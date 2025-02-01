A Hidden Valley Among Arizona's Red Rocks Is A Remote Canyon Escape With Stunning Sunsets
Finding unique experiences you haven't heard much about is getting harder and harder, so when a Tripadvisor review starts with "It was a life-altering visit," you know you're onto something. Hidden near one of the most famous vistas in the American Southwest, you'll find a remote canyon with breathtaking landscapes, fascinating history, and iconic spots for photography.
Mystery Valley, on the Navajo Nation in Arizona, is a little-known destination near Monument Valley where you can view ancient petroglyphs, stand beneath natural arches carved by wind and water, and gain a deeper understanding of the cultural significance of these sacred lands. You'll also learn about the first inhabitants of this area, who mysteriously disappeared but left behind their homes, gathering spaces, and even their handprints. While it will take some planning, this trip will be a journey you'll never forget. You can also make it part of a larger trip that takes you along the Trail of the Ancients, a 480-mile drive where you can explore the American Southwest like never before on this unbelievably storied, scenic road.
How to get to Mystery Valley and what to expect
Mystery Valley is a protected area within the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park. In Navajo, the area is called Tsé Bii' Ndzisgaii, "Valley of the Rocks." It is one of the world's most recognizable landscapes, thanks to thousands of movies and photographs shot here. If you've ever seen a John Wayne Western movie, you'll recognize the red sandstone formations. One area is actually called John Ford Point, after the director of Wayne's films. There is also Forrest Gump Point where many try to recreate the movie's famous scenes. The area includes the most iconic red rock valleys and is worth the detour if you're anywhere near the Four Corners area, where Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, and Colorado meet.
For this trip, there are a few important tips to keep in mind. You must book your tour with a Navajo guide. There are many options to choose from, ranging from about $90 to $180 for adults depending on the length and time of day (like sunset). Some tour operators will combine Monument Valley and Mystery Valley into a one-day tour, starting at about $160 per person. Most operators also offer reduced rates for kids, so make sure to check with them before you book. Mystery Valley tours may require some climbing depending on the route the operator takes.
Also, be sure to check the time of your tour. The Navajo Nation observes Daylight Saving Time, while the rest of Arizona does not. In the spring and summer, the rest of the state is one hour behind. Keep in mind too that besides the tour fee, you'll also pay to enter the Tribal Park. At this writing, it is $8 per day, per person.
Immerse yourself in Mystery Valley
Once you have the logistics worked out, you'll be ready to spend time in this sacred space. The landscape is studded with red sandstone buttes, some reaching as high as 1,000 feet. Close your eyes and imagine what it must have been like for the Ancestral Puebloan people who lived here hundreds of years ago. Your guide will take you to areas that few people ever see, including a canyon wall with painted handprints and the ruins of homes. Many natural arches are also found here, including the Honeymoon Arch. The rock formations are spectacular and spread out as far as the human eye can see. It's thought this entire area was underwater millions of years ago and the wind and elements carved out what you see today over thousands of years.
After the Puebloan people left Mystery Valley, the Navajo moved into this remote canyon and still live here today. Be sure to be respectful and leave no trace. It's encouraged to stop and buy from local vendors to support the families who call this beautiful land home. You'll find handmade jewelry, rugs, pottery, and other special items to help you remember this extraordinary place. While you're in this amazing part of Arizona, add a few more hours to the trip by heading west to Horseshoe Bend, one of the most photographed destinations in Arizona.