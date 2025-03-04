Just Outside San Francisco Is A Secret State Park With Stunning Bay Views And A Chinese Fishing Village

The San Francisco Bay Area was a hub for Chinese immigration to the U.S. since the 1840s. During the middle of the century, after the Gold Rush subsided and their railroad jobs dried up, many Chinese immigrants turned to shrimping as a livelihood. China Camp's tidal marshes provided rich fishing beds, while the surrounding hillsides became drying grounds for the shrimp, which were exported back to China. At its peak, the village housed nearly 500 residents, complete with general stores and a barber shop. However, the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and other restrictive laws led to a decline in the village's prosperity and population. By the mid-20th century, only a handful of families remained. Thanks to the efforts of local preservationists and a land donation by developer Chinn Ho — made to preserve the site's Chinese-American legacy — China Camp became a state park in 1977, ensuring that its history would not be forgotten.

Today, remnants of the original village still stand, including old wooden huts and a weathered pier. A small museum showcases artifacts and models from the shrimping era, including a Chinese junk boat, fishing tools, and storyboards to guide visitors through the village's past. There's even an old lunch counter where visitors can grab sandwiches or ice cream. Since the park is no longer state-funded, a $5 parking fee and an additional trail use fee help support its upkeep. Open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, the park remains a tribute to the resilience and contributions of Chinese-American communities.