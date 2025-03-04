Here's What It Means If A Flight Attendant Calls You A 'Runner'

In 2016, a man at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport went viral for trying to literally chase down his flight, on foot, right on the tarmac. After clearing security with his boarding pass, the severely late passenger accessed the busy airport apron via an emergency exit and attempted to flag down a vehicle to drive him to his plane. When denied, he ran for it. Eventually making it on board (and then getting arrested at his final destination in Gran Canaria), this vacationer exaggeratedly exemplifies one of the most disliked passenger archetypes from fellow travelers: the runner.

The runner, as so dubbed by flight attendants to whom this is all too familiar, refers to a passenger who is late to catch their flight or connection. They literally run through the airport and gates to try to make it on time, chaotically weaving through crowds and speeding through terminals. While some may succeed, albeit out of breath and possibly sweaty, many, like the Madrid passenger (though in a less extreme way), end up out of luck. And while most frequent fliers will be a runner at one point or another, there are ways to avoid this label — and save your lungs.