The Most Underrated Islands In Mexico For An Uncrowded Vacation

If you're looking for a place to slow down, relax, and enjoy some amazing beaches, the Yucatán Peninsula's Isla Holbox (pronounced "holl-bosh") is one of the best choices out there. First of all, you can only reach this island by boat, meaning you're bound to get some seclusion and much-needed peace and quiet away from more on-the-beaten-path spots like Tulum or Cancun. Although Isla Holbox has definitely become more well-known in recent years, it's still remains uncrowded and peaceful. Notably, it's also car-free.

To get here, you have to first reach Chiquilá — most travelers choose to drive or take a two-hour bus ride to Chiquilá after landing in Cancún. The ferry takes just 15 minutes or so, and leaves every hour from Chiquilá. Isla Holbox enjoys summer weather year-round, so enjoying time at its pristine beaches without mass crowds is a must. Of its gorgeous beaches, Punta Mosquito is a standout, known for its pearly white sand and vibrantly-toned water. Apart from lounging at the beach, snorkeling, kayaking, and boat tours are popular activities here.

If visiting between May and September, wildlife-seekers can go with an eco-friendly tour operator to swim with whale sharks. The island is full of rugged wildlife though, particularly among its mangroves and lagoons, and it's possible to see snakes, crocodiles and flamingos. The island is actually part of the 150,000-acre Yum-Balam Nature Reserve, which is home to monkeys, jaguars, tapirs, sea turtles, and hundreds of bird species. At night, you may even see the water light up thanks to bioluminescent plankton. The island's main restaurant hub is in Centro, where you can find plentiful options, particularly in the seafood department. This area tends to get more crowded though, so if you're looking to avoid as much noise as possible, it's best to look for accommodation further out.