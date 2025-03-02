A Whimsical Woodland Trail In New Jersey Offers Fun Fairy Houses Tucked Among Towering Trees

Over a decade ago, the South Mountain Conservancy began noticing something unusual — tiny, intricate fairy houses appearing along one of the park's trails. Artist Therese Ojibway began crafting them for her son who has autism. Beth Kelly, one of the trail's keepers, tells CBS News, "She thought this was a dynamic way of getting little children into nature, getting them to use their imaginations, getting them to tap into their creativity and stimulate both early childhood and special needs children."

Recognizing the charm and creativity the fairy houses brought to the forest, the South Mountain Conservancy agreed to let them remain, so long as they stayed along this designated trail. Over time, visitors added their own touches, placing figurines and tiny decorations by the houses. Though Ojibway and her son have since moved away, volunteers continue to maintain the fairy trail, ensuring its magic lives on.

While many of the original structures have been lost to weather and vandalism, some still stand, and the number of fairy houses has grown. Today, there are at least 80 houses tucked among tree roots and nestled in hollows, all crafted by different artists. However, to protect the delicate forest habitat, trail keepers ask visitors not to add new houses or touch existing ones. Every fairy home along the path is visible from the trail, so there's no need to wander off into the woods to discover them — just keep your eyes open for hidden magic along the way.