The Picturesque Train Ride Heading To Two Of Europe's Most Iconic Cities Is Wildly Affordable

The magical route from Paris to Milan (or vice versa) traverses between the Paris' Gare de Lyon and Stazione di Milano Centrale train stations, idling by breathtaking landscapes and curving through the Swiss Alps en route to Italy. To secure your spot on the train, you can purchase a stress-free, money-saving Eurail Pass or book directly through one of the train operators. While you can book on the day of your trip, it's recommended that you plan ahead up to a month in advance for the best pricing. Train fare starts at about $25 USD and ranges up to $81 USD, depending on when you book.

The average length of the trip is between six and seven hours, granting plenty of time to cast cinematic gazes out the window and live out your European train ride fantasies. With several options, you can choose the train operator that's best-suited to your travel desires. For the quickest trip, ride with Trenitalia, whose spacious cars feature free WiFi and an onboard bistro. For a more leisurely journey, choose ICE, which has possible connections in Switzerland and Germany that may require you to change trains but will also give you the chance to check more European countries off your bucket list. Whichever operator you choose, the train trip between two of Europe's most iconic cities promises a dreamy, wildly affordable journey. What are you waiting for? Stop daydreaming and start booking.