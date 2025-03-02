One Of The World's Steepest Train Rides Climbs Through Mountains And Meadows In The Swiss Alps
Switzerland has some of Europe's most scenic train rides, according to Rick Steves. It also has the world's steepest train ride. In the heart of the Swiss Alps, a cog railway takes you up to the top of Mount Pilatus, which is 6,982 feet tall. The steepest sections have a stunning 48% gradient, and it takes about 40 minutes to make the nearly 3 miles up from Alpnachstad to the top of the mountain through beautiful fields and incredible rock formations. You might even see some Alpine ibex along the way! The views of the Swiss Alps aboard the train and then, of course, from the top of the aptly named Panorama Terrace are simply unparalleled.
What makes the ride perhaps even more incredible is that it's on a rail line that was first built in 1889. The mechanism that moves the train up and down the mountain at such an impressive angle was featured at the World's Fair in Paris that same year. It transitioned from steam power to electric power in 1937, and in 2023, it got a set of new rail cars. However, the overall cogwheel technology and train tracks from when it first opened in the 19th century are still what get people going up and down Mount Pilatus.
What to do once you're at the top of Mount Pilatus
Once you arrive at the top of Mount Pilatus on the cog railway, there's lots to do. However, do keep in mind that some activities are seasonal, and the railway only operates during the summer. Otherwise, you can get to the top year-round via gondola.
The mountain holds an important place in Swiss legend; it was said to have been the home of dragons. One notable dragon story dates back to 1421 when a dragon is said to have dropped a stone on the mountain, which was thought to have healing powers, per the Mount Pilatus website. You can still see that dragon stone at the Natural History Museum in Lucerne. Learn more about the dragons of Pilatus via the Dragon Path, a short loop trail near the top of the mountain with great views. Then, there's Dragon World, an interactive space on top of Mount Pilatus with stories and games, including one where you can fly like these mythical fire-breathing creatures.
Along with the Dragon Path trail, there are a number of hikes on the mountain, like the popular Flower Trail, which takes you by some of the mountain's most serene wildflower spots. It's open from June to October. To reach the highest point on the mountain, you'll need to climb the Tomlishorn peak. Make sure you have sturdy hiking shoes for the nearly 2-mile out-and-back trail. Another good lookout point is Esel; it takes about 15 minutes to climb up, and the views are stunning. You can also choose to hike up Mount Pilatus and ride the cog railway back down; it's a steep 5 to 7-mile hike, depending on which trail you take.
Dining, staying overnight, and getting to Mount Pilatus
You can pack a picnic lunch to enjoy at the end of the iconic train ride up Mount Pilatus, or you can dine at one of the multiple restaurants. From grab-and-go snacks to self-serve buffets to high-end sit-down dining, there are plenty of tasty options in the area. You can even stay on top of the mountain, and getting a chance to see the starry sky and the sunrise from Mount Pilatus is a once-in-a-lifetime vacation experience. There are two options: Hotel Bellevue and Hotel Pilatus-Kulm. Hotel Bellevue has 15 rooms, many of which offer mountain views. Hotel Pilatus-Kulm dates back to 1890, and it has 30 guestrooms, including a few suites. With limited space, you'll want to book your room in advance, especially during peak season.
The Mount Pilatus cog railway station in Alpnachstad is located less than a 20-minute drive or a one-hour train ride from Luzern, a cute lakeside Swiss city. You can also get there by a boat trip across the beautiful Lake Lucerne. No cars are allowed on the mountain. The closest airport is in Zurich, a picturesque city with the world's cleanest air. It takes less than an hour to get from the Zurich airport to Luzern by car; however, there are also frequent trains from the airport to Luzern.