to assist with the condition sleep apnea, ranked Los Angeles International Airport as the best in the United States for getting some sleep. LAX is one of the top five busiest airports in the United States, connecting to over 150 destinations around the world, so it makes sense that it's also one of the most popular airports to sleep in. Or, at least, it's one of the most frequently reported airports on the site Sleeping in Airports, and many travelers who have napped in the California hub have positive things to say.
What makes LAX a good airport to sleep in?
There are plenty of ways to kill time on long layovers, but if you can figure out how to sleep in an airport comfortably, catching ZZZs might be the best one. If you're going to try to sleep in the Los Angeles International Airport, you have some decent options. The reason that Cpap.com ranked LAX so highly is because it has an impressive number of available lounges, which those looking to get some rest can usually pay to access.
If you don't want to pay the extra cost for a lounge, though, you still have some options. While the airport can be loud, bright, and chilly, you can still have a decent nap if you know where to look. Travelers on Sleeping in Airports who reported their experiences sleeping in free, public spaces available to all passengers stated that Terminal B has some comfortable couches that are good for stretching out — if you're able to snag one. If you're not so lucky, areas near gates that don't have flights coming in or out of them can be good spots to sleep.