An Upscale Cliffside Hotel Offers Some Of The Best Amalfi Coast Views And Chic Mediterranean Design

The iconic Amalfi Coast in Italy is as globally famous as the canals of Venice, the Colosseum of Rome, and the Renaissance painters of Florence. Visitors near and far flock to this glamorous stretch of shoreline to take in the sight of colorful residences painted in a palette of pastels perched atop cliffsides and cascading down into the glistening Tyrrhenian Sea. Here, you might spot mega-stars like Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, Mick Jagger, and Gwyneth Paltrow dining at one of the many Michelin-starred restaurants. Just a short walk from the center of the town of Amalfi itself lies an exquisite, five-star luxury hotel with a chic, contemporary design: Hotel Miramalfi. Since 1956, it has welcomed guests from all over the world into its elegant space — but the story begins long before this.

In the late 1800s, the hotel's eventual proprietor, Francesco Mansi, a born-and-raised Amalfitan, traded Italy's Mediterranean climes for Mexico's tropical ones. For over 30 years, Mansi toiled in this foreign land, building a home for himself and amassing a fortune. But he always dreamed of the day he would return to Amalfi's shores — and in 1930, he did. Twenty years later, he began construction on what would become the upscale Hotel Miramalfi, a place where guests would feel the warmth of the Italian sun and enjoy the views he longed for while away in Mexico. On the edge of a rugged cliff, he built levels of rooms and suites, all boasting this same spectacular sea view. Finally, in 1956, his dream came to fruition. As the story goes, he stepped onto the newly constructed terrace and exclaimed, "Da qui sì che si mira Amalfi!" ("From here, you can see Amalfi!") And from this legendary quote, the hotel received its name: Miramalfi.