The Mountainous Pennsylvania Region Dotted With Charming Cities And Endless Scenic Trails
Pennsylvania is a state loaded with wonderful attractions, from famous college towns to underrated state parks. Many of these are just a few hours' drive from New York City, making Pennsylvania a great destination for those looking to leave the Big Apple for a couple days of relaxation.
Lehigh Valley, for example, is just over 90 miles away from New York City down the I-78 W, and around 60 miles from Philadelphia. It offers a number of richly historic towns nestled in some of the most beautiful nature the East Coast has to offer. Known for its incredible industrial past and long history stretching back to pre-colonial times, Lehigh Valley boasts three wonderful interconnected destinations — Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton — which are full of great tourist attractions that will keep you entertained during your stay. The valley itself is also intersected by hiking trails that allow visitors to get a sense of the area's wider landscape and history as they reconnect with the natural world. It's the ideal destination for a vacation of contrasts, with outdoor experiences mixing with history, culture, and family-friendly fun.
Attractions in Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley boasts a great deal of charm and also offers attractions suitable for any kind of traveler. Allentown, for example, is home to the Allentown Art Museum, but it also boasts Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Lehigh Valley's premier family-friendly destination full of rollercoasters, water slides, and a packed event calendar. It only opens in the summer months, however, so plan your visit for then if it sounds perfect for your itinerary. Nearby non-profit Lehigh Valley Zoo comes highly recommended, featuring giraffes, penguins, bison, and more, and is a must for animal lovers.
Nearby Bethlehem features historic traces of the valley's industrial past, with the 10-acre Colonial Industrial Quarter including industrial works such as a tannery, smithy, and waterworks dating back to the 18th century. The site is specially tailored to visitors, with the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem, the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, and several other historic institutions ready to offer unique insights into Lehigh Valley's past. You will also find in Bethlehem the Morovian Book Shop, founded in 1745, one of the oldest bookstores around.
Lehigh Valley is known as the birthplace of Crayola crayons, and a nostalgic day can be spent at the Crayola Experience theme park in the center of Easton. Between May and November, you can also visit the nearby Easton Farmers Market, the oldest continuous open-air market in the United States, while the indoor Easton Public Market, with dozens of vendors and regular live music, is open all year round.
Hiking Lehigh Valley
Lehigh County has numerous hiking trails, which are also generally suitable for jogging and biking, with routes taking you up into the hills from which you can enjoy beautiful views of the valley. The area is crossed by the multi-use D&L trail, a canal-side route of some 165 miles that takes in many of Lehigh Valley's historic industrial sites, such as Bethlehem's rusted steel plants. Another unmissable hike is Hawk Mountain, a wild bird sanctuary west of Allentown offering birders the chance to experience local raptors, as well as great lookouts over the valley (be warned that the routes are rocky and challenging).
Alternatively, you can take the 2.4-mile Karl Stirner Arts Trail in Easton, a cultural walking route featuring works by the acclaimed Lehigh Valley sculptor. Most routes are connected by the Link Trail Network, intended to make local hiking routes safe and accessible for everybody, which means you can explore and wander Lehigh Valley at your own pace and develop your own routes around the area.
Getting to Lehigh Valley, where to stay and eat
Lehigh Valley is served by Lehigh Valley International Airport, found at 3311 Airport Road in Allentown. The center of Allentown is just five miles south, with buses leaving from the airport regularly. Bethlehem is just six miles west, while Easton is just over 17 miles in the same direction. Bethlehem is arguably the best place to stay as you will be situated between the three locations. Rustic Dreams Bed & Breakfast offers a classic cabin feel that will suit a vacation spent hiking the valley, while the Historic Hotel Bethlehem has been voted the Best Historic Hotel in the country. Meanwhile, Allentown is home to several hotels ranging from the casual Holiday Inn with a pool and gym to the high-end Renaissance Allentown Hotel. The Grand Eastonian in downtown Easton was founded in 1927 and has the perfect location plus a glamorous retro feel.
Allentown is home to several fantastic restaurants, including Union and Finch, which offers casual American dining and has an enthusiastic local following. The popular Bayou Southern Kitchen & Bar in Bethlehem comes highly recommended for its mouthwatering Southern comfort food. In Easton, you will find Sette Luna, a Tuscan Trattoria that has been serving delicious wood-fired pizza and Italian classics since 2005.
