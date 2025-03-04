San Francisco's Famous 'Stinking' Restaurant Puts Garlic In Everything, Including Dessert
The culinary scene in San Francisco is not one that should be taken lightly. It's no secret that the city is home to some of the best restaurants in California. However, there's one place that outsmells them all: The Stinking Rose. Located in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood, the concept behind this Italian-inspired establishment is simple. Nearly all the items on the menu feature garlic, the beloved and sometimes detested pungent bulb vegetable. Dishes include the 40-clove garlic chicken, made with, you guessed it, 40 peeled cloves, and seafood fettuccine smothered in a garlic pomodoro sauce, among many others. This commitment to garlic even extends to one of The Stinking Rose's desserts.
The restaurant notoriously serves garlic ice cream paired with chocolate sauce. Curious to know what it tastes like? In a 2023 article by SFGate, senior food reporter Madeline Wells likened it to vanilla. When it comes to libations, you'll find wine, beer, and a gartini with vodka. Yes, that's right, you can even drink garlic at The Stinking Rose! All told, the eatery's website states that they utilize 1.5 tons of garlic each month. Needless to say, The Stinking Rose is not vampire-friendly and is arguably not ideal for first dates either (although you can be the judge of that).
Nevertheless, those who adore this cooking ingredient will feel like a kid in a candy store. "This restaurant truly lives up to its name and the hype surrounding it," states a review on Google. They added, "If you love garlic, this spot is a must-try!" Another reason why you should dine here? The Stinking Rose nearly shuttered its doors.
The one and only Stinking Rose in San Francisco, California
The Stinking Rose, which first opened in 1991, had to halt operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic like countless other eateries. This was thought to be its end, especially after owners Jerry Dal Bozzo and Dante Serafini revealed their retirement and plans for selling their acclaimed establishment in 2021. Ultimately, the pair did not throw in the towel, opting instead to relocate and reopen in 2022. Fortunately for loyal customers, the current location is only a few feet away from its former site. The Stinking Rose in Beverly Hills was not so lucky; it had been open since the mid-'90s but permanently folded after the pandemic.
In other words, The Stinking Rose in North Beach, San Francisco, is the only one of its kind. Aside from 40-clove garlic chicken and garlic ice cream, diners can indulge in other unique delights, such as garlic rose relish (perfect to pair with bread), Italian garlic pot stickers, a BBQ chicken pizza with garlic rose relish, garlic-roasted shrimp served on a hot skillet, and much more. If you don't want to overdo it with the garlic, there are a number of dishes that don't include this ingredient, like the crab melt sandwich, the lasagna al forno, the panzanella salad with balsamic vinaigrette, and the tiramisu for dessert.
Aside from the flavorsome food, patrons on Yelp and Google gush about the ambiance and setting. The Stinking Rose features a radiant red interior complemented by a black and white checkered floor and a glossy white wall. There is also an outdoor dining area with bistro tables facing the bustling Columbus Avenue. "Sitting outside was perfect for people-watching and soaking up the neighborhood vibe," wrote an individual on Google.
What to know before you go to The Stinking Rose in San Francisco, California
At the time of this writing, The Stinking Rose is open daily at noon. If you're a garlic fiend, make sure to make a reservation on Resy to secure a spot for your visit. Bringing along your pup? Take note that they are welcomed in the outdoor area only. Service animals are welcome both inside and outside. The Stinking Rose's menu is jam-packed with mouthwatering options. If you need a hand with deciding what to order, several Yelp reviewers say that the bagna calda, a dip with olive oil and garlic cloves, is a must. Others on the platform frequently praised the cioppino. If you're a vegetarian, keep in mind that the menu does have plenty of dishes sans meat and seafood like a margherita pizza, a veggie calzone, and gnocchi.
If you can, avoid driving to The Stinking Rose; street parking is limited, and nearby lots charge a pretty penny. Before or after your meal, set off to explore North Beach. Less than a five-minute walk away is City Lights Booksellers & Publishers. Spend some time browsing the books at this iconic literary site, which is open daily. Or, have a scenic stroll at Washington Square. The nearby park offers views of the historic Saints Peter and Paul Church. Likewise, you could walk the length of Columbus Avenue. From The Stinking Rose, you'll reach Fisherman's Wharf in about 20 minutes.
To learn about other electric dining institutions in San Francisco, check out the downtown strip club serving the best fried chicken in the city and the iconic late-night restaurant with a storied LGBTQ+ history.