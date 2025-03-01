Photography Is Against The Rules In One Of Europe's Most Iconic Popular Tourist Attractions

You might know the best way to take a selfie in a packed place so there's no one in the background, but you probably won't get the chance to use that method in the Sistine Chapel. Visitors may discover that they're not allowed to take a photo or even use their phone to look up how many years it took Michelangelo to paint the interior (four, by the way), which can feel strangely draconian — especially considering there are an incalculable number of photos and videos of the chapel and its frescoes available in books, in documentaries, and online. There's even a 360-degree virtual tour available for free on the Vatican website.

The story of the photo ban dates back to the 1980s, when the Vatican had a major restoration done on the five-centuries-old chapel. The updates cost millions, and the Vatican needed help funding it. Japan's Nippon TV helped foot the bill, contributing millions of dollars to return the frescoes to their former glory. What did it get in exchange? Exclusive rights to photograph and film the works inside the Sistine Chapel.

According to Nippon TV, it never intended to prevent ordinary visitors to the chapel from taking pictures of themselves or the art while they were there — only professional photographers who might be their competitors — but the Vatican took it a step further and enforced a blanket ban on all photography. Today, Nippon's claim on the Sistine Chapel images has expired, but the ban remains in place. One possible explanation for the rule is that camera flashes could damage the restored artwork, forcing the chapel to restore it again.