A Secret Old-Growth Rainforest Is One Of The Oregon Coast's Most Underrated Destinations

The best way to reach Cummins Creek is to fly into the Portland International Airport, rent a car, and drive roughly 3.5 hours to reach the western trailhead. Because Cummins Creek is far from the big city, you'll likely want to spend the night (or two) on the coast. Fortunately, the underrated town of Florence, "Oregon's coastal playground," is just over 20 miles south. In Florence, you can find a mix of chain hotels and local resorts ranging from $60 to $200 per night at the time of this writing.

Spring and summer are usually the best seasons to visit Cummins Creek. Not only will you see more flowers and animals, but if you're staying on the beach, the weather is warm without being too hot. If you visit during the winter, you likely won't see snow, but the temperatures are pretty cold. Because this is a rainforest, Cummins Creek gets a lot of rain throughout the year. However, most of the precipitation occurs between October and April. To avoid getting wet, visit during July and August, as those are the driest months.

When exploring the wilderness, stick to the trail and keep dogs on a tight leash. Camping is allowed, but you must handle things like water, food, and bathroom waste. When packing for Cummins Creek, the temperatures rarely get above the high 60s (even during the summer), so bring warm clothing.