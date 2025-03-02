A Lake Town At The Foothills Of The Great Smoky Mountains Is A Picture-Perfect National Park Gateway

About an hour's drive from Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Dandridge is a well located convenient place to stay when visiting one of America's most visited landmarks. Perfectly placed near Gatlinburg, Knoxville, and the University of Tennesee, Dandridge is one of Tennesee's best under-the-radar towns that offers a wealth of attractions, a convenient resting place for an extended trip in the Great Smokies, as well as offering another view of the multifaceted Tennessee.

The Great Smoky Mountains set the backdrop for this peaceful waterfront town. Dandridge, which sits on the waterfront of Douglas Lake, is an aquatic escape that offers visitors the opportunity to partake in all kinds of watersports such as kayaking and jet skiing. Downtown Dandridge is full of quirky shops and attractions to keep you on your toes. This town is the perfect mix of quiet, suburban life and idyllic lakeside retreat, nestled in the foothills of one of Tennesee's greatest natural wonders.