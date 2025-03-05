The Mountainous Pennsylvania Region Dotted With Charming Cities And Endless Scenic Trails

Lehigh Valley boasts a great deal of charm and also offers attractions suitable for any kind of traveler. Allentown, for example, is home to the Allentown Art Museum, but it also boasts Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Lehigh Valley's premier family-friendly destination full of rollercoasters, water slides, and a packed event calendar. It only opens in the summer months, however, so plan your visit for then if it sounds perfect for your itinerary. Nearby non-profit Lehigh Valley Zoo comes highly recommended, featuring giraffes, penguins, bison, and more, and is a must for animal lovers.

Nearby Bethlehem features historic traces of the valley's industrial past, with the 10-acre Colonial Industrial Quarter including industrial works such as a tannery, smithy, and waterworks dating back to the 18th century. The site is specially tailored to visitors, with the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem, the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, and several other historic institutions ready to offer unique insights into Lehigh Valley's past. You will also find in Bethlehem the Morovian Book Shop, founded in 1745, one of the oldest bookstores around.

Lehigh Valley is known as the birthplace of Crayola crayons, and a nostalgic day can be spent at the Crayola Experience theme park in the center of Easton. Between May and November, you can also visit the nearby Easton Farmers Market, the oldest continuous open-air market in the United States, while the indoor Easton Public Market, with dozens of vendors and regular live music, is open all year round.