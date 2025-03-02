Oregon's Bavarian-Style Alpine Village Is A Gateway To Year-Round Mountain Lakes, Trails And Skiing
With emerald green forests, majestic mountains, and crystalline lakes, Oregon is a playground for outdoor adventurers. If you're a water wanderer, you can visit Crater Lake, the deepest lake in the U.S. If you're an ocean lover, a breathtaking scenic drive down the Oregon Coast full of secret beaches may be your dream vacation. Alternatively, if you dream of snowy slopes and peaks, Mt. Hood and its Bavarian-style alpine village, Government Camp, are a must-visit destination in the beautiful Beaver State.
Nestled peacefully at 4,000 feet on the slopes of Mt. Hood, the quaint Government Camp, also known as "Govy," is an idyllic home base for exploring the illustrious mountain and its surrounding attractions. During the winter, enjoy an abundance of snowy activities like skiing, snowshoeing, and snowboarding. Stroll down frosty streets boasting Bavarian-style charm and warm up in the iconic Timberline Lodge.
When the snow melts in June, the powdery paradise transforms into a summertime adventureland with plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking, camping, and water sports. With year-round dining and drinking destinations, you'll find that any time of year is ideal for setting up camp in Government Camp, where a backyard of outdoor Oregon adventures awaits.
Winter activities in Government Camp
Residing about 50 miles east of Portland International Airport (PDX) — whose carpet is so famous it has its own Wikipedia page — Government Camp is an easy drive from Portland and a popular home base for Mt. Hood thrill seekers. With its majestic snow-capped peaks, Mt. Hood features some of the best ski resorts in the state, including Mt. Hood Ski Bowl. Featuring a total of 69 runs (36 of which are fully lit), it takes the crown for the largest night ski area in the U.S. It's also home to the world's only Cosmic Tubing destination at the Snow Tube and Adventure Park, where you can slide down steep, snowy paths lined with over 600,000 LED lights to a soundtrack of colorful tunes.
You can also visit the Timberline Lodge & Ski Area, a unique masterpiece that's one of the Northwest's oldest mountain ski lodges. It was famously used in filming the exterior shots of the Overlook Hotel in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror classic, "The Shining." Don't worry, reportedly it's not haunted, making for a safe and quiet retreat on the edge of Government Camp.
Amidst slope-side adventures, the village of Government Camp is the perfect place to unwind and dine. Lining its sleepy streets, you'll encounter historic buildings filled with charm and delicious eateries. For Bavarian-style bites and brews, duck into the Glacier Public House. Another popular dining spot is The Ratskeller, a chalet-style pizzeria where you can enjoy a hot slice after hitting the icy slopes.
Warm-weather activities in Government Camp
Even when the mountain isn't packed with snow, Government Camp is still packed with outdoor activities. Take a hike on one of the area's many trails, such as the Mirror Lake Trail, a scenic 2-mile route leading to a crystalline glacial lake granting breathtaking views of Mt. Hood. For camping, Trillium Lake Campground is a popular spot, offering tent sites and yurts surrounded by a verdant mixed conifer forest and mountain scenery. If water recreation floats your boat, you can enjoy canoeing, kayaking, or paddle boarding on Trillium Lake.
For indoor ventures, visit the Mt. Hood Cultural Center & Museum in the heart of Government Camp, where you'll find six stunning galleries, including a Mt. Hood history exhibit, a ski exhibit, and a collection of artwork from mountain area artists. You can visit year-round, every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Aside from the Timberline Lodge and campgrounds, there are plenty of cozy spots to stay in Government Camp. A classic choice is the Huckleberry Inn. The local landmark has been welcoming guests into its rustic rooms since 1966 and feeding travelers delicious, diner-style meals in its on-site restaurant. Wherever your outdoor adventures take you, Government Camp is the perfect place to rest and refuel.