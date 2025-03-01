The Most Sleep-Friendly Airport In America Is Also One Of The Busiest Out West

After a long day of traveling, you probably want nothing more than a nice meal, a shower, and to fall asleep in a comfortable bed. Unfortunately, if you have an overnight layover, you're probably going to have to settle for trying to find a quiet spot in a busy airport with a bench or a comfortable bit of carpet to stretch out on. Surprisingly, one of the busiest airports in the United States might be your best bet for getting a good night's sleep: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Cpap.com, a company which specializes in technology to assist with the condition sleep apnea, ranked Los Angeles International Airport as the best in the United States for getting some sleep. LAX is one of the top five busiest airports in the United States, connecting to over 150 destinations around the world, so it makes sense that it's also one of the most popular airports to sleep in. Or, at least, it's one of the most frequently reported airports on the site Sleeping in Airports, and many travelers who have napped in the California hub have positive things to say.