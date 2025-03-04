San Francisco's Famous 'Stinking' Restaurant Puts Garlic In Everything, Including Dessert

The culinary scene in San Francisco is not one that should be taken lightly. It's no secret that the city is home to some of the best restaurants in California. However, there's one place that outsmells them all: The Stinking Rose. Located in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood, the concept behind this Italian-inspired establishment is simple. Nearly all the items on the menu feature garlic, the beloved and sometimes detested pungent bulb vegetable. Dishes include the 40-clove garlic chicken, made with, you guessed it, 40 peeled cloves, and seafood fettuccine smothered in a garlic pomodoro sauce, among many others. This commitment to garlic even extends to one of The Stinking Rose's desserts.

The restaurant notoriously serves garlic ice cream paired with chocolate sauce. Curious to know what it tastes like? In a 2023 article by SFGate, senior food reporter Madeline Wells likened it to vanilla. When it comes to libations, you'll find wine, beer, and a gartini with vodka. Yes, that's right, you can even drink garlic at The Stinking Rose! All told, the eatery's website states that they utilize 1.5 tons of garlic each month. Needless to say, The Stinking Rose is not vampire-friendly and is arguably not ideal for first dates either (although you can be the judge of that).

Nevertheless, those who adore this cooking ingredient will feel like a kid in a candy store. "This restaurant truly lives up to its name and the hype surrounding it," states a review on Google. They added, "If you love garlic, this spot is a must-try!" Another reason why you should dine here? The Stinking Rose nearly shuttered its doors.