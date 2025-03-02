Oregon's Bavarian-Style Alpine Village Is A Gateway To Year-Round Mountain Lakes, Trails And Skiing

With emerald green forests, majestic mountains, and crystalline lakes, Oregon is a playground for outdoor adventurers. If you're a water wanderer, you can visit Crater Lake, the deepest lake in the U.S. If you're an ocean lover, a breathtaking scenic drive down the Oregon Coast full of secret beaches may be your dream vacation. Alternatively, if you dream of snowy slopes and peaks, Mt. Hood and its Bavarian-style alpine village, Government Camp, are a must-visit destination in the beautiful Beaver State.

Nestled peacefully at 4,000 feet on the slopes of Mt. Hood, the quaint Government Camp, also known as "Govy," is an idyllic home base for exploring the illustrious mountain and its surrounding attractions. During the winter, enjoy an abundance of snowy activities like skiing, snowshoeing, and snowboarding. Stroll down frosty streets boasting Bavarian-style charm and warm up in the iconic Timberline Lodge.

When the snow melts in June, the powdery paradise transforms into a summertime adventureland with plenty of opportunities for hiking, biking, camping, and water sports. With year-round dining and drinking destinations, you'll find that any time of year is ideal for setting up camp in Government Camp, where a backyard of outdoor Oregon adventures awaits.