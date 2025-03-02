The Astonishing Reason Cruise Ships No Longer Stop In California's Iconic Monterey Bay
Monterey, at the southern end of Monterey Bay on the Central Coast of California, is a place of astonishing natural beauty and incredible cultural history. It has one of America's best aquariums, the legendary Cannery Row, and a plethora of outdoor activities, from kayaking to biking to whale watching. However, none of those things can be enjoyed by cruise ship passengers. Cruise ships haven't docked in Monterey since the pandemic, and in February 2023, the city council voted to end support for any arriving cruise passengers, which is as close to outright banning cruise ships as the city can do. This action was in large part because of the efforts of Protect Monterey Bay, a non-profit led by students from local schools.
The main concern with cruise ships' continued presence off the shore of Monterey is that they could cause catastrophic environmental damage. Even with regulations in place, accidents can happen, and the teens with Protect Monterey Bay don't want to risk putting the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary in danger, which spans 276 miles of California coastline from Cambria, an artsy coastal city in San Luis Obispo County, up to Rocky Point, north of the Golden Gate Bridge.
There has been precedent for cruise ships polluting the water here. In 2003, the Crystal Harmony cruise line was blocked from returning to the area after it offloaded wastewater into sanctuary waters and reportedly tried to keep it quiet. Avoiding something similar, or even worse, is paramount for many environmental advocates in Monterey.
Environmental concerns with cruise ships in Monterey
At the February 2023 Monterey City Council meeting that determined the fate of cruise ship passengers in Monterey, one student from Protect Monterey Bay appealed to council members by saying, "consider the risks, consider the rewards, consider the impacts and make a decision that my children will be proud of," (via the Monterey Herald). Representatives for the Cruise Lines International Association were also present at the fateful meeting. Their argument highlighted the economic impacts and benefits of cruise ships.
Monterey had been a stop for cruises traveling along the West Coast, with up to 12 boats docking there in a year before the pandemic. Cruise ships can still technically dock in Monterey, even with the City Council decision; however, it would be a major logistical challenge to get passengers on and off the ship without local systems and staff in place. So instead of checking out Monterey on your next cruise, you'll have to visit the city on an awe-inspiring California Highway 1 road trip instead.
After helping win the effective pause on cruise ships, Protect Monterey Bay is still going strong. The group's work includes hosting beach clean ups and educating people about how to take care of Monterey Bay and why. It's clearly something they're very passionate about. On the nonprofit's website, Taylor Adams, a Protect Monterey Bay leader, says, "You have to be willing to fight for the things you love. I know that every plastic bottle we clean up, and every cruise ship we stop leads to a healthier planet — that's worth the fight."