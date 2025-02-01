A Hidden Valley Among Arizona's Red Rocks Is A Remote Canyon Escape With Stunning Sunsets

Mystery Valley is a protected area within the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. In Navajo, the area is called Tsé Bii' Ndzisgaii, "Valley of the Rocks." It is one of the world's most recognizable landscapes, thanks to thousands of movies and photographs shot here. If you've ever seen a John Wayne Western movie, you'll recognize the red sandstone formations. One area is actually called John Ford Point, after the director of Wayne's films. There is also Forrest Gump Point where many try to recreate the movie's famous scenes. The area includes the most iconic red rock valleys and is worth the detour if you're anywhere near the Four Corners area, where Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, and Colorado meet.

For this trip, there are a few important tips to keep in mind. You must book your tour with a Navajo guide. There are many options to choose from, ranging from about $90 to $180 for adults depending on the length and time of day (like sunset). Some tour operators will combine Monument Valley and Mystery Valley into a one-day tour, starting at about $160 per person. Most operators also offer reduced rates for kids, so make sure to check with them before you book. Mystery Valley tours may require some climbing depending on the route the operator takes.

Also, be sure to check the time of your tour. The Navajo Nation observes Daylight Saving Time, while the rest of Arizona does not. In the spring and summer, the rest of the state is one hour behind. Keep in mind too that besides the tour fee, you'll also pay to enter the Tribal Park. At this writing, it is $8 per day, per person.