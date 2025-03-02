One Of Wisconsin's Best Restaurants Serves Deliciously Authentic Swedish Food With Goats On The Roof

A culinary journey through Wisconsin usually contains a sampling of staples that are most often associated with the state: beer, cheese, and bratwurst. However, during a trip to Wisconsin, you may also find some unique European dishes that pay tribute to the original settlers of the area. For example, in the affordable foodie city of Kenosha you'll find an Italian influence and plenty of German food, and there's even the cozy Wisconsin town of Stockholm which is steeped in Swedish culture and cuisine.

However, if you are looking for something truly unique, around three hours north of major Wisconsin cities like Madison and Milwaukee in the town of Sister Bay, there's a restaurant serving up traditional Swedish recipes with very interesting rooftop companions — goats. Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant & Butik has won awards for its food and business practices, but it's the live goats perched on the roof of the restaurant that bring people in from all over to this tourist destination. So, how did the goats get on the roof of Al Johnson's Swedish Restaurant & Butik, and why are they there? The answer starts with a housewarming gift of sorts from a friend.