The Breathtaking European Capital Famous For Its Coffee Culture (And It's Not Paris Or Rome)

When you think of getting coffee in Europe, you might imagine people-watching from a Parisian cafe or practicing your cappuccino order at an Italian coffee bar. But if you're a real coffee lover and a cozy cafe aficionado, Vienna is one of the best cities to visit in Europe.

Between the imperial palaces with their dancing white horses and stunning concert halls, where the likes of Mozart, Strauss, and Beethoven once played their music, it's impossible to pass your time in Vienna without feeling inspired by the city's outward beauty and rich history. However, if you want to go beyond the surface of the city's regal aesthetics and ceremonious recitals, and get into the real heart of what makes Vienna tick, you only need to go for coffee.

Vienna's coffee culture, or Kaffeehauskultur, is not just about getting a caffeine fix. Its longstanding traditions are why Vienna is filled with so many beautiful antique coffee houses, as well as trendy newcomers. Here's everything you need to know to make the most of Vienna's incredible coffee scene.