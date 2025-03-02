The Astonishing Reason Cruise Ships No Longer Stop In California's Iconic Monterey Bay

Monterey, at the southern end of Monterey Bay on the Central Coast of California, is a place of astonishing natural beauty and incredible cultural history. It has one of America's best aquariums, the legendary Cannery Row, and a plethora of outdoor activities, from kayaking to biking to whale watching. However, none of those things can be enjoyed by cruise ship passengers. Cruise ships haven't docked in Monterey since the pandemic, and in February 2023, the city council voted to end support for any arriving cruise passengers, which is as close to outright banning cruise ships as the city can do. This action was in large part because of the efforts of Protect Monterey Bay, a non-profit led by students from local schools.

The main concern with cruise ships' continued presence off the shore of Monterey is that they could cause catastrophic environmental damage. Even with regulations in place, accidents can happen, and the teens with Protect Monterey Bay don't want to risk putting the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary in danger, which spans 276 miles of California coastline from Cambria, an artsy coastal city in San Luis Obispo County, up to Rocky Point, north of the Golden Gate Bridge.

There has been precedent for cruise ships polluting the water here. In 2003, the Crystal Harmony cruise line was blocked from returning to the area after it offloaded wastewater into sanctuary waters and reportedly tried to keep it quiet. Avoiding something similar, or even worse, is paramount for many environmental advocates in Monterey.