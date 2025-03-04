The Charming Pennsylvania Borough With A Magical German Market, Scenic Countryside, And Unique Shops

There are many reasons to visit Pennsylvania, not the least being larger cities like Pittsburgh, with its beautiful overlooks and skylines, and smaller hideaways full of off-kilter art and eccentric charm. The state is full of places you may not have heard of that deserve to be on your radar. Among them is Mifflinburg, a Pennsylvania borough originally settled in the late 1700s by German migrants. Today, it's a charming, thriving place full of unique shops and historic establishments. After seeing a boom in migration and industry in the late 1800s, Mifflinburg became known as "Buggy Town," producing thousands of sleighs, carriages, and transportation vehicles to its surrounding states. Similar to a city like Stoudtburg and its European charm, the surrounding area retains its Germanic cultural origins, with many surrounding Mennonite farms and communities still speaking Pennsylvania German. Here, rural charm meets modernity with various farm stands, and artisanal manufacturers selling their produce in the borough.

Victorian homes will transport visitors of Mifflinburg to another era. With museums, historic buildings, festivals, and outdoor activities, the town is without a doubt one of the best places to visit in Pennsylvania. Set 42 miles from Williamsport Regional Airport in Pennsylvania, with the next closest major city being Allentown over two hours away, Mifflinburg is undoubtedly one of Pennsylvania's best-kept secrets, and should be on any history-lover's radar.