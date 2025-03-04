Georgia's 'Miracle In The Mountains' Is Its Deepest Lake With Trails, Campsites, And Unparalleled Beauty

Tucked into the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Northwest Georgia is a glistening, clear-water reservoir surrounded by miles of hiking and biking trails, beautiful lakeside campgrounds, and scenery so stunning that it's earned the title of Georgia's "Miracle in the Mountains" from locals. Carters Lake is a mountain impoundment on the Coosawattee River situated just under two hours north of Atlanta. Ringed by the rolling, forested hills of southern Appalachia, the lake is an outdoor paradise, where anglers can fish for spotted bass, striped bass, and walleye, or where pleasure cruisers can rent a pontoon boat and enjoy a leisurely weekend exploring the 3,200-acre lake with a more than 60-mile shoreline. Carters Lake is also located near a Georgia national forest brimming with waterfalls, valleys, and trails, making it a great home base for a fun-filled North Georgia vacation.

Carters Lake is named for the Carter family that owned land in the area in the 1800s, well before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dammed the river for flood control and power generation in 1977. At 450 feet deep, it's Georgia's deepest lake and was the inspiration behind the dark, cult thriller "Deliverance," a 1972 film about a group of friends who set out on an ill-fated paddling trip on the Coosawattee River one last time before it was flooded behind the lake's earthen dam, the largest of its kind east of the Mississippi.