The 'Graveyard Of The Pacific' Is A Treacherous Tourist Attraction Along Oregon And Washington's Coast

The ocean is a dangerous place to explore. Thanks to wild waves and unpredictable weather, accidents and sunken ships are nothing new. Some places, such as the Cape of Good Hope, Cape Horn, and the Bermuda Triangle, present a high chance of danger. However, there's another spot right alongside the West Coast of the United States and Canada, running from Oregon to British Columbia, that has a particularly dangerous reputation. This spot is known as the "Graveyard of the Pacific" because of the high number of accidents involving ships.

Between 1725 and 2005, there have been over 238 disastrous shipwrecks, earning this strip of coast its grim nickname. Though there were only a few hundred significant shipwrecks, in reality, more than 2,000 wrecks occurred and hundreds of lives were lost during that time frame. Most of the accidents occur along the Columbia River entrance, but they run the entirety of the coast, which spans from Tillamook Bay, a coastal Oregon city known for scenic kayaking and famous cheese, all the way to Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada.

Nowadays, the Pacific Graveyard is much safer for boats. Thanks to the Columbia River Bar Pilots, founded in 1846, there are crews set up to help ships navigate through the area. Still, an unsuspecting boat may scrape, topple, or completely wreck if they aren't paying attention.