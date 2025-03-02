A Secret Old-Growth Rainforest Is One Of The Oregon Coast's Most Underrated Destinations
If you're an outdoorsy adventurer and want to explore nature's beauty and majesty while on vacation, the Oregon Coast is one of the best places to visit in the United States. Oregon itself is full of natural hidden gems, although none are quite as underrated and enjoyable as Cummins Creek Wilderness.
Located in the Siuslaw National Forest and situated between the small towns of Yachats and Searose Beach, Cummins Creek is a wonderous sight to behold. As an old-growth rainforest, this area has some of the most impressive trees and overgrowth you can witness anywhere in the Pacific Northwest. Plus, because you're close to the coastline, you can take advantage of cool ocean breezes and small beach towns during your trip. For example, you can head north to Waldport, a quiet town that's perfect for a laidback beach vacation. Pack up your hiking gear, be sure to bring warm, water-resistant clothing, and set off to explore the Cummins Creek Wilderness.
What to expect inside Cummins Creek Wilderness
Considering Cummins Creek is inside a National Forest, you may assume it has all the regular accommodations. For example, Forest Park, the largest urban park in the country, has miles of trails, bathrooms, shelters, and more. However, because this region is designated as a wilderness area, resources are limited. The idea is to discourage people from altering the elements and keep the area as natural and untamed as possible.
To be fully immersed in the natural landscape, the Cummins Ridge Trail spans about 6 miles one way and gains over 1,000 feet. The trail is rated as moderate to strenuous and brings you face to face with the only old-growth Sitka spruce trees in Oregon, some reaching up to 9 feet in diameter. Beyond Sitka spruces, you can also see Douglas fir trees and summer wildflowers like yellow monkey, purple aster, and red foxglove. Because the wilderness is undeveloped, you can often spot local wildlife, especially if you stay quiet in a single spot. The trail is open from dawn to dusk.
Planning your trip to Cummins Creek Wilderness on the Oregon Coast
The best way to reach Cummins Creek is to fly into the Portland International Airport, rent a car, and drive roughly 3.5 hours to reach the western trailhead. Because Cummins Creek is far from the big city, you'll likely want to spend the night (or two) on the coast. Fortunately, the underrated town of Florence, "Oregon's coastal playground," is just over 20 miles south. In Florence, you can find a mix of chain hotels and local resorts ranging from $60 to $200 per night at the time of this writing.
Spring and summer are usually the best seasons to visit Cummins Creek. Not only will you see more flowers and animals, but if you're staying on the beach, the weather is warm without being too hot. If you visit during the winter, you likely won't see snow, but the temperatures are pretty cold. Because this is a rainforest, Cummins Creek gets a lot of rain throughout the year. However, most of the precipitation occurs between October and April. To avoid getting wet, visit during July and August, as those are the driest months.
When exploring the wilderness, stick to the trail and keep dogs on a tight leash. Camping is allowed, but you must handle things like water, food, and bathroom waste. When packing for Cummins Creek, the temperatures rarely get above the high 60s (even during the summer), so bring warm clothing.