The Underrated Wild West Arizona Town With Modern Amenities, Specialty Shops And Desert Beauty
History buffs, Old West enthusiasts, and adventure seekers — we've found your next off-the-beaten-path getaway in the Southwestern United States. Though this small town in Arizona is known as the Team Roping Capital of the World, there are plenty of fun things to do in Wickenburg if rodeo and riding aren't your thing. Located an hour and a half from Phoenix, the community offers the perfect blend of Western heritage and modern amenities. Explore specialty shops, enjoy cozy restaurants, and discover an unexpected arts and culture scene, all set against a stunning desert backdrop.
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport offers direct flights from 120 American cities. Once you arrive, you'll need to rent a car to get to this charming town. Note that this wouldn't be a practical trip for a rideshare, as you could end up with a driverless car in Phoenix. Once you have your wheels, you can choose to drive through the greater Phoenix area via Interstate 17 or take Interstate 10 west before heading north.
Shop and learn in downtown Wickenburg
A few things make Wickenburg stand out from other Arizona towns, such as Tombstone, which is built strictly around tourism and cowboy core. While you'll find plenty of rustic ways to experience the West in Wickenburg, like Vulture City, a preserved ghost town, you'll also discover numerous cultural attractions like the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts. If you love live music or dance, check the center's calendar and plan your trip around a show in its 600-seat theater. Be sure to also include the Desert Caballeros Western Museum in your itinerary if you enjoy history and art. The museum houses more than 400 pieces of Southwestern art, exhibits on the town's history, and interactive displays that offer insight into life in the Sonoran Desert before air conditioning, indoor plumbing, and other modern comforts.
Another way to experience culture and history is the Wickenburg Walking Tour. The well-laid-out Wickenburg Heritage Guide leads you to historical spots like the Vernetta Hotel, built and owned by African American businesswoman Elizabeth Smith in the early 20th century. Statues throughout town share her story and the stories of others who helped shape Wickenburg into a thriving community. As you walk, there are plenty of opportunities to take photos at various Western-themed murals. You'll also find specialty stores like Serape Bleu, where you can shop for modern takes on cowboy culture, home decor, and gifts. The Rusty Rooster has a great selection of turquoise jewelry, gourmet foods, and local art.
Where to stay and play
If you have more time, consider staying at a dude ranch and living out your cowboy or cowgirl dreams in the stunning desert. Wickenburg was once known as the Dude Ranch Capital of the World, and several still remain. Rancho de los Caballeros offers luxury casitas, horseback riding, rodeo events, golf, spa treatments, and more. You can include all of your meals in your nightly room rate, as well as activities, to get the full dude ranch experience. Kay El Bar Guest Ranch offers a smaller, family feel and accommodates up to 25 guests, making it ideal for group visits or family reunions.
Plan your visit for February to experience Gold Rush Days, featuring rodeo events, a parade, a classic car show, gold panning, and more to celebrate the 1863 gold rush that spurred the area's development by namesake Henry Wickenburg. Rodeo and heritage events take place year-round, along with a Bluegrass Festival, a Christmas Light Parade, and more. Looking for more Arizona adventure? Make it an all-American road trip along historic Route 66 by visiting Nothing, Kingman, and Oatman, a ghost town where donkeys roam the streets.