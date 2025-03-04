Hidden In New York's Adirondacks Is A Serene Hamlet With A Crystal-Clear Lake For A Rustic Retreat

Many New Yorkers think that Upstate is just a couple hours from Manhattan, but when you add a few more hours to that, you will truly be in the Empire State's upper region as you continue down the road and find Lake Clear. It's a small hamlet in the corner of the Adirondack Mountains, and perfect for those who want to seclude themselves from the hectic nature of the busier parts of the state.

The Adirondack Park itself has about 6 million acres of land filled with trees, lakes, and miles of trails to explore. A part of the Adirondack compound is Lake Clear, which falls within Franklin County. It's a great spot for outdoorsy travelers, as you can easily rent a canoe or kayak from many local businesses. If you're not a water person, you can bike, hike, or simply walk around at places like the St. Regis Wilderness Canoe Area.

Lake Clear isn't just a summer spot, it also turns into a snowy playground during the winter months. Skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling become the hot activities, as the cold weather brings a completely different vibe, but equally enjoyable. You don't even have to stay on the ground. You could take flight lessons or a scenic tour with a local aviation academy. If that's not your speed, you can keep your feet on the ground with a locally guided walking tour.