One Of The World's Steepest Train Rides Climbs Through Mountains And Meadows In The Swiss Alps

Once you arrive at the top of Mount Pilatus on the cog railway, there's lots to do. However, do keep in mind that some activities are seasonal, and the railway only operates during the summer. Otherwise, you can get to the top year-round via gondola.

The mountain holds an important place in Swiss legend; it was said to have been the home of dragons. One notable dragon story dates back to 1421 when a dragon is said to have dropped a stone on the mountain, which was thought to have healing powers, per the Mount Pilatus website. You can still see that dragon stone at the Natural History Museum in Lucerne. Learn more about the dragons of Pilatus via the Dragon Path, a short loop trail near the top of the mountain with great views. Then, there's Dragon World, an interactive space on top of Mount Pilatus with stories and games, including one where you can fly like these mythical fire-breathing creatures.

Along with the Dragon Path trail, there are a number of hikes on the mountain, like the popular Flower Trail, which takes you by some of the mountain's most serene wildflower spots. It's open from June to October. To reach the highest point on the mountain, you'll need to climb the Tomlishorn peak. Make sure you have sturdy hiking shoes for the nearly 2-mile out-and-back trail. Another good lookout point is Esel; it takes about 15 minutes to climb up, and the views are stunning. You can also choose to hike up Mount Pilatus and ride the cog railway back down; it's a steep 5 to 7-mile hike, depending on which trail you take.