One Of America's Most Overlooked Cities Is A Beautiful, Bustling Gateway To Colorado's Canyon Country
Many visitors assume that the Rocky Mountains are Colorado's most beautiful claim to fame. While they're definitely not wrong, most will be surprised to discover that southwest Colorado is equally as stunning as the popular (and often crowded) hot spots, if not more so. The rugged and historic city of Cortez is often overlooked, but it is a true hidden treasure. The city is surrounded by unspoiled nature spanning hundreds of acres, and is steeped in ancient human history that dates back 10,000 years.
Nestled amid canyons and forests, Cortez is a lively community with delicious restaurants, one-of-a-kind stores, and attractions. It is the perfect home base for an adventurous getaway, as it is right on the doorstep of world-famous sites and jaw-dropping natural landscapes. Whether you're exploring ancient ruins, indulging in farm-to-table cuisine, or watching shooting stars, you'll make memories to last a lifetime in the unsung city of Cortez.
Cortez sits in the stunning Four Corners region of the southwestern U.S., where the corners of Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico intersect. Despite almost sharing a border with three other states, Cortez is a long distance away from major cities. However, the Cortez Municipal Airport offers convenient flights to and from Denver, Colorado and Phoenix, Arizona. If you choose to drive from Denver to Cortez, you may be able to take a scenic detour (about eight hours total) on the Million Dollar Highway, known as one of America's prettiest drives. Cortez is actually closer to Albuquerque than it is to Denver; the large New Mexico city is located 250 miles (and a little over four hours) south.
Uncover the ancient wonders of Cortez
With a population of around 10,000 residents, the city of Cortez may be small, but it is absolutely full of natural beauty, fascinating history, and archaeological wonders. In fact, it's the self-proclaimed "archaeological center of America." There are several archaeological sites in Cortez that are open to the public, including the legendary Canyons of the Ancients National Monument, home to countless preserved sites used by humans for nearly 10,000 years. To fully appreciate the monument's history and significance, visit the Canyons of the Ancients Visitor Center and Museum near Cortez before you go. Also worth visiting is the Hovenweep National Monument, located just over the state border in Utah. It features year-round hiking trails amid prehistoric sites dating back to 1200 A.D. that are bound to leave you awestruck.
Cortez is much more than an archaeologist's paradise. It's a vibrant community with thriving arts and culture, excellent farm-to-table restaurants, independent shops, and all kinds of events throughout the year. The city also hosts regular farmers markets, where you can sample the region's locally-grown fruits and vegetables. With over 600 acres of trails, parks, and natural areas, you can truly live the Colorado dream in Cortez. Much like the rest of the state, this rugged city celebrates the great outdoors. Mountain biking, hiking, paddling, and camping are what brings people together in this part of the United States. However, there are attractions to suit everyone's tastes, including laid-back cafes, vineyards, breweries, golf courses, and so much more.
Famous places to explore around Cortez
Cortez is famously known for being a gateway to Mesa Verde National Park. Located 30 miles outside of Cortez, this famous UNESCO World Heritage Site is home to over 4,000 ancient sites, including the 700-year-old cliff dwellings of the region's Ancestral Pueblo people. The southwestern United States is actually home to several of these ancient dwellings, including a 1,000-year-old World Heritage Site, the Taos pueblo, in New Mexico. Mesa Verde is also an International Dark Sky Park, renowned for its exceptionally clear and beautiful views of the cosmos. This protection of the land allows wildlife to thrive. There are over a thousand species living in Mesa Verde National Park, including several endemic species that only exist in this part of the world.
Beyond Mesa Verde, Cortez serves as the perfect basecamp for exploring Colorado's most beautiful destinations. Not far from Cortez is the renowned San Juan National Forest, one of the most scenic forests in Colorado that you can visit for free. Spanning 1.8 million acres, this extraordinary landscape is largely untouched and includes high desert mesas, snowy mountains, dense forests, and crystal clear lakes. You could spend weeks exploring all that San Juan National Forest has to offer, and there would still be more to discover in this abundant corner of the state. If you're looking for even more to experience in the area, less than an hour's drive from Cortez is Durango, a gorgeous under-the-radar Colorado city brimming with fun festivals. And with Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona at your fingertips, you'll never run out of new sights to explore.