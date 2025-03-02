The Wildly Popular Desert Tourist Attraction Out West That Many People Advise Against Visiting
If you've planned a U.S. road trip, there are some roadside attractions that are often recommended by travelers, like Nebraska's bizarre (and fun) Stonehenge tribute, the world's largest ball of twine in Kansas, or the House on the Rock in Wisconsin. Other spots, however, are often said to be tourist traps. One popular stop of this type in the American Southwest is the Four Corners Monument. If you're not familiar with it, the Four Corners Monument is the only place in the country where four states meet: Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah. There is a plaque, and you can, of course, take a picture of yourself with a limb in each state. It's a popular spot, so it might be on your list of places to visit in America. What you might not know is that there is very little else to see in the area, if you don't count the desert scenery. The plaque itself can also be a disappointment for some travelers. @KimberlyB361 on Tripadvisor wrote, "We paid $5 a person to look at a plaque on the ground. There's no view, no historical or cultural information. It's pretty much a gimmick to get you out there to spend $."
The monument's actual address is in Teec Nos Pos, Arizona, and it's open year-round from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. other than Thanksgiving, Navajo Nation Day (the day after Thanksgiving), Christmas Day, and New Year's Day. Visiting the monument costs $8 a person at the time of this writing, and the site only takes credit cards. Keep in mind that the closest airport is in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and that's about four hours away by car. It's probably not worth taking a trip just to see where the four states meet, but there are other reasons that make it a great stop on your route.
All about the Four Corners Monument
Whether this plaque and the chance to take a really fun Instagram picture is worth it to you is personal. Some people may not love the idea, but for others, the Four Corners Monument is a great opportunity to see a unique piece of America. Tripadvisor reviewer @stevemhall wrote, "Worth a stop if you are passing. The site is surrounded by numerous little stalls selling local products. Having seen the ... actual intersection of the 4 states, take time to walk round the site as the scenery is impressive." The stalls they're referring to may be more of a draw than the monument itself. Local Navajo vendors sell lovely homemade crafts and traditional food, and they're mentioned in a number of reviews, including one by @Two-Touring-The-US which said, "There were Navajo venders [sic] in 3 of the states with various hand painted creations, jewelry and a few t-shirts. Everything was reasonably priced and the vendors were so friendly."
The Four Corners Monument is a good stop if you're visiting the beautiful and often overlooked city of Cortez, Colorado (around 40 miles away) and the Canyons of the Ancients National Monument. You can also hit Mystery Valley in Arizona for some unbeatable sunset views, a bit over 1.5 hours away. One thing you need to know is that there isn't much in the immediate area. The closest gas station is about 6 miles away, and you are cautioned to bring some food and water for yourself because there are no restaurants nearby. One spot to stay that is relatively close is the Canyon of the Ancients Guest Ranch in Colorado, about an hour away. The property has pretty cabins and dwellings to rent that are traditionally decorated.