The Most Underrated Islands In Mexico For An Uncrowded Vacation
With powdery sand beneath our feet, clear, azure waters, and lots of sunshine, few things sound better than an island vacation. But there's no doubt that a relaxing island escape becomes far less relaxing when it's filled with other people. As some destinations in Mexico become more and more overcrowded and plagued by overtourism, why not turn our attention toward some of the lesser known island destinations across Mexico?
By going more off the beaten path, you have the chance to experience more culture and untouched nature, and experience more of the diversity that Mexico has to offer. From the wildlife haven Espiritu Santo to the hidden gem known as Mexico's Venice, Mexcaltitán, these are some of the most underrated islands in Mexico perfect for your next vacation. We've relied on the experiences of other tourists for this round-up, from travel blogs to Tripadvisor reviews, to ensure that each recommendation is both uncrowded and well worth your time.
Isla Holbox
If you're looking for a place to slow down, relax, and enjoy some amazing beaches, the Yucatán Peninsula's Isla Holbox (pronounced "holl-bosh") is one of the best choices out there. First of all, you can only reach this island by boat, meaning you're bound to get some seclusion and much-needed peace and quiet away from more on-the-beaten-path spots like Tulum or Cancun. Although Isla Holbox has definitely become more well-known in recent years, it's still remains uncrowded and peaceful. Notably, it's also car-free.
To get here, you have to first reach Chiquilá — most travelers choose to drive or take a two-hour bus ride to Chiquilá after landing in Cancún. The ferry takes just 15 minutes or so, and leaves every hour from Chiquilá. Isla Holbox enjoys summer weather year-round, so enjoying time at its pristine beaches without mass crowds is a must. Of its gorgeous beaches, Punta Mosquito is a standout, known for its pearly white sand and vibrantly-toned water. Apart from lounging at the beach, snorkeling, kayaking, and boat tours are popular activities here.
If visiting between May and September, wildlife-seekers can go with an eco-friendly tour operator to swim with whale sharks. The island is full of rugged wildlife though, particularly among its mangroves and lagoons, and it's possible to see snakes, crocodiles and flamingos. The island is actually part of the 150,000-acre Yum-Balam Nature Reserve, which is home to monkeys, jaguars, tapirs, sea turtles, and hundreds of bird species. At night, you may even see the water light up thanks to bioluminescent plankton. The island's main restaurant hub is in Centro, where you can find plentiful options, particularly in the seafood department. This area tends to get more crowded though, so if you're looking to avoid as much noise as possible, it's best to look for accommodation further out.
Isla Espiritu Santo
Off the coast of Baja California Sur is Isla Espiritu Santo, an uninhabited island known for its unreal desert and ocean landscapes, untouched beaches, volcanic rock formations, and all-around unparalleled beauty. From snorkeling and diving around its reefs, kayaking, hiking, and enjoying spectacular glamping experiences, this island is the ultimate adventure for nature lovers looking to get off the beaten path. It certainly doesn't hurt that out of 900 islands in the Sea of Cortez. Isla Espiritu Santo is known as the most beautiful.
To see the largest growing colony of California sea lions, head to Los Islotes. Swimming and diving is closed in this area from June to August, as this is the mating and birth season, but you can still come and observe. The island itself is also home to lots of marine life including sea lions, turtles, and dolphins, and there are plenty of opportunities for memorable wildlife experiences here. As an UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site and national park, visiting Isla Espiritu Santo requires a licensed tour operator. To reach the island, you can take an hour-long boat ride from La Paz, which can be arranged by your chosen operator.
"This was one of the most amazing days of my life," said one past visitor to Espiritu Santo on Tripadvisor. "Fantastic boat ride, snorkeling, lunch on a remote beach. Incredible marine life all around you including sea lions. All of the tour operators out of Playa el Tecolote know the area well and will give you an authentic day in the life of this wonderful body of water!"
Mexcaltitán
This human-made island in the Mexican state of Nayarit looks like it could be straight out of a postcard, and is one of the best choices for a culture-forward vacation in Mexico. It takes just a 15-minute boat ride to reach Mexcaltitán from nearby Riviera Nayarit. Dubbed "Mexico's Venice," you won't see cars on this island. In fact, if visiting during the rainy season, expect to travel by canoe, as the streets flood, becoming canals. Mexcaltitán is colorful and charming, and it's even been designated by the Mexican government as a magic town, thanks to its proven cultural and historic significance.
