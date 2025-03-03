Hidden In Italy's Dolomites Is An Unfathomably Beautiful Nature Park Full Of Mountain Trails
The Dolomites, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, are famous for their otherworldly peaks, scenic hiking trails through the mountains that invite "slow travel," and even a ski retreat with Michelin-star dining. Among the many breathtaking spots in this region, one of the most striking is Puez-Odle Nature Park, an expanse of alpine beauty in South Tyrol, between Val Gardena and Val Badia valleys in Northern Italy. Covering nearly 11,000 hectares — about the size of Paris — this park is a sweeping landscape made up of jagged peaks, elevated plateaus, and view-laden meadows.
The park is a dream destination for hikers, climbers, and nature lovers and features a well-maintained network of trails, including one, the Zannes Nature Path, that's even wheelchair accessible. But beyond its beauty, the park is also a geological wonder. The fossil-rich rock formations here are a time capsule of the Dolomites' ancient past, showcasing layers of history in every ridge and valley. Wildlife lovers will find marmots, chamois, golden eagles, and even ibex roaming freely. Whether you're looking for a challenging ascent, the perfect viewpoint, or a peaceful meadow stroll, Puez-Odle has something to offer.
Must-see trails and peaks in Puez-Odle Nature Park
The park's landscape is made up of two distinct terrains. In the north, the Odle (Geisler) mountain range towers over the valley, its jagged, sawtooth peaks creating one of the most famous views in the Dolomites. These rugged formations consist of two distinct massifs and provide a striking contrast to the southern section, which is dominated by the Puez plateau — a high-altitude expanse with tiny lakes and surreal karst landscape.
For those looking to explore the northern trails, the Adolf Munkel Trail is a must. This 6-mile circuit follows the base of the Odle peaks and takes a little over three hours to complete. Starting at the Zans (Zannes) parking lot, hikers will walk through a peaceful forest path before reaching wide-open meadows with views of the mountains. Along the way, there are stone bridges, alpine pastures, and hillside viewpoints, plus charming Alms (mountain huts) serving hearty local dishes and drinks.
In the southern part of the park, one standout hike is the Sass da Ciampac Trail. This 4.8-mile route is shorter but more challenging, weaving through the Puez plateau and crossing the Cir Peaks. The hike begins in a meadow before climbing up a rocky ridge, leading to an otherworldly expanse filled with oddly shaped rock towers called karsts. As you ascend further into the Crespeina Pass, you're rewarded with views of Alpe di Siusi, Europe's largest high-alpine meadow.
Tips for exploring Puez-Odle Nature Park
To reach Puez-Odle, the nearest major airport is the Innsbruck Airport in Austria, about two hours away by car. If you don't plan to rent a car, you can also take a train from Innsbruck to Bressanone, followed by a bus or taxi to Val Gardena or Val Badia, where charming mountain villages like Ortisei and Santa Cristina make for excellent bases. The best months to visit this region are June to October, when the weather is ideal for hiking. Essentials to pack include sturdy boots, layers for unpredictable weather, and plenty of water. Also, keep in mind that this region is multilingual — signs are often written in Italian, German, and Ladin.
It's worth exploring beyond the popular trails during your stay. The Vallunga Valley, a quieter alternative to the busier areas, offers walking paths suitable for families or when you want a more relaxed stroll. For the truly adventurous, there's Sass Rigais, the highest peak in the park, accessible by its via ferrata — a guided climbing route up a mountain face with steel cables, rungs, and ladders for support. And for a taste of South Tyrolean tradition, a visit to Rifugio Firenze is a must. This 1888-built hut, reachable only by foot, offers overnight stays and hearty local meals, like penne in a creamy sauce paired with mulled wine.