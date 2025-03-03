Situated Between Portland And Boise Is One Of America's 'Top True West Towns' With Historic Charm And Fun
Portland is one of the trendiest cities in the U.S., an indie haven known for its amazing coffee, and cutting-edge art and music. But travel just three hours along the I-84 E on the way to Boise, and you'll find yourself in a historic town that still feels like stepping into the Old West.
The small town of Pendleton, which you can also get to from Portland by plane and train, was named as one of the "Top 10 True Western Towns" in 2021 by True West Magazine. Pendleton, Oregon's history dates back to the 19th century, when it was founded as a trading post and became an important stop on the Oregon Trail. Its past is honored today by the preservation of many historic buildings, as well as museums dedicated to explaining Pendleton and the events that shaped it.
But more than that, Pendleton keeps the spirit of the Old West alive with numerous events and traditions that any western fan would love to experience. It is also an area known for outdoor pursuits, as it's situated at the foot of the beautiful Blue Mountains, which tower over the town at a height of more than 9,800 feet.
Experience the Old West in Pendleton
Pendleton walks the walk when it comes to being a "Top True Western Town." Prominent among its historic attractions is the Tamastslikt Cultural Institute, which celebrates the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation through several eye-opening exhibits, including a tribal language recreation of the 1855 Treaty Council of Walla Walla and artifacts of tribal history. Meanwhile, the nonprofit Pendleton Underground Tours looks into the story of Oregon's colorful cowboy past, and explores such topics as prohibition and the area's historic Chinese community.
Pendleton is a place where Old West traditions continue to thrive. The town is known for its community of makers, who craft traditional wares including leather cowboy boots, hats, and accessories, woolen goods, and specialty foods. Hamley & Co., established in 1883, encapsulates much of Pendleton's spirit, combining a huge western store with a steakhouse and saloon, as well as a relaxing cafe and wine bar. Another venue visitors can't afford to miss is the Rainbow Cafe, which also dates to 1883 and is said to be the oldest tavern in Oregon with authentic cowboy charm.
Pendleton boasts a packed events calendar, featuring live music performances, the Pendleton Leather Show, and an annual Oktoberfest celebration. The jewel in the crown, however, is undoubtedly the Pendleton Round-Up, a world-famous, days-long rodeo that has been held in the town every September since 1910.
Enjoy the great outdoors in Pendleton
Pendleton is blessed with several outstanding green areas and beautiful spots that make exploring the great outdoors a must-do for visitors. Take advantage of maintained routes such as the Pendleton River Parkway, which leads through the town. Along the way, enjoy the parks and views of the river. In good weather, head into the wilderness and explore the Blue Mountains on a hike.
McKay Creek National Wildlife Refuge is just an 11-mile drive south, great for birdwatching and hunting. Meanwhile, Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area is an ideal camping spot from which to explore the nearby national forests of Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman. The area has an active cycling community, Pendleton on Wheels, which plans routes all around the area, taking in some of the region's most stunning landscapes in the process. Pendleton's Birch Creek Golf Course and the Wildhorse Resort & Casino are open daily for those looking to enjoy views of the surrounding Blue Mountains from the comfort of the links.
If you're looking for other "Top True Western Towns," the underrated Wild West Arizona town of Wickenburg is another spot that made True West Magazine's list. You can also check out the five best "cowboy core" vacation destinations in the American West.