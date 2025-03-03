Why You Might Want To Invest In A VPN While Streaming, Scrolling, And Shopping On A Cruise

Using a VPN can help keep your information private if you want to check your bank account balance or communicate with your family and friends. If you have enough speed to watch your favorite streaming show and you're sailing in a place with media restrictions, you can disguise where you are to access your content.

However, a cruise ship's internet is not fast, and using a VPN may make it even slower. This can knock out your ability to do everything online, including streaming. You may also have a data cap on the ship, and the VPN can use up a lot of your data. The best way around this is to download anything you want to watch before you leave for your trip.

Some cruise lines restrict or block VPNs, so it's worth checking with your ship first. If they allow them, look into VPNs that focus on streaming, as they may not slow speeds as much. You may not be able to access the ship's app for things like reservations or schedules with a VPN, so you might have to turn it on and off. However, a vacation is a time to unplug and disconnect from work and the outside world, so it might be best to simply keep track of your finances with a pen and paper for a few days and only use the ship's internet to book some time in the spa.