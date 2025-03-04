Hidden In New York's Adirondacks Is A Serene Hamlet With A Crystal-Clear Lake For A Rustic Retreat
Many New Yorkers think that Upstate is just a couple hours from Manhattan, but when you add a few more hours to that, you will truly be in the Empire State's upper region as you continue down the road and find Lake Clear. It's a small hamlet in the corner of the Adirondack Mountains, and perfect for those who want to seclude themselves from the hectic nature of the busier parts of the state.
The Adirondack Park itself has about 6 million acres of land filled with trees, lakes, and miles of trails to explore. A part of the Adirondack compound is Lake Clear, which falls within Franklin County. It's a great spot for outdoorsy travelers, as you can easily rent a canoe or kayak from many local businesses. If you're not a water person, you can bike, hike, or simply walk around at places like the St. Regis Wilderness Canoe Area.
Lake Clear isn't just a summer spot, it also turns into a snowy playground during the winter months. Skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling become the hot activities, as the cold weather brings a completely different vibe, but equally enjoyable. You don't even have to stay on the ground. You could take flight lessons or a scenic tour with a local aviation academy. If that's not your speed, you can keep your feet on the ground with a locally guided walking tour.
Best ways to get to and around Lake Clear, New York
Getting to Lake Clear is fairly accessible for a place that feels quite remote. The closest airport is the Adirondack Regional Airport (SLK), which is just a couple of miles away, and features daily flights to and from New York City's John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport, and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) on Cape Air.
If these two airports aren't necessarily within reach, you can fly into larger hubs like Burlington International Airport (BTV) in Vermont, or Albany International Airport (ALB) in New York. From there, rent a car and take a scenic, nearly 3-hour drive through the Adirondacks. If you don't feel like driving, use the Adirondack Trailways bus line, or the Adirondack Amtrak train.
When you get into the Lake Clear area, you can use the Franklin County Public Transportation bus service, rent a car, or take a cab. It's recommended to have a car to go at your own pace in the warmer seasons, or you can explore the natural beauty of the areas on two wheels, as it is a bike-friendly town.
Places to stay and things to do in and around Lake Clear
The Lake Clear area has many hotels and places to stay, too. The Hohmeyer's Lake Clear Lodge & Resort is a great way to experience Lake Clear's cozy, Adirondack vibe, while voco Saranac Lake is more of an upscale stay with many accommodations for families, couples, and solo travelers. If you're looking to be one with nature, Donaldson's Campground has plots with hookups, and a beach with a swimming area. There are always vacation rentals, bed and breakfasts, and other accommodation options available.
Once you're settled into your room, venture out to soak in the peace and quiet, or book activities. There's plenty to do in the area, as well as at other nearby riverside villages in the Adirondacks. If you're staying in Saranac Lake, you can learn about the history of the town being linked to life-changing tuberculosis research at the Saranac Laboratory Museum or on an architectural walking tour. For a look into the Gilded Age and high-society figures like the Vanderbilt family, known for modernizing the town, you can visit Great Camp Sagamore, which was named a National Historic Landmark.
You can also bring your family to get their hands dirty to the Adirondack Fish Hatchery or the Saranac Lake Bug Crawl. The Wild Center in Tupper Lake nearby is an interactive exhibit that dives into the natural history of the Adirondacks, and for the sports fans in the group, the Olympic Center in Lake Placid shows you the Olympic village of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics. You'll see that Lake Clear, and the areas around it, are great places to experience small town living in the beautiful Adirondack Mountains.