One Of America's Most Overlooked Cities Is A Beautiful, Bustling Gateway To Colorado's Canyon Country

Many visitors assume that the Rocky Mountains are Colorado's most beautiful claim to fame. While they're definitely not wrong, most will be surprised to discover that southwest Colorado is equally as stunning as the popular (and often crowded) hot spots, if not more so. The rugged and historic city of Cortez is often overlooked, but it is a true hidden treasure. The city is surrounded by unspoiled nature spanning hundreds of acres, and is steeped in ancient human history that dates back 10,000 years.

Nestled amid canyons and forests, Cortez is a lively community with delicious restaurants, one-of-a-kind stores, and attractions. It is the perfect home base for an adventurous getaway, as it is right on the doorstep of world-famous sites and jaw-dropping natural landscapes. Whether you're exploring ancient ruins, indulging in farm-to-table cuisine, or watching shooting stars, you'll make memories to last a lifetime in the unsung city of Cortez.

Cortez sits in the stunning Four Corners region of the southwestern U.S., where the corners of Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico intersect. Despite almost sharing a border with three other states, Cortez is a long distance away from major cities. However, the Cortez Municipal Airport offers convenient flights to and from Denver, Colorado and Phoenix, Arizona. If you choose to drive from Denver to Cortez, you may be able to take a scenic detour (about eight hours total) on the Million Dollar Highway, known as one of America's prettiest drives. Cortez is actually closer to Albuquerque than it is to Denver; the large New Mexico city is located 250 miles (and a little over four hours) south.