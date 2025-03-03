Egypt's 'Mediterranean Jewel' Is An Affordable City Of Antiquity, Beaches, Nightlife And Fresh Seafood
Some 2,300 years ago, the city of Alexandria was created and would go on to shape the face of the ancient world. As Egypt's entryway into the Mediterranean, the city sat at the confluence of antiquity's major civilizations. It was known for its blended culture, trade, and reputation as a global center for scholarship and philosophy. As the country's capital during the peak of the Hellenistic Era, Alexandria's legacy is eternally intertwined with the eminent characters of the ancient age, including its founder and namesake, the indomitable Alexander the Great.
Though visitors today may have missed their chance to see the Great Library of Alexandria (by about 2,000 years), many monuments of the ancient world still sit within the present-day city. Here, travelers can explore mysterious relics of antiquity and then embrace the city's thriving contemporary culture by indulging in some seafood, sunbathing on sandy beaches, and enjoying the nightlife scene. These are some of the reasons why Gus Gleiter, who spent over 10 years in the country and founded Egypt Adventure Travel, dubbed Alexandria the country's "Mediterranean Jewel."
Furthermore, all the delights of this modern metropolis can be enjoyed without breaking the bank as Egypt is considered one of the best vacation destinations where the U.S. dollar goes furthest. According to data collected by Budget Your Trip, travelers can expect to spend $20 on an average day in the city. Even visitors splurging on a more luxurious vacation can expect their budget to stay under $47 per day. While there are no direct flights from the U.S. to Alexandria, there are three nonstop routes between the States and the Egyptian capital of Cairo. After a quick stopover at the most famous market in Egypt on the bustling streets of Cairo, the onward journey to Alexandria only takes two and a half hours by car.
Explore Egypt's rich history by touring Alexandria's ancient sites
Alexandria's history is carved into its architecture and can be seen in the slits in fortress walls meant for archers fending off Mediterranean foes and 2,000-year-old graffiti dedications to ancient Greek chariot teams scrawled on marble walls. As the seat of ancient emperors and the site of lost tombs sought by centuries of archeologists, Alexandria is a treasure for travelers intrigued by Mediterranean history. Start your exploration under the surface of the city and descend into the catacombs of Kom El Shoqafa, Egypt's largest Roman burial site. The intricate funerary carvings here are intriguing as they blend the iconography of ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome, indicative of the interwoven culture and history of Alexandria.
Above ground, continue to Kom Al Dikka archaeological site, a well-preserved neighborhood of villas once owned by the Graeco-Roman elite. Straying away from the ancient world, visit Alexandria's formidable coastal fortress built by the Egyptian Mamluk Sultanate in the 15th century. Now the crowning feature of the city's curving shoreline, this fortress was built atop the ruins of the Lighthouse of Alexandria, one of the world's lost wonders.
Enjoy the shores, cuisine, and nightlife of Alexandria
Its proximity to the ocean has shaped many aspects of Alexandria's character, but perhaps none more so than its culinary scene. Egypt leans heavily on fresh Mediterranean ingredients in creating its signature dishes, capitalizing on its access to premium seafood. Order the samak singari to get whole fresh fish cooked in earthy spices or the gambari maklee for crispy fried shrimp stuffed in a warm pita. You'll find these staple Egyptian seafood dishes in the popular restaurants that line the Corniche, Alexandria's scenic waterfront promenade.
Though it sits along the shoreline, the city beaches in Alexandria don't compare to the white Grecian sands or rocky Italian coasts on the other side of the Mediterranean. Furthermore, in Downtown Alexandria, the beaches can be crowded and there's a multi-lane highway that cuts directly between the city and the sea. So, if you're looking to enjoy a day laying in the sun, head slightly out of the city to Montazah Beach. The sandy stretch is beautiful and relatively peaceful. It's also close to the eccentric Montaza Palace, built for the Egyptian royal family in the 19th century. For an even quieter stretch of sand, travel slightly further to Mamoura Beach.
If you're looking for nightlife or just a tasty cocktail after a long day, you'll find the best bars inside Alexandria's high-end hotels. Sip on your drink while overlooking the Mediterranean in one of the Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria's three bars or in Hilton Alexandria Corniche's boardwalk-adjacent lounge. If you're looking for a more local vibe, you can try Spitfire Bar, the haunt of U.S. soldiers during World War II and present-day backpackers. After you've explored Alexandria, grab one of the best Nile River cruises to enjoy the rest of this beautiful country.