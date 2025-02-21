The Underrated Wild West Arizona Town With Modern Amenities, Specialty Shops And Desert Beauty

A few things make Wickenburg stand out from other Arizona towns, such as Tombstone, which is built strictly around tourism and cowboy core. While you'll find plenty of rustic ways to experience the West in Wickenburg, like Vulture City, a preserved ghost town, you'll also discover numerous cultural attractions like the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts. If you love live music or dance, check the center's calendar and plan your trip around a show in its 600-seat theater. Be sure to also include the Desert Caballeros Western Museum in your itinerary if you enjoy history and art. The museum houses more than 400 pieces of Southwestern art, exhibits on the town's history, and interactive displays that offer insight into life in the Sonoran Desert before air conditioning, indoor plumbing, and other modern comforts.

Another way to experience culture and history is the Wickenburg Walking Tour. The well-laid-out Wickenburg Heritage Guide leads you to historical spots like the Vernetta Hotel, built and owned by African American businesswoman Elizabeth Smith in the early 20th century. Statues throughout town share her story and the stories of others who helped shape Wickenburg into a thriving community. As you walk, there are plenty of opportunities to take photos at various Western-themed murals. You'll also find specialty stores like Serape Bleu, where you can shop for modern takes on cowboy culture, home decor, and gifts. The Rusty Rooster has a great selection of turquoise jewelry, gourmet foods, and local art.