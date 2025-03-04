Just Outside San Francisco Is A Secret State Park With Stunning Bay Views And A Chinese Fishing Village
While Marin County's inland attractions include the beautiful Muir Woods National Monument and its impressive redwoods, the county's coastal offerings are just as impressive. Among them is a lesser-known but equally stunning destination: China Camp State Park in San Rafael. Tucked along the shores of San Pablo Bay, this quiet park sits on the site of a 19th-century Chinese shrimping village, blending the beauty of its diverse ecosystems with a fascinating part of California history.
Located less than 30 miles north of San Francisco, China Camp is easily accessible via U.S. Highway 101, making it an ideal stop on a beach-filled road trip on California's coast. Travelers flying in can reach the park within 45 minutes to an hour (depending on traffic) driving from San Francisco International Airport. While many visitors only come for the day, China Camp also offers camping at Back Ranch Meadows Campground for those who want to extend their stay. San Rafael also contains a number of hotels if you don't feel like packing a tent. China Camp State Park's hiking and biking trails, beach for swimming, and wildflower-filled meadows make it a perfect escape from city life.
China Camp State Park's history and preserved village
The San Francisco Bay Area was a hub for Chinese immigration to the U.S. since the 1840s. During the middle of the century, after the Gold Rush subsided and their railroad jobs dried up, many Chinese immigrants turned to shrimping as a livelihood. China Camp's tidal marshes provided rich fishing beds, while the surrounding hillsides became drying grounds for the shrimp, which were exported back to China. At its peak, the village housed nearly 500 residents, complete with general stores and a barber shop. However, the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and other restrictive laws led to a decline in the village's prosperity and population. By the mid-20th century, only a handful of families remained. Thanks to the efforts of local preservationists and a land donation by developer Chinn Ho — made to preserve the site's Chinese-American legacy — China Camp became a state park in 1977, ensuring that its history would not be forgotten.
Today, remnants of the original village still stand, including old wooden huts and a weathered pier. A small museum showcases artifacts and models from the shrimping era, including a Chinese junk boat, fishing tools, and storyboards to guide visitors through the village's past. There's even an old lunch counter where visitors can grab sandwiches or ice cream. Since the park is no longer state-funded, a $5 parking fee and an additional trail use fee help support its upkeep. Open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset, the park remains a tribute to the resilience and contributions of Chinese-American communities.
Trails and camping among the wildflowers of China Camp State Park
China Camp State Park has 15 miles of trails that wind through a mix of landscapes, from tidal salt marshes to grassy meadows and oak woodlands. For an easy hike, the Turtle Back Point Loop is a scenic 0.7-mile hiking-only trail that wraps around a coastal hill, offering views of Jake's Island, a small rise in the salt marshes. For a more adventurous trek, the nearly 7-mile Shoreline and Bayview Loop is a favorite among both hikers and bikers. This route cuts through ravines lined with bay laurel groves and is among the best places to see California's iconic wildflowers, including the pale pink bell-shaped Marin manzanita and the uniquely named fetid adder's tongue lily.
Camping is available at Back Ranch Meadows Campground for those who want to spend the night under the stars. The tent-only campground is nestled in an oak forest and offers 33 sites, each equipped with a picnic table, food locker, grill, and fire pit. Hot showers and restrooms with indoor plumbing are available on the grounds, and reservations cost $35 per night. For day-use visitors, Miwok Meadows Picnic Area provides a serene spot for picnicking, while the bay's calm waters invite kayaking and paddleboarding. From bay views to a shrimp-steeped history, China Camp State Park is well-worth dipping into.