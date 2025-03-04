The One Popular Travel Upgrade That Isn't Worth The Extra Cost, Per Rick Steves

If you're pinching pennies as you're planning a European vacation, it likely starts with choosing where to go, like the cheapest European beaches or more affordable European cities. If you're planning to visit multiple destinations on your trip, you should definitely factor in the best way to get around that will also save you money. If you're looking to maximize your time as well as your budget, you're likely going to be traveling by train. But you might be looking for a little splurge during your European journey — should it be for a first class ticket on your train ride? For Rick Steves, renowned travel guidebook author, the answer is no.

"Second-class train cars get there just as fast as first-class ones," Steves explained on his website Rick Steves' Europe. "Throughout Europe first-class tickets cost about 50 percent more than second-class. The difference in comfort is usually minimal — it's not like first versus coach on a plane. The vast majority of Europeans don't travel in first class unless someone else is paying for it."

Plenty of people agree with Steves' take. One person on a Rick Steves' Europe community forum said, "The difference in personal space and comfort just isn't that vast. Nor is your movement constricted by fasten seatbelt signs, and if there is food service you can go get some anytime you like."