Hidden In Italy's Dolomites Is An Unfathomably Beautiful Nature Park Full Of Mountain Trails

The park's landscape is made up of two distinct terrains. In the north, the Odle (Geisler) mountain range towers over the valley, its jagged, sawtooth peaks creating one of the most famous views in the Dolomites. These rugged formations consist of two distinct massifs and provide a striking contrast to the southern section, which is dominated by the Puez plateau — a high-altitude expanse with tiny lakes and surreal karst landscape.

For those looking to explore the northern trails, the Adolf Munkel Trail is a must. This 6-mile circuit follows the base of the Odle peaks and takes a little over three hours to complete. Starting at the Zans (Zannes) parking lot, hikers will walk through a peaceful forest path before reaching wide-open meadows with views of the mountains. Along the way, there are stone bridges, alpine pastures, and hillside viewpoints, plus charming Alms (mountain huts) serving hearty local dishes and drinks.

In the southern part of the park, one standout hike is the Sass da Ciampac Trail. This 4.8-mile route is shorter but more challenging, weaving through the Puez plateau and crossing the Cir Peaks. The hike begins in a meadow before climbing up a rocky ridge, leading to an otherworldly expanse filled with oddly shaped rock towers called karsts. As you ascend further into the Crespeina Pass, you're rewarded with views of Alpe di Siusi, Europe's largest high-alpine meadow.