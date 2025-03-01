Photography Is Against The Rules In One Of Europe's Most Iconic Popular Tourist Attractions
The Vatican Museums are considered to be among the best art museums in Italy, if not the entire world. They're packed with works by incredible artists, from Raphael to Salvador Dalí, but the jewel of the collection is the staggering Sistine Chapel and its walls and vaulted ceiling adorned with frescoes by Michelangelo. Travelers from all around the world travel to Vatican City to stand in this space and see the works for themselves. If they're planning to take a photo to commemorate their experience, however, they may be in for a disappointing surprise. Photography of any kind is forbidden in the chapel.
The Vatican Museums have a lot of rules, banning everything from scissors to sleeveless shirts, shorts, and hats. There are even more rules for the Sistine Chapel, many of which, like the often-ignored rule that visitors should observe in complete silence, are designed to preserve the reverent atmosphere. That said, the no-photography rule has less to do with respect and more to do with a combination of art preservation, money, and, oddly, a deal with Japan's TV broadcasting behemoth Nippon TV.
Why is photography banned at the Sistine Chapel?
You might know the best way to take a selfie in a packed place so there's no one in the background, but you probably won't get the chance to use that method in the Sistine Chapel. Visitors may discover that they're not allowed to take a photo or even use their phone to look up how many years it took Michelangelo to paint the interior (four, by the way), which can feel strangely draconian — especially considering there are an incalculable number of photos and videos of the chapel and its frescoes available in books, in documentaries, and online. There's even a 360-degree virtual tour available for free on the Vatican website.
The story of the photo ban dates back to the 1980s, when the Vatican had a major restoration done on the five-centuries-old chapel. The updates cost millions, and the Vatican needed help funding it. Japan's Nippon TV helped foot the bill, contributing millions of dollars to return the frescoes to their former glory. What did it get in exchange? Exclusive rights to photograph and film the works inside the Sistine Chapel.
According to Nippon TV, it never intended to prevent ordinary visitors to the chapel from taking pictures of themselves or the art while they were there — only professional photographers who might be their competitors — but the Vatican took it a step further and enforced a blanket ban on all photography. Today, Nippon's claim on the Sistine Chapel images has expired, but the ban remains in place. One possible explanation for the rule is that camera flashes could damage the restored artwork, forcing the chapel to restore it again.
How strictly enforced is the no-photography rule at the Sistine Chapel?
Those hoping to sneak a quick picture of themselves framed against the iconic Sistine Chapel ceiling to prove that they were there may wonder how strictly the Vatican Museums actually enforces their ban. The truth is that it varies. Certainly, many people throughout the years have successfully taken photographs while inside without anyone noticing. If you don't lift your phone over your head, activate your flash, or kneel down on the mosaic floor for a better angle, there's a chance no one will notice — but they very well might.
It's very common to hear guards shouting "No photos!" while you're trying to admire the ceiling. When security rushes over, they won't just tell you to put your phone away — they will actually demand to see your phone's camera reel and insist that you delete all photos from inside the chapel in front of them. This isn't just a case of overzealous employees taking matters into their own hands; this policy is explicitly stated on the Vatican Museums website. At least you can still take a photo of St. Peter's Basilica from the Aventine Keyhole.