The island's history is in fact rich and lengthy, and some historians even consider the island to be the birthplace of Mexican identity. According to some theories, it is said that the journey to reach Tenochitlán, the capital of the Aztec empire, and eventually Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, began here.
On Mexcaltitán, many local residents work in shrimp fishing, so shrimp is a local specialty here, and you'll found it served fresh at most restaurants on the island, especially served in tamales. There's just one family-run hotel on the island too, but more accommodation options can be found closer to the town of San Blas. Mexcaltitán also has its own style of handicrafts, which are typically made from mangroves, and barcinas, which are spheres made from manta cloth and palm leaves and used to preserve dry shrimp. While here, also check out the island's church, and the El Origen Museum, which houses a number of Meso-american archeological pieces.
Isla Mujeres
It's true, Isla Mujeres isn't a total secret to those already familiar with Mexican travel destinations. But compared to nearby Cancun, a mere nine miles away, it still manages to fall vastly under the radar, and is one of the best choices for a laid-back Mexican beach vacation. It's just a 15-minute ferry ride away, but Isla Mujeres feels like a totally different world compared to the resort-driven, with more of a preserved local culture and all-around quieter atmosphere. Once a sanctuary for the Mayan goddess Ixchel, the goddess of fertility, Isla Mujeres went on to become a fishing village in the 1800s, before becoming the beloved beach destination it is today.
One of its most unique attractions includes Isla Mujeres Underwater Museum, which is home to over 600 underwater sculptures used to help preserve the ocean's coral reef. It's also one of the best areas to swim with whale sharks, if visiting during the summertime. Located on top of the largest barrier reef system in the Western Hemisphere, the Great Mayan Reef or Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, it's a great spot for some unforgettable snorkeling. Among its dazzling beaches, Playa Norte is a standout, and is one of the best beaches in Mexico, and perhaps, the world. "Isla Mujeres is my new favourite travel destination and Playa Norte especially makes it so special," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Make sure you stay for a sunset also, truly stunning." For more incredible views, check out Punta Sur, an ecological nature preserve along the island's southern coast.
Janitzio
This fascinating island is one of five situated on Lake Pátzcuaro in the state of Michoacán. Despite being underrated, this Mexican island full of tradition is actually one of the best places to celebrate Day of the Dead. Although this isn't the best time to avoid crowds, a visit to Janitzio during this time is an amazing opportunity to experience some of the island's unique cultural traditions. Although it doesn't get the same level of fanfare as Oaxaca's event, Janitzio's traditions are distinct and well-worth experience. With a strong presence of Indigenous P'urhépecha culture, visitors can listen to Pirekua, traditional music, and experience rituals such as a nighttime candle-lit ceremony performed by butterfly fisherman, meant to awaken the souls of the dead.
Apart from Day of the Dead, the island is generally quiet and uncrowded. A visit to the towering statue of José Maria Morelos, a figure known for his role in Mexican independence, is a must, for its panoramic view of the island below, as is a visit to Panteon de Janitzio, a cemetery that's said to have been the inspiration behind Disney's "Coco." "It was definitely a worthwhile experience to travel to the island and climb the statue!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It had been on my bucket list since 1979 when I first saw it." Regardless of when you visit, keep in mind that if you choose to photograph the fishermen with their butterfly nets, a well-known fixture of the island, you will be expected to tip. To reach Janitzio, first you will have to get to Pátzcuaro, a town just an hour flight away from Mexico City or five hours from Guadalajara by car. Ferries from Pátzcuaro to Janitzio run regularly throughout the day.
Isla Contoy
If you're looking for a quiet escape from the tourist hotspot Cancun, then look no further than Isla Contoy, one of the Yucatan's best kept secrets. This little island is just 30 miles away from Isla Mujeres and is uninhabited — so although you can't stay overnight here, it makes the perfect day trip. It's all a protected area, and made up of gorgeous beaches and mangroves, and is home to wildlife like over 150 tropical bird species and four types of endangered sea turtles.
Thanks to its location on the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, this is a great snorkeling and diving spot, and it's known for its turquoise waters and sugary white sand. To get here, you'll have to coordinate a boat tour, and keep in mind that the island has a limit of 200 visitors per day. Most tours cost between $100 to $175, and include a stop in nearby Isla Mujeres. Also note that there is a $15 National Park fee, to be paid in cash once you reach the island. "Isla Contoy is stunning," said one past visitor on Tripadvisor. "It is by far the prettiest island I have ever been to ... highly recommend taking a tour of Isla Contoy, you won't regret it!" Although the island is pretty under the radar, it does see a higher number of tourists from January to April, so keep this in mind if you really want to avoid other people.
