Here's What It Means If A Flight Attendant Calls You A 'Runner'
In 2016, a man at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport went viral for trying to literally chase down his flight, on foot, right on the tarmac. After clearing security with his boarding pass, the severely late passenger accessed the busy airport apron via an emergency exit and attempted to flag down a vehicle to drive him to his plane. When denied, he ran for it. Eventually making it on board (and then getting arrested at his final destination in Gran Canaria), this vacationer exaggeratedly exemplifies one of the most disliked passenger archetypes from fellow travelers: the runner.
The runner, as so dubbed by flight attendants to whom this is all too familiar, refers to a passenger who is late to catch their flight or connection. They literally run through the airport and gates to try to make it on time, chaotically weaving through crowds and speeding through terminals. While some may succeed, albeit out of breath and possibly sweaty, many, like the Madrid passenger (though in a less extreme way), end up out of luck. And while most frequent fliers will be a runner at one point or another, there are ways to avoid this label — and save your lungs.
How to avoid being a runner
Everyone runs behind from time to time, but there are several tips and tricks you can use to avoid earning the "runner" title. First, arrive at the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight if you tend to run late, and especially if you don't have TSA PreCheck, Clear, Digital ID, or any other form of expedited security service. Avoid getting delayed by security by researching what can and cannot be put in a carry-on bag in the country your flight departs from. Those minutes spent sifting through your bag may be precious to make your flight!
If you're connecting through an airport, particularly a busy one, ensure you book a connection that leaves plenty of time for you to get to your next plane. Some connections may require you to change terminals, and if you're flying from abroad back to the U.S., you'll need to clear immigration and customs as well before traveling onwards. Map out your connection route as best as you can, and avoid asking the flight attendant for directions at the airport. While some cabin crew might be at that airport frequently, others only go through the airport a couple of times a year, or it may even be their first time there. Instead, look for a passenger help desk when you're in a rush.
Why being a runner may have bad consequences
While some airlines will wait for delayed or late passengers, it all depends on the airlines' data and needs to determine if they can realistically wait for you. The plane may wait for you at the gate, but, of course, that means the flight will in turn be delayed. This can have a ripple effect for the network of flights that need to use that aircraft throughout the day. Additionally, according to a 2024 study published in the Journal of Air Transport Management, passengers delayed on a flight are likely to be biased toward an unsatisfactory experience. In other words, the delay colors their perception of the flight's service, plane, and cabin crew. With this in mind, everyone suffers when a flight stands by for runners.
Being a runner also puts you at risk of becoming another disliked travel character: the stinker, or the passenger that smells a little funky, due to the sweat you might accumulate from your terminal sprint. Among some of the other most-hated air passenger archetypes from a survey conducted by Only Wanderlust are the kicker (a person who kicks the seat in front of them), the loud and proud (the passenger speaking at a high volume), and the leaner (the passenger who leans or pulls on their fellow passengers' seats). Avoid these behaviors, and instead, follow flight attendants' tips to be the best passenger to start your trip on the right foot.