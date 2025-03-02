A Lake Town At The Foothills Of The Great Smoky Mountains Is A Picture-Perfect National Park Gateway
About an hour's drive from Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Dandridge is a well located convenient place to stay when visiting one of America's most visited landmarks. Perfectly placed near Gatlinburg, Knoxville, and the University of Tennesee, Dandridge is one of Tennesee's best under-the-radar towns that offers a wealth of attractions, a convenient resting place for an extended trip in the Great Smokies, as well as offering another view of the multifaceted Tennessee.
The Great Smoky Mountains set the backdrop for this peaceful waterfront town. Dandridge, which sits on the waterfront of Douglas Lake, is an aquatic escape that offers visitors the opportunity to partake in all kinds of watersports such as kayaking and jet skiing. Downtown Dandridge is full of quirky shops and attractions to keep you on your toes. This town is the perfect mix of quiet, suburban life and idyllic lakeside retreat, nestled in the foothills of one of Tennesee's greatest natural wonders.
Lakeside views of the Great Smoky Mountains
Founded in 1783, Dandridge was originally an agricultural town, thanks to its location next to the French Broad River and its fertile soil. The lushness of its surrounding countryside is a testament to this history. Today, the town receives a cool breeze from the nearby Douglas Lake, perhaps the town's most important asset. Here on the lake, visitors can partake in thrilling aquatic adventures.
Smoky Mountain Lake Adventures offers daily rentals including boats, jet skis, wakeboards, kneeboards, and tubes. Spanning 40 acres of lakefront property, here you'll find incredible views of the Great Smoky Mountains' picturesque peaks, as well as the opportunity to discover Dandridge's local wildlife and ecology. Enjoy a sunset at the Point Marina after a day of kayaking. This is one of the best spots to dock your boat and view the sunset. The marina is part of The Point Resort, the best places to stay if you're planning a longer trip to the Great Smoky Mountains. The beautiful resort features cabins, an RV park, a lakeside cafe, and a full-service restaurant serving some of the best cuisine in the area. Views of The Great Smokies at this resort are unsurpassed.
Dandridge is a quirky slice of Americana
With a downtown full of interesting businesses, and quirky shops selling vintage eccentricities, as well as cute places to stay, Dandridge is a great small-town getaway. Events such as Music on the Town bring the community together in weekly concerts on Thursday nights. The shows are free and held at the pavilion behind the town hall. All you need is a picnic blanket or lawn chair!
Dandridge is also a place for the eccentrics. Fans of baked beans — yes that's right, beans — having the opportunity to celebrate their favorite food at Bush Brother's factory, the largest manufacturer of baked beans in the world, just 10 miles south of town. Other fun local businesses add a touch of eccentricity to Dandridge, such as the Shoppes at Roper Mansion, which sells vintage treasures and hosts two art galleries. Don't leave without grabbing a Bible Burger and milkshake at the Tinsley-Bible Drug Co. Inc. downtown. This quirky pharmacy-turned-diner is one of the best spots in town to find that all-American breakfast or a grilled lunch. So make sure you stop at Dandridge along your way to the Great Smokies. You won't regret this pitstop. If you're en route to the Great Smoky Mountains after a stop in Dandridge, seek out a unique swimming hole tucked away in the forest.