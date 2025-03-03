An Upscale Cliffside Hotel Offers Some Of The Best Amalfi Coast Views And Chic Mediterranean Design
The iconic Amalfi Coast in Italy is as globally famous as the canals of Venice, the Colosseum of Rome, and the Renaissance painters of Florence. Visitors near and far flock to this glamorous stretch of shoreline to take in the sight of colorful residences painted in a palette of pastels perched atop cliffsides and cascading down into the glistening Tyrrhenian Sea. Here, you might spot mega-stars like Beyoncé, Reese Witherspoon, Mick Jagger, and Gwyneth Paltrow dining at one of the many Michelin-starred restaurants. Just a short walk from the center of the town of Amalfi itself lies an exquisite, five-star luxury hotel with a chic, contemporary design: Hotel Miramalfi. Since 1956, it has welcomed guests from all over the world into its elegant space — but the story begins long before this.
In the late 1800s, the hotel's eventual proprietor, Francesco Mansi, a born-and-raised Amalfitan, traded Italy's Mediterranean climes for Mexico's tropical ones. For over 30 years, Mansi toiled in this foreign land, building a home for himself and amassing a fortune. But he always dreamed of the day he would return to Amalfi's shores — and in 1930, he did. Twenty years later, he began construction on what would become the upscale Hotel Miramalfi, a place where guests would feel the warmth of the Italian sun and enjoy the views he longed for while away in Mexico. On the edge of a rugged cliff, he built levels of rooms and suites, all boasting this same spectacular sea view. Finally, in 1956, his dream came to fruition. As the story goes, he stepped onto the newly constructed terrace and exclaimed, "Da qui sì che si mira Amalfi!" ("From here, you can see Amalfi!") And from this legendary quote, the hotel received its name: Miramalfi.
Staying at Hotel Miramalfi
This luxurious spot offers 40 rooms spread across four stories. You will have a choice between the smaller, cozier rooms (Superior or Deluxe) and the more lavish and sophisticated suites (Junior, Junior Suite Deluxe, Suite, or Executive). But regardless of which room you book, you'll be treated to the iconic Amalfi views that so inspired Francesco Mansi. Looking out from your romantic terrace, you'll see the busy port, the town of Amalfi, and, of course, the impossibly turquoise Tyrrhenian Sea sparkling below from your Mediterranean paradise. Many claim it offers some of the best views on the Amalfi Coast — reserve a stay here to find out if it's true.
Every room has been thoughtfully designed to provide guests with a serene and calming experience. They incorporate the bright white that modern Mediterranean coastal properties are known for, along with vibrant colors that evoke the surrounding natural beauty — the turquoise of the water, the blue of the sky, and the purple of the flowers. Your room will come with a balcony or terrace, a coffee machine, TV, safe, and regular turn-down service. The higher-priced suites also provide sunbeds for lounging, bathtubs, and king-size beds. The Superior rooms start at around $870 per night, while you'll pay much more than that for the larger suites. Prices vary significantly depending on the type of room you select, as well as the season, day of the week, and booking platform used.
Hotel Miramalfi is open seasonally, from mid-April onwards, and shutters its doors at the beginning of November. While planning a trip during the shoulder season (April or mid-October to early November) can save you money and help you avoid crowds, be aware of the pros and cons of taking an Amalfi Coast vacation at this time.
Dining and drinking at Hotel Miramalfi
Breakfast is included with every stay, so start your day with early morning Amalfi views and a delicious continental set on the terrace. Kick things off with an espresso or cappuccino— you're in Italy, after all. Enjoy a selection of seasonal fruits and eggs your way — the uova alla benedettina (eggs Benedict) is highly recommended. You'll have most of your meals at the on-site Donna Emma La Cucina restaurant, which has an elegant, moody interior and a spacious wraparound terrace. For a lunch to remember, try an assortment of seafood starters, sourced locally and freshly caught, like the roasted langoustines and the seared red tuna with sesame. Dinner is a time to connect with your travel companions, take in the coastal vistas of Amalfi illuminated against the night sky, and enjoy the best of Italian cuisine. Can't decide what to order? Then opt for the four-course or six-course tasting menu (with or without wine pairings), and let Chef decide for you.
If you're spending the day at the multi-level beach club, you won't need to worry about giving up your spot in the sun for much-needed sustenance — the pool bar is there to provide you with snacks, light bites, and drinks, served directly to you at your lounger so you can continue to sunbathe uninterrupted. The beach club can be accessed by elevator, or you can make your way down the staircase lined with fragrant Oleander flowers.
In the evening, enjoy a glass of bubbly and a classic Amalfi sunset on the comfortable sofas of Azur Lounge Bar. Or try thoughtfully crafted tapas at Mario's Lounge Bar, which conjures up the spirit of the Jazz Age with its '20s décor and creative signature cocktails like the Miles Davis and the Duke Ellington.
Traveling to and experiencing the Amalfi Coast
The concierge at Hotel Miramalfi can help you organize off-site activities that will make your experience here that much richer. Take an archeological tour around the Gulf of Naples to learn about the ancient towns of Herculaneum and Pompeii, buried in volcanic ash after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79. You can also wander through some of the other dreamy towns that dot the coast, including Positano and Ravello. And just a 25-minute walk from the hotel is Atrani, a little charmer and one of the best-preserved medieval towns.
This area is rife with excellent hikes that will allow you to experience Amalfi's natural beauty up close. The Path of the Gods (Il Sentiero degli Dei) trail is by far the most famous, and it gives you spectacular Mediterranean views as you trek along the coast. Spanning almost 6 miles, this route is moderately challenging and takes you from the town of Bomerano to Positano in about four hours. However, if you'd like some shorter and no less beautiful options, try these Amalfi hikes with views as scenic as the Path of the Gods but with fewer people.
You can reach Hotel Miramalfi by car or railway, although the train does not go directly to the Amalfi Coast. The closest stations to the area are Naples Central (37 miles away) and Salerno (15 miles away). From there, you can take one of the public buses or a taxi to reach Amalfi, although the hotel also offers a private shuttle service that can be booked in advance. Meanwhile, the closest major international airport is Naples Capodichino International Airport, which is around 40 miles from the hotel. Several U.S. cities offer (seasonal) direct flights to this airport, including New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago.