Situated Between Portland And Boise Is One Of America's 'Top True West Towns' With Historic Charm And Fun

Portland is one of the trendiest cities in the U.S., an indie haven known for its amazing coffee, and cutting-edge art and music. But travel just three hours along the I-84 E on the way to Boise, and you'll find yourself in a historic town that still feels like stepping into the Old West.

The small town of Pendleton, which you can also get to from Portland by plane and train, was named as one of the "Top 10 True Western Towns" in 2021 by True West Magazine. Pendleton, Oregon's history dates back to the 19th century, when it was founded as a trading post and became an important stop on the Oregon Trail. Its past is honored today by the preservation of many historic buildings, as well as museums dedicated to explaining Pendleton and the events that shaped it.

But more than that, Pendleton keeps the spirit of the Old West alive with numerous events and traditions that any western fan would love to experience. It is also an area known for outdoor pursuits, as it's situated at the foot of the beautiful Blue Mountains, which tower over the town at a height of more than 9,800 feet.