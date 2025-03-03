Why You Might Want To Invest In A VPN While Streaming, Scrolling, And Shopping On A Cruise
It's pretty standard for a cruise ship to have internet access for passengers these days. While the internet offered is usually through satellite links and it's great to be able to check in on your friends and family at home or watch videos, you may be worried about your virtual safety. To protect your information at home or while traveling, you use a VPN for added security. VPN stands for virtual private network, and it keeps your data and location from being tracked. Many people use them in places like cruise ships and airports to protect their information while using public Wi-Fi.
It can also let you visit sites that may be blocked or restricted in other countries. For instance, if you're in a country that won't let you watch a certain streaming show, you can set your VPN to say you're in the U.S. to view it. Some people use it to disguise where they are if they want to sneakily trick their job into thinking they're not on vacation. However, there are both benefits and drawbacks to using a VPN while on a cruise, and you may want to consider your options before choosing to do so.
The pros and cons of using a VPN on a cruise ship
Using a VPN can help keep your information private if you want to check your bank account balance or communicate with your family and friends. If you have enough speed to watch your favorite streaming show and you're sailing in a place with media restrictions, you can disguise where you are to access your content.
However, a cruise ship's internet is not fast, and using a VPN may make it even slower. This can knock out your ability to do everything online, including streaming. You may also have a data cap on the ship, and the VPN can use up a lot of your data. The best way around this is to download anything you want to watch before you leave for your trip.
Some cruise lines restrict or block VPNs, so it's worth checking with your ship first. If they allow them, look into VPNs that focus on streaming, as they may not slow speeds as much. You may not be able to access the ship's app for things like reservations or schedules with a VPN, so you might have to turn it on and off. However, a vacation is a time to unplug and disconnect from work and the outside world, so it might be best to simply keep track of your finances with a pen and paper for a few days and only use the ship's internet to book some time in the spa.