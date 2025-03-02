A Year-Round Adirondack Vacation Destination Boasts Several Lakes And Small-Town Mountain Charm

Long Lake is a small mountain community in the heart of New York's Adirondack Mountains. This year-round destination is perfect for adventurous travelers who want to find themselves in one of the wildest corners of the Empire State without sacrificing on comfort. The town of Long Lake sits on the shores of its namesake waterbody and is about two hours and 45 minutes northeast of Syracuse, where it's encircled by no less than seven designated wilderness areas. Here, visitors to this remote swath of New York State can hike, bike, climb, ski, and fish their way through the storied Adirondacks, and be back in town in time for a lakeside cocktail and a hearty dinner.

Long Lake, like another riverside Adirondack village with tasty eats and mom-and-pop shops, is as much a winter destination as it is a summer retreat. When the two lakes near the town freeze during the winter months, hiking boots and fishing waders are replaced by skis, snowshoes, and ice skates and the community becomes a frigid playground for visitors who come from near and far to enjoy everything winter in Long Lake has to offer. The community is situated near five designated ski areas, and the town itself offers Mt. Sabattis, a free sledding hill for kids of all ages. Serious powder hounds will love Whiteface Mountain, an hour and 20 minute drive from Long Lake and one of the East Coast's best skiing and snowboarding mountains. However, if you aren't big on winter travel, don't worry because summer is the perfect time to visit Long Lake.