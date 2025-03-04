The One Popular Travel Upgrade That Isn't Worth The Extra Cost, Per Rick Steves
If you're pinching pennies as you're planning a European vacation, it likely starts with choosing where to go, like the cheapest European beaches or more affordable European cities. If you're planning to visit multiple destinations on your trip, you should definitely factor in the best way to get around that will also save you money. If you're looking to maximize your time as well as your budget, you're likely going to be traveling by train. But you might be looking for a little splurge during your European journey — should it be for a first class ticket on your train ride? For Rick Steves, renowned travel guidebook author, the answer is no.
"Second-class train cars get there just as fast as first-class ones," Steves explained on his website Rick Steves' Europe. "Throughout Europe first-class tickets cost about 50 percent more than second-class. The difference in comfort is usually minimal — it's not like first versus coach on a plane. The vast majority of Europeans don't travel in first class unless someone else is paying for it."
Plenty of people agree with Steves' take. One person on a Rick Steves' Europe community forum said, "The difference in personal space and comfort just isn't that vast. Nor is your movement constricted by fasten seatbelt signs, and if there is food service you can go get some anytime you like."
Choosing second class over first class train tickets might depend on which train service you're using
Of course, while we're onboard with Rick Steves' assessment, there is a fair amount of nuance to the issue of first class vs. second class train tickets. It can depend on what country you're in and what type of train you're on. If you want to help ensure that you'll have somewhere to sit down — especially when traveling during peak times — you might want to spring for first class, as those cars will likely have fewer people in them. That also means those cars are typically quieter. So if you're in desperate need of some shut eye and the first class ticket isn't that much more expensive, it could be worth it.
Sometimes, there might even be enough additional perks in first class to make it worthwhile. A meal could be included with your first class ticket on lines like the Eurostar and TGV Lyria. Some train stations have exclusive lounges for their first class passengers, which may have amenities like free Wi-Fi, food, and drinks.
Take some time to read the fine print on what's included (or not) in the first class vs. second class ticket ahead of time. Moreover, research the type of train line if you can, and decide if any potential perks would justify the higher price of the first class ticket. If it doesn't, save that splurge money for something else! To save even more money, Steves knows the best places to eat in Europe on a shoestring budget, and downloading Steves' free audio guides to European cities will help you get around without having to pay for a tour.