The Wildly Popular Desert Tourist Attraction Out West That Many People Advise Against Visiting

If you've planned a U.S. road trip, there are some roadside attractions that are often recommended by travelers, like Nebraska's bizarre (and fun) Stonehenge tribute, the world's largest ball of twine in Kansas, or the House on the Rock in Wisconsin. Other spots, however, are often said to be tourist traps. One popular stop of this type in the American Southwest is the Four Corners Monument. If you're not familiar with it, the Four Corners Monument is the only place in the country where four states meet: Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah. There is a plaque, and you can, of course, take a picture of yourself with a limb in each state. It's a popular spot, so it might be on your list of places to visit in America. What you might not know is that there is very little else to see in the area, if you don't count the desert scenery. The plaque itself can also be a disappointment for some travelers. @KimberlyB361 on Tripadvisor wrote, "We paid $5 a person to look at a plaque on the ground. There's no view, no historical or cultural information. It's pretty much a gimmick to get you out there to spend $."

The monument's actual address is in Teec Nos Pos, Arizona, and it's open year-round from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. other than Thanksgiving, Navajo Nation Day (the day after Thanksgiving), Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. Visiting the monument costs $8 a person at the time of this writing, and the site only takes credit cards. Keep in mind that the closest airport is in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and that's about four hours away by car. It's probably not worth taking a trip just to see where the four states meet, but there are other reasons that make it a great stop on your route.