Islas Marías
Islas Marías is one of the newer destinations to hit the tourism scene, since up until 2019, it was actually a federal prison. Today, it's a fascinating ecotourism destination as well as a great spot for history buffs. Part of a four-island archipelago in the state of Nayarit, Islas Marías is an UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, and due to its remote location, has 15 unique species only found here. Among its unique attractions are a hike up to the island's 60-foot Christ the Redeemer statue, which was built by former prisoners. A two-mile round-trip hike, a trip to the statue offers jaw-dropping views of the island's tropical forests and surrounding ocean. As for the former prison, it has been converted to an environmental education and cultural center.
Currently, the island's tourism is managed by the Mexican navy, and wandering around on your own is limited. However, there are various guided tours you can take, including trips to the former maximum-security prison, which is full of intriguing dark history, and hiking to El Faro lighthouse, for more stunning views. Head near the ferry port to Puerto Balleto for some shopping at the island's handicraft markets — just be sure to have some cash, as there's no ATM on the island. For more history, visit the Salera Salt Mines, where former prisoners worked, and explore the island's other historic and cultural sites including a local museum, as well as the abundant street art, painted by the island's former imprisoned inhabitants. Some time at the stunning Chapingo Beach is also non-negotiable.
To get here, ferries operate just once a week, arriving on Islas Marías on Fridays from either San Blas or Mazatlán, and leaving on Sundays. So with that said, the only option to visit is to stay for two nights, three days. The ferry is operated by the Mexican Ministry of the Navy, and takes about three or four hours.
Isla Pérez
Also tucked away in Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, Isla Pérez is another one of Mexico's most gorgeous hidden gems. Known for its tropical scenery and picture-perfect beaches, Isla Pérez is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a relaxing vacation out in nature, as well as anyone looking for an adventurous destination away from the crowds. The island has abundant wildlife, from its marine life to its mangroves, making it the ideal choice for nature lovers and photographers.
As part of Alacranes Reef National Park, it's also an amazing vacation choice for snorkelers and divers, as its waters are known for being clear and home to colorful coral reefs as well as mysterious sunken vessels. The protected area, which encompasses a few other islands as well as Isla Pérez (although only Isla Pérez is authorized for tourism) is actually the largest coral reef structure in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as the only known reef in the Yucatán, making it particularly special.
To get to Isla Pérez, first you will need to reach the town of La Pesca, which can be accessed by car or by public transportation. Local boat services leave frequently, but schedules can vary, and typically costs 200 to 300 Mexican pesos round trip. While there are no formal accommodations on this island, camping is an option, but keep in mind that it has limited capacity. Using a tour operator to coordinate transportation to the island and national park is the simplest. Many tour packages will also include meals.
Islas Marietas
Just off the coast of Puerto Vallarta, Islas Marietas is the ultimate getaway for fans of the outdoors. As an UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the uninhabited Islas Marietas are full of biodiversity and eco-adventures, from scuba diving to bird watching and humpback whale watching. The islands themselves are only accessed by biologists, so the main attraction for tourists is Playa del Amor (also known as Playa Escondida or "hidden beach"), a secluded cove with unbelievable views, that's truly unmissable. Hidden away in a crater that can only be reached through a water tunnel, not only is it unique and absolutely stunning, it's also a great place for swimming, snorkeling, and diving. Plus, Playa del Amor is also limited to just 100 people per day, so you're guaranteed to avoid the crowds.
As a protected marine sanctuary, the Marietas Islands are teeming with wildlife, from fish, dolphins, sea turtles, and coral reefs, to over 90 different bird species.The best way to get to Islas Marietas is through a boat tour, which leaves from Marina Vallarta and the Puerto Vallarta Marine Terminal. A trip to Islas Marietas is "an unforgettable experience and no doubt we will go again," said one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Methodology
Travel blogs and destination sites were primarily used to gather this list of recommendations. We made sure to include islands that are not widely known, and consulted testimonies from past visitors through other travel publications to confirm that they are generally uncrowded. Since getting to islands typically requires a bit of extra effort, we also did our due diligence to ensure that they are fully worth your time to visit, and that each island also has plenty to offer visitors as far as beauty and activities.