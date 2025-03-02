A Whimsical Woodland Trail In New Jersey Offers Fun Fairy Houses Tucked Among Towering Trees
Suppose you're wandering down a quiet forest path, sunlight filtering through a canopy of leaves, when something catches your eye: A tiny wooden door carved into the base of a tree. Nearby, a miniature house is perched on a mossy rock, complete with a tiny front porch and a chimney no bigger than your finger. These charming structures seem to have appeared as if by magic, inviting you to believe in the unseen. Welcome to the South Mountain Fairy Trail in Millburn, New Jersey, where enchantment and nature intertwine.
Located in northern New Jersey, this whimsical spot is just a 20-minute drive from Montclair, known for its arts and creative energy. Tucked inside the South Mountain Reservation, the Fairy Trail is a delightful blend of woodland exploration and artistic wonder. It's an easy, 1-mile round-trip walk that has been delighting visitors since the first fairy house appeared in 2011. New Jersey artist Therese Ojibway created the original fairy houses as a way to bring a little magic to the woods for her son. Over time, others joined in, crafting their own tiny homes and adding them to the trail. Today, each fairy house is a small, sculptural creation, transforming this forest path into a delightful fairytale experience.
South Mountain Fairy Trail's tiny wonders
Over a decade ago, the South Mountain Conservancy began noticing something unusual — tiny, intricate fairy houses appearing along one of the park's trails. Artist Therese Ojibway began crafting them for her son who has autism. Beth Kelly, one of the trail's keepers, tells CBS News, "She thought this was a dynamic way of getting little children into nature, getting them to use their imaginations, getting them to tap into their creativity and stimulate both early childhood and special needs children."
Recognizing the charm and creativity the fairy houses brought to the forest, the South Mountain Conservancy agreed to let them remain, so long as they stayed along this designated trail. Over time, visitors added their own touches, placing figurines and tiny decorations by the houses. Though Ojibway and her son have since moved away, volunteers continue to maintain the fairy trail, ensuring its magic lives on.
While many of the original structures have been lost to weather and vandalism, some still stand, and the number of fairy houses has grown. Today, there are at least 80 houses tucked among tree roots and nestled in hollows, all crafted by different artists. However, to protect the delicate forest habitat, trail keepers ask visitors not to add new houses or touch existing ones. Every fairy home along the path is visible from the trail, so there's no need to wander off into the woods to discover them — just keep your eyes open for hidden magic along the way.
How to find the Fairy Trail and more to explore
For those traveling from afar, Newark Liberty International Airport is the nearest major airport hub, about a 15-minute drive from the South Mountain Reservation. From there, the trail begins at the Locust Grove parking area, where you'll find the entrance on the left marked by white blazes as part of the Rahway Trail. If you're looking for a longer adventure, the full Rahway Trail extends 4.5 miles along the Rahway River, leading hikers past waterfalls, a stone bridge, and a beautiful rhododendron grove.
For a fun community experience, consider visiting during one of the special events hosted by the trail's caretakers. The annual "Fairy Tales at the Fairy Trail" event features face painting, storytelling, and other family-friendly activities inspired by the tiny woodland homes. The South Mountain Reservation also offers free guided hikes throughout the year, including some designed specifically for young children. If you're looking to extend your outdoor adventure, take a drive to Ringwood State Park, full of trails and a lake in New Jersey's mountains, just under 40 miles away. For families with kids who love thrills, Nickelodeon Universe, one of America's largest indoor amusement parks, is only 30 minutes from the fairy trail and offers a high-energy contrast to the peaceful forest stroll.