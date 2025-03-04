The Charming Pennsylvania Borough With A Magical German Market, Scenic Countryside, And Unique Shops
There are many reasons to visit Pennsylvania, not the least being larger cities like Pittsburgh, with its beautiful overlooks and skylines, and smaller hideaways full of off-kilter art and eccentric charm. The state is full of places you may not have heard of that deserve to be on your radar. Among them is Mifflinburg, a Pennsylvania borough originally settled in the late 1700s by German migrants. Today, it's a charming, thriving place full of unique shops and historic establishments. After seeing a boom in migration and industry in the late 1800s, Mifflinburg became known as "Buggy Town," producing thousands of sleighs, carriages, and transportation vehicles to its surrounding states. Similar to a city like Stoudtburg and its European charm, the surrounding area retains its Germanic cultural origins, with many surrounding Mennonite farms and communities still speaking Pennsylvania German. Here, rural charm meets modernity with various farm stands, and artisanal manufacturers selling their produce in the borough.
Victorian homes will transport visitors of Mifflinburg to another era. With museums, historic buildings, festivals, and outdoor activities, the town is without a doubt one of the best places to visit in Pennsylvania. Set 42 miles from Williamsport Regional Airport in Pennsylvania, with the next closest major city being Allentown over two hours away, Mifflinburg is undoubtedly one of Pennsylvania's best-kept secrets, and should be on any history-lover's radar.
Mifflinburg's strong connection to its Germanic Roots
Perhaps the borough's most unique event is Christkindl Market, an annual Christmas Market in December that celebrates Mifflinburg's Germanic history. During a festive weekend, Mifflinburg's streets are transformed into a traditional Germanic winter market. Wooden pine huts decorated with Christmas trimmings and warm lights line the streets while the smell of traditional German dishes such as strudels, pretzels, and goulash wafts through the winter air. Here you can buy arts and crafts, local artisanal produce, and Christmas decorations. If hunger hits, don't worry. You'll find plenty of food on offer. There are also street musicians and outdoor entertainers performing a variety of family-friendly shows during the festival. In keeping with its Germanic roots, Mifflinburg also throws an annual Oktoberfest, an autumnal bucket list must-do activity.
If you're visiting during another time of the year, Mifflinburg also hosts an Independence Day celebration in July, as well as a Blueberries and Bluegrass festival, which takes place in mid-month. This summer celebration features bingo, fun and games, and, above all, every type of blueberry dish you can imagine. From double crust pie to blueberry cheesecake and blueberry ice cream, there's no shortage of sweet delights. Of course, this is all accompanied by live bluegrass music on the lawn. Fall is also a great time to visit Mifflinburg, as the trees explode into reds and oranges, making the whole state look like a vision from a postcard.
Artisanal shops and beautiful nature
Aside from these festivities, Mifflinburg also has plenty of year-round activities to enjoy, such as the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum, Historic Elias Center for the Performing Arts, and the Mifflinburg Hotel. You can take a tour of the borough's historic buildings, which will take you to Pennsylvania treasures such as Gutelius House and the Little Log House to teach you about the state's rich history. Beyond this, Mifflinburg's unique boutiques include Artisan Corner Co-op, where you can find quality handmade creations and local folk art; Penns Creek Pottery, the best place to grab a ceramic souvenir for a loved one; Pompeii Street Soap Co., which specializes in high quality, handcrafted natural artisan soaps, and body care; or The Tack Room Inc., which specializes in denim, western clothing, and riding gear.
In the vicinity, you'll find Penns Creek, a great place to go fishing or canoeing, and Koons Trail, one of the best routes to hike within the Mifflinburg borough. Koons trail takes you through 17 acres of land and over the Hassenplug Covered Bridge, where you can get a good view of the creek and take a swim in its soothing waters. Undoubtedly one of the most important stops to make in Pennsylvania, Mifflinburg is perfect for those wanting to reconnect with their history or enjoy some of Pennsylvania's astonishing countryside.