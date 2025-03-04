A Unique Community Hidden In North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains Is An Ethereal Waterfall Haven
North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains are well known as one of the most beautiful natural landmarks in America. However, in the surrounding area, you'll also find an unparalleled landscape. Connestee Falls community is a preservation area that is heavily forested and bursting with flora and fauna. It is one of the many jewels of the Blue Ridge Parkway, set against the epic mountainous area. Home to countless waterfalls and streams, a trip to Connestee Falls will be full of breathtaking mountain vistas, extensive hiking trails, relaxing lakeside parks, and incredible photo opportunities. The goal of the Connestee Community is to ensure the long-term sustainability of the local natural environment.
You can reach this spectacular collection of waterfalls via the nearest airport, Greenville-Spartanburg International, a mere 1.5 hours away. South Carolina's cities of Greenville and Spartanburg lie not far away from these 3,900 acres of preserved natural area, while also being a 7.5-hour drive from North Carolina's beachy haven of Beaufort. Connestee Falls is a community that feels like a national park. For those looking for an outdoor escape, but with added comfort and convenience, the gated community also has a full-service clubhouse, tennis court, swimming and fitness facilities, and on-site dining, meaning visitors will have everything they need in a North Carolina escape.
A watery paradise in the Blue Ridge Mountains
Water is always close by at Connestee Falls. Streams and creeks lead to a web of lakes and crashing falls, which can be surveyed from Connestee's extensive trail system. A private trail will take you along a boardwalk to the top of Batson Creek Falls, where it meets the Connestee Falls. Quieter, smaller falls are found along Carson Creek. The surrounding Transylvania county, deemed the "Land of Waterfalls" has over 250 waterfalls in total, with some (Hooker Falls, Triple Falls and High Falls) having been made famous by their silver screen appearances in epic movies such as "The Hunger Games" and "The Last of the Mohicans." Of course, Connestee Falls gets its name from the largest waterfall within its grounds. This 85-foot-tall roaring beauty is a sight to behold, with revelers traveling from all over to witness its magnitude and power.
Since water is the protagonist of Connestee Falls, its four private lakes will please those who want to get in touch with their aquatic side. These giant lakes, varying in size from 31 to 80 acres, are maintained for fishing, and species such as bluegill, rainbow trout, and bass thrive. The lakes are also well-equipped for activities such as kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, and motorboating. The surrounding parkland is also used for recreational activities such as basketball, volleyball, and other community activities. The parks are family-friendly and equipped with a dog park, and are perfect for quiet activities such as picnicking, with a view of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the distance.
Fairytale wildlife at Connestee Falls
Connestee Falls has over 20 miles of hiking trails, which are maintained by local volunteers. Trail builders and stewards of the land have developed a variety of trails of different difficulties ranging from easy to strenuous. Winding through the forest, these well-maintained trails cover extensive ground through Connestee Falls' creeks, lakes, and mountains, as well as leading to parking areas for those reaching the falls by car.
The Falls' ecosystem is one of western North Carolina's greatest wonders and is a place to appreciate wildlife. With a habitat unique to the Southern Appalachian Mountains, Connestee Falls' flora and fauna are a rare sight to behold. Luckily enough, the area is so well preserved that you are more than likely to see various examples of the area's wildlife during a hike. With animals such as black bears, bobcats, deer, and bald eagles living in the thick forests of Connestee Falls, and stunning wildflowers such as Jack-in-the-pulpit, hemlock, and Oconee Bells thriving due to the area's well-watered terrain, Connestee Falls can feel like something straight out of a fairytale. This under-the-radar gem on the Blue Ridge Parkway needs to be on every nature lover's bucket list. And, if you want to see more wildlife and extend your trip, spot unique wildlife at South Carolina's serene Barrier Island.