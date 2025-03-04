The 'Graveyard Of The Pacific' Is A Treacherous Tourist Attraction Along Oregon And Washington's Coast
The ocean is a dangerous place to explore. Thanks to wild waves and unpredictable weather, accidents and sunken ships are nothing new. Some places, such as the Cape of Good Hope, Cape Horn, and the Bermuda Triangle, present a high chance of danger. However, there's another spot right alongside the West Coast of the United States and Canada, running from Oregon to British Columbia, that has a particularly dangerous reputation. This spot is known as the "Graveyard of the Pacific" because of the high number of accidents involving ships.
Between 1725 and 2005, there have been over 238 disastrous shipwrecks, earning this strip of coast its grim nickname. Though there were only a few hundred significant shipwrecks, in reality, more than 2,000 wrecks occurred and hundreds of lives were lost during that time frame. Most of the accidents occur along the Columbia River entrance, but they run the entirety of the coast, which spans from Tillamook Bay, a coastal Oregon city known for scenic kayaking and famous cheese, all the way to Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada.
Nowadays, the Pacific Graveyard is much safer for boats. Thanks to the Columbia River Bar Pilots, founded in 1846, there are crews set up to help ships navigate through the area. Still, an unsuspecting boat may scrape, topple, or completely wreck if they aren't paying attention.
How to learn more about the Graveyard of the Pacific
The Columbia River, on the border of Oregon and Washington, is a dangerous area due to several factors. For one, the channel is relatively narrow where it connects to the ocean. This causes the water to speed up, picking up debris and sand as it goes, and creating the Columbia River Bar that extends into the ocean over 6 miles. Additionally, the waves from the ocean and the river meet up, creating a churning mess of water that can quickly flip boats or push a ship into the deadly bar, adding to the danger of the Graveyard of the Pacific.
Because so many shipwrecks happened in the area, there are places all along the coast where you can visit and learn more about its history. Most of these places are near the Columbia River, as that is where the majority of the accidents occur. Spots like Fort Stevens State Park and Cape Disappointment State Park are two great options, one on either side of where the river and ocean meet.
To explore the rest of the Graveyard of the Pacific, consider hiking the West Coast Trail in Canada's Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. It's a six- to eight-day backpacking trip that takes you along the coast. There, you can see some examples of the shipwrecks.
Where to stay near the Graveyard of the Pacific
To be able to see the various shipwrecks while having plenty of amenities, you'll want to stay in Astoria, Oregon's oldest city and an underrated coastal beauty often called "Little San Francisco." It's on the other side of the river from Cape Disappointment, less than a 30-minute drive away. To get to Astoria, you'll likely fly into Portland, the trendy city where you can order the best coffee in all of America. From there, you can drive or take a bus to Astoria, which is about 100 miles away.
There is a lot to see in Astoria, even beyond its popular beaches like Cannon and Seaside. Craft beers are big in the area, which means you will stumble across plenty of breweries during your explorations, including Fort George, Buoy Beer, and Astoria Brewing Company.
The city has a few unique places to stay as well. There is a hotel on the water called Cannery Pier, which is also a spa. Or, stay in something more Victorian-feeling at Hotel Elliott.