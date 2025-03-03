Egypt's 'Mediterranean Jewel' Is An Affordable City Of Antiquity, Beaches, Nightlife And Fresh Seafood

Some 2,300 years ago, the city of Alexandria was created and would go on to shape the face of the ancient world. As Egypt's entryway into the Mediterranean, the city sat at the confluence of antiquity's major civilizations. It was known for its blended culture, trade, and reputation as a global center for scholarship and philosophy. As the country's capital during the peak of the Hellenistic Era, Alexandria's legacy is eternally intertwined with the eminent characters of the ancient age, including its founder and namesake, the indomitable Alexander the Great.

Though visitors today may have missed their chance to see the Great Library of Alexandria (by about 2,000 years), many monuments of the ancient world still sit within the present-day city. Here, travelers can explore mysterious relics of antiquity and then embrace the city's thriving contemporary culture by indulging in some seafood, sunbathing on sandy beaches, and enjoying the nightlife scene. These are some of the reasons why Gus Gleiter, who spent over 10 years in the country and founded Egypt Adventure Travel, dubbed Alexandria the country's "Mediterranean Jewel."

Furthermore, all the delights of this modern metropolis can be enjoyed without breaking the bank as Egypt is considered one of the best vacation destinations where the U.S. dollar goes furthest. According to data collected by Budget Your Trip, travelers can expect to spend $20 on an average day in the city. Even visitors splurging on a more luxurious vacation can expect their budget to stay under $47 per day. While there are no direct flights from the U.S. to Alexandria, there are three nonstop routes between the States and the Egyptian capital of Cairo. After a quick stopover at the most famous market in Egypt on the bustling streets of Cairo, the onward journey to Alexandria only takes two and a half hours by car.