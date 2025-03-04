A Unique Community Hidden In North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Is An Ethereal Waterfall Haven

Water is always close by at Connestee Falls. Streams and creeks lead to a web of lakes and crashing falls, which can be surveyed from Connestee's extensive trail system. A private trail will take you along a boardwalk to the top of Batson Creek Falls, where it meets the Connestee Falls. Quieter, smaller falls are found along Carson Creek. The surrounding Transylvania county, deemed the "Land of Waterfalls" has over 250 waterfalls in total, with some (Hooker Falls, Triple Falls and High Falls) having been made famous by their silver screen appearances in epic movies such as "The Hunger Games" and "The Last of the Mohicans." Of course, Connestee Falls gets its name from the largest waterfall within its grounds. This 85-foot-tall roaring beauty is a sight to behold, with revelers traveling from all over to witness its magnitude and power.

Since water is the protagonist of Connestee Falls, its four private lakes will please those who want to get in touch with their aquatic side. These giant lakes, varying in size from 31 to 80 acres, are maintained for fishing, and species such as bluegill, rainbow trout, and bass thrive. The lakes are also well-equipped for activities such as kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, and motorboating. The surrounding parkland is also used for recreational activities such as basketball, volleyball, and other community activities. The parks are family-friendly and equipped with a dog park, and are perfect for quiet activities such as picnicking, with a view of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